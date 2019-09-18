Continuity for the Boks

Rassie has kept the match-day squad from the warm up for the crunch game on Saturday. The winner of the first pool game for the Boks & All Blacks will very likely end top of the pool and have the easier game in the quarter finals.

The forecast for Yokohama on Saturday is a 60% change of light rain, but I am sure Rassie has a plan for that too. Apparently the Boks decided to play against Japan with as little possession as possible to prepare for the All Blacks where they would be likely to struggle to dominate possession.

Go Bokke!!!

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcom Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Herschel Jantjies, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Jesse Kriel