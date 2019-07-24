Mapimpi starts in Wellington

Mapimpi, PSDT and Etzebeth remains into the starting team with the rest of the places reserved for the players that flew across earlier. Kwagga Smit will get a chance to prove that he can fit in at test level.

Great to see Frans Steyn on the bench again. In my opinion the Boks will stand zero change at the World Cup unless Steyn starts at inside centre.

Louw (who had one of his best games against the Wallabies) gets the loose forward bench spot ahead of Coetzee and Elstadt.

Thor captains the team even though Etzebeth is a starter.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel