Rotating for the Reds

Sean Everitt is clearly not a coach who believes in starting his preferred 15 for every possible match. Lukhanyo Am is back to captain the team, but Makazole Mapimpi, Tyler Paul and James Venter have all been rested.
Dylan Richardson and Henco Venter takes over the 6 and 7 jerseys and Lwazi Mvovo takes over the 11 jersey. Louis Schreuder and Sanele Nohamba swaps places.
The Reds will be full of confidence after the 10 try 64-5 demolition of the Sunwolves last weekend. Brad Thorn has been quietly building up a strong squad and especially a decent tight five. The Sharks forwards showed much improvement last week, but still need to up their game especially in the lineouts.
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Jeremy Ward.
Lets see how this forward pack selection go against quite an abrasive Reds pack. Bosch vs O Connor should be an interesting match up.
Even with all the changes it is still not a bad side this! For once I think that if the Sharks forwards can just stand up and not be totally bossed by the Reds pack the Sharks could win the game!
“Sean Everitt is clearly not a coach who believes in starting his preferred 15 for every possible match.” I’ll be honest and say I didn’t think his appointment would work out well at all, but so far it’s been successful. I think it takes massive testicles (to quote the Wits skipper) to be a relatively inexperienced coach and to not be afraid of resting key players. I know SARU has their player management protocol, so not entirely his own doing, but for me Everitt is showing huge guts here
@Karl (Comment 3) : resting Paul and James Venter is his own doing. I also think the Bok players must rest a certain number of games but the coach can decide when. So resting Am and Mapimpi so “soon” in the season does take guts but also shows the players coming in that the coach trust them to perform so will then lift their confidence!
@JD (Comment 4) : RE Venter and Paul, I realise he decided to rest them out of his own, that’s why I say he’s got massive guts because they’ve been working well as a trio with Notshe. I think you’d struggle to find any SR coach in his first season at this level that’d be willing to break up a successful combination
My view has always been that Tyler Paul is a hugely under-rated player. Almost like a new signing getting him back this year. Having said that, Venter’s a great replacement and brings huge physicality to the role and Richardson is a big guy who should contribute. You need to rotate and this is a side that has a chance