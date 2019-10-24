Rinse and repeat but without Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe is out injured and replaced by Sbu Nkosi. Still a 6-2 split on the bench, so we can expect the same tactics as against Japan.
It is an open secret that the Welsh will rain the kicks on our back three, as we have looked very flaky under the high ball. We will need a much improved performance in that department, as well as cutting down on errors when we do create opportunities.
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.
Well at least we know Nkosi can catch a high ball!!!! He is one player that could make them pay if the kick and chance is not good.
We gain different things by having Nkosi in instead of Kolbe. I think S’bu will go out there with a point to prove and I feel sorry for the Welsh.
Anybody else worried about the bench? What if we get injuries in the backline?
What a collision. North vs Nkosi. One with ball in hand at full pace, the other trying not to look like Mike Catt!