Blast from the past

I hope everyone is still doing OK in these trying times. In the absence of any rugby (for that matter any sport apart from Belorussian football and Taiwanese baseball) StevieS has volunteered to create a few articles to keep the conversation going:

Hi, Sharks fans

During these days of lean rugby news, I thought it might be nice to delve into the old match programmes I have lying around to see what our teams looked like in the past and to see which clubs/teams were playing in the curtain raisers and who was playing for those teams. There are some interesting names, some which you may have forgotten. So, without further ado:

Date: 08 March 2003

Tournament: Super 12

Main Match: The Sharks vs Citibank Waratahs

Curtain Raiser: Natal Wildebeest vs Spoornet Bulldogs

Teams:

Natal Wildebeest Spoornet Bulldogs

Grant Henderson 15 Siyabonga Tiger Mangweni

Clark Manuel 14 Chumani Booi

Malcolm Areington 13 Werner Coetzer

Grant Oliver 12 Vusumzi Mbulali

Elton Jordaan 11 Ian Fihlani

Grant Rees 10 Gareth Wright

JP Copez 9 Josh Fowles

Zane Ansell 8 Pieter Pietie Loots

Jacque Deane 7 Gareth Krause

Jaundre de Lange 6 Derek Hendry (c)

Greg Rawlinson* 5 Eddie Blackie Swart

Johan Muller 4 Bruce Cumming

BJ Botha 3 Danie Thiart

Peter Bush 2 Hugo Horn

Conrad Magiera 1 Jane’ du Toit

Substitutes

Paul Hoffman 16 Johan van Wyk

Darren Morgan 17 Vaughan Graham

Roderick Labuschagne 18 Lee Kotze

Kuanda Ntunja 19 Sam Mtotywa

Neil Cole 20 Vakalisile Vido Nako

Kevin Williams 21 Werner Bester

Francois Barnies 22 Odwa Ndungane

Hugh Reece-Edwards Coach Kobus van der Merwe

Grant Bashford Assistant Coach David Dobela

* Denotes All Black player

The Sharks Citibank Waratahs

Ricardo Loubscher 15 Mat Rogers

Wylie Human 14 Scott Staniforth

Andre Snyman 13 Matt Burke (c)

Trevor Halstead 12 Nathan Grey

Stefan Terblanche 11 Lote Tuqiri

Butch James 10 Shaun Berne

Craig Davidson 9 Chris Whitaker

Brad Macleod-Henderson 8 David Lyons

Shaun Sowerby (c) 7 Phil Waugh

Luke Watson 6 Rocky Elsom

Albert van den Berg 5 Jono West

Philip Smit 4 Tom Bowman

Deon Carstens 3 Al Baxter

Gary Botha 2 Brendan Cannon

Andre-Henri le Roux 1 Matt Dunning

Substitutes

Etienne Fynn 16 Adam Freier

Eduard Coetzee 17 Rod Moore

Charl van Rensburg 18 Jone Tawake

Wayne van Heerden 19 Van Humphries

Ryan Walker 20 Paul Sheedy

Rudi Keil 21 Morgan Turinui

Brent Russell 22 Nathan Blacklock

Kevin Putt Coach Bob Dwyer

Clinton Isaacs Assistant Coach Andrew Friend

Note: The spelling of names is as per the match programmes, so apologies for any errors.