Sean Everitt has included all his Boks in the 28 man squad for the Super Hero Sunday game against the Stormers. This is effectively the Sharks’ last warm up game before the Bulls game on the 31st January.
A number of the Sharks’ new signings announced last year has been included in the squad as well as giant lock Le Roux Roets who has joined the Sharks from the Pumas.
Being a warmup game the focus should be more about getting the team to gel and integrating the new players into the Sharks’ structures, but expect a hard game with no quarter given by either team. SA teams do not like to loose to each other – even in warmup games.
Forwards
Dylan Richardson
Henco Venter
Hyron Andrews
James Venter
JJ van der Mescht
John-Hubert Meyer
Kerron van Vuuren
Le Roux Roets
Mzamo Majola
Ox Nche
Ruben van Heerden
Sikhumbuzo Notshe
Tera Mtembu
Thomas du Toit
Tyler Paul
Backs
Andre Esterhuizen
Aphelele Fassi
Boeta Chamberlain
Curwin Bosch
Jeremy Ward
Louis Schreuder
Lukhanyo Am
Lwazi Mvovo
Madosh Tambwe
Makazole Mapimpi
Marius Louw
Sanele Nohamba
Sbu Nkosi