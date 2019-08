Andre and Thomas start against the Bulls

Andre Esterhuizen and Thomas du Toit have been called up to start against a desperate Bulls team who may face relegation if they loose by more than 7 points. Curwin Bosch is still unavailable so Boeta Chamberlain gets another chance after a very impressive Currie Cup debut.

New Shark Andisa Ntsila have been selected as loose forward replacement.

Thomas du Toit Kerron van Vuuren Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Phepsi Buthelezi Jacques Vermeulen Tera Mtembu (c) Sanele Nohamba Boeta Chamberlain Lwazi Mvovo Andre Esterhuizen Jeremy Ward (c) Kobus van Wyk Aphelele Fassi