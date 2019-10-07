Willemse at 15 against Canada

Due to the short turnaround between matches, Rassie has given pretty much all his dirt trackers an opportunity against Canada. The loose trio of Louw, Smith and Kolisi must count towards one of the lightest ever fielded by the Boks. The backline from the Namibia match has been rejigged with Willemse at 15 shifting Gelant to 14 and Nkosi to 11 (interesting in that Rassie has to date only used Nkosi at 14).

There is a lot of firepower on the bench although one should hope in this case the bomb squad will have to deal with a false alarm.

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Warrick Gelant, 13 Damian de Allende, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.