Sharks announce new player signings


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 11 Sep 2019 at 08:59

The Sharks are keeping a bit of interest going during the off season by announcing their nine new player signings one day at a time.

First to be confirmed was 23-year-old James Venter, a loose forward who played for the Lions in the recent Currie Cup Final. Venter grew up in Durban and attended Glenwood High before opting to further his career in Johannesburg.

Another player to join from the Gauteng union is winger Madosh Tambwe. The 22-year-old was born in Kinshasa in the DRC and attended Parktown Boys High in Johannesburg. This signing is not a particularly new one – he was originally slated to join the Sharks ahead of Currie Cup, but obviously that process hit some sort of snag, leading to him delaying his arrival until November.

We’ll update this thread as more signings are confirmed.



9 Comments

  • Didn’t get to see much of Venter. Of those in the know, what are your thoughts?

    Comment 1, posted at 11.09.19 09:35:38 by Hulk
    Hulk
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 1) : Basic reference is that James Venter is a young version of Marnus Schoeman. He plays to the ball, likes to carry but also does get pinged for a few penalties at ruck time.

    Comment 2, posted at 11.09.19 12:22:14 by SheldonK
    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 2) : I like everything I hear except the penalties bit. Hopefully it’s an area he can work on.

    Comment 3, posted at 11.09.19 12:24:58 by Hulk
    Hulk
    		 

  • With us not using Zas at all do we really need another wing? Are we losing someone? I know Zas is headed back to wp but he seemed to be surplus anyway.

    Comment 4, posted at 11.09.19 12:26:38 by Hulk
    Hulk
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 4) : I’m pretty sure Tambwe will just be used as backup for Mapimpi and Nkosi for now. Got a feeling Mvovo may move on soon, and with Tambwe only being 22, he’s got a season or two to develop a bit.

    Comment 5, posted at 11.09.19 13:13:45 by Karl
    Karl
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 5) : @Hulk (Comment 4) : We also have van wyk and even JP so not sure why we needed him. I think Ox is a good buy and we seem to realize we short at loose forward but I don’t know enough about the players to know if there is a decent blindside among them. Still need another lock

    Comment 6, posted at 11.09.19 13:15:38 by Byron Wright
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Has Cell C renewd their Sharks sponsorship, the unpacking of the boxes by the new signings for 2020 would indicate that they have.

    Comment 7, posted at 11.09.19 14:19:41 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 7) : those jerseys looked like the 2019 editions.

    Comment 8, posted at 11.09.19 14:31:17 by Hulk

    Hulk
    		 

  • Kok, Notshe, Venter, Nche
    What’s the chances that the other 3 are Currie Cup guys – JPP, Ntsila and possibly Radebe?

    Comment 9, posted at 11.09.19 23:15:25 by JR

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

