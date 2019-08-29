Bosch back at 10

Curwin Bosch is back from injury, which should mean that Boeta Chamberlain will be available for the Sharks U/21 team for the final against the Bulls
Mvovo is fit to play after leaving the field early on Loftus last Saturday.
The Bulls managed to find a lot of space when they attacked us out wide. The Cheetahs have the personnel and attitude to do the same – so the Sharks will have to address this problem on Saturday.
- Thomas du Toit
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- Phepsi Buthelezi
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tera Mtembu (cc)
- Sanele Nohamba
- Curwin Bosch
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Andre Esterhuizen
- Jeremy Ward (cc)
- Kobus van Wyk
- Aphelele Fassi
Replacements:
- Dylan Richardson
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Andisa Ntsila
- Cameron Wright
- Rhyno Smith
- JP Pietersen
Not a bad matchday 23. We definitely have the team to win this match, even if it is in Bloem. It all depends on which Sharks team shows up on Saturday…
Andisa Ntsila is going to be very good addition to the squad. Have seen him play plenty and will bring some X factor to our backrow
I must admit I liked how the Sharks were playing with Chamberlain at 10, Bosch is a bit different. Cheetahs have a good side on paper but do seem to fade in patches during a game giving opposition a chance. Sharks don’t have the best record in Bloem
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Both of Bosch and Chamberlain have a great skillset, but different players. Bosch can step and run faster, but it seems like Chamberlain has a better awareness of what is going on around him, which is why his small chip kicks and pop passes are so effective. Both are great at distribution. Bosch obviously brings that big boot of his to the table, but Chamberlain makes sure his clearance kicks only just go out to try and maximize his distance. Won’t say that everything I typed is accurate, just my opinion after seeing him play only twice. I will be more than happy with having the two of them as FH for SR next year.
@HeinF (Comment 4) : Chamberlain is the better tactical kicker of the two – he manages to kick into open space almost every time. Bosch can sometimes be guilty of aimless kicking straight into the hands of opposing wing / fullback.