Marcell and Thomas starts against the Pumas


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Springboks on 14 Aug 2019 at 15:18

Schalk Brits will captain the Boks against the Pumas at Loftus. This is probably the last chance for some of these players to convince Rassie to take them with to Japan. I would expect Rassie to start his first choice team against Japan in the Boks’ only other World Cup warm-up match.

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits (captain), 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Frans Steyn



  • Will it be live streamed

