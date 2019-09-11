Sharks announce new player signings

The Sharks are keeping a bit of interest going during the off season by announcing their nine new player signings one day at a time.

First to be confirmed was 23-year-old James Venter, a loose forward who played for the Lions in the recent Currie Cup Final. Venter grew up in Durban and attended Glenwood High before opting to further his career in Johannesburg.

We would like to introduce James Venter who will be joining the @CellC Sharks family from the start of pre-season. Welcome to the number one team to play for, work for and shout for????#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/c7cQbc5Y4B — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) September 10, 2019

Another player to join from the Gauteng union is winger Madosh Tambwe. The 22-year-old was born in Kinshasa in the DRC and attended Parktown Boys High in Johannesburg. This signing is not a particularly new one – he was originally slated to join the Sharks ahead of Currie Cup, but obviously that process hit some sort of snag, leading to him delaying his arrival until November.

We would like to introduce Madosh Tambwe who will be joining the @CellC Sharks family from the start of pre-season.

We’ll update this thread as more signings are confirmed.