Consistency for Stormers

In a sign of the importance of the local derby against the Stormers, Sean Everritt has selected exactly the same team from last week’s match. In the current Super Rugby format a team will firstly want to top the conference log.

If the ever improving Sharks pack can hold their own against a highly rated Stormers pack, the dangerous Sharks backs and loose forwards can take the chances on offer. The Stormers will be smarting after a shock loss to the Blues at home and will be very motivated for this match. South African derbies are generally hard fought battles of attrition but if the Sharks team can put together the same performance as in the first half against the Jaguares this team should have the ammunition to edge the Stormers.

1. Ox Nche

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Tyler Paul

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Louis Schreuder

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am (c)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

16. Craig Burden

17. Juan Schoeman

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Le Roux Roets

20. Henco Venter

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Madosh Tambwe