Bokhoring

Second in the series from StevieS


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Original Content on 2 May 2020 at 10:38

Hi, Sharks fans

I hope you enjoyed the first article in the series.

Our second article saw The Sharks taking on the Highlanders.

Date: 21 March 2003

Tournament: Super 12

Main Match: The Sharks vs Highlanders

Curtain Raiser: House of York College Rovers vs Mr Price Glenwood Falcons

 

Teams:

House of York College Rovers                                      Mr Price Glenwood Falcons

Greg Goosen                                      15                           Apie Pieterse

Phil Irving                                          14                           Alistair McCormick

Brad Sparks                                       13                           Werner Breedt

Paul Kendall                                      12                           Riaan Meyer

Braden Ferreira                                11                           MG Nel

Dixie Tyrrell                                       10                          Steve Crause

Tyron Francke                                   9                            Shaun Manning

Tienie Bronkhorst                             8                           Garren Sheahan (c)

Devin Galtrey                                     7                           Darren Letcher

Dave Armour                                     6                           Marais van Wyk

Kurt Hold                                           5                           Rudi Urbach

Waldo Herbst                                    4                           Jono Coetzee

Sean Brannigan                                3                           Petros Methula

Richard Kelly (c)                              2                           Sarel Potgieter

George Holland                                1                           Shaun Stevens

 

Substitutes

 

Richard Schwikkard                        16                         Wesley Wagner

Dayle Shortt                                      17                         Brandon Ferez

Ryan Hartslief                                  18                         Brighton Mhlambi

Daren Reed                                       19                         Eugene De Klerk

Heath Wassink                                 20                        Tulani Mtetwa

Dave Row                                          21                         Kevin Francis

Charles Mndaweni                          22                         Darren van Rooyen

 

Sean Everitt                                     Coach                   Steve Atherton

 

 

The Sharks                                                                          Highlanders

 

Justin Swart                                        15                           Willie Walker

Wylie Human                                      14                           Brad Fleming

Andre Snyman                                    13                           Ryan Nicholas

Rudi Keil                                              12                           Paul Steinmetz

Stefan Terblanche                             11                            Seru Rabeni

Butch James                                       10                           James Arlidge

Craig Davidson                                  9                             Danny Lee

Shaun Sowerby (c)                            8                             Taine Randell (c)

Wayne van Heerden                         7                              Josh Blackie

Luke Watson                                      6                             Kelvin Middleton

Charl van Rensburg                          5                             Simon Maling

Johan Muller                                      4                             Filipo Levi

Deon Carstens                                    3                             Carl Hayman

Gary Botha                                          2                             Anton Oliver

Andre-Henri le Roux                        1                              Carl Hoeft

 

Substitutes
Etienne Fynn                                     16                           Tom Willis

Eduard Coetzee                                 17                           Joe McDonnell

Greg Rawlinson                                 18                           Samiu Vahafolau

Brad Macleod-Henderson               19                           Ben Herring / Peter Bowden

Ryan Walker                                       20                           Byron Kelleher

Trevor Halstead                                 21                           Illiesa Tanivula

Brent Russell                                      22                           Paul Williams

 

Kevin Putt                            Coach                                    Laurie Mains

Clinton Isaacs                     Assistant Coach                  Greg Cooper

 

Note: The spelling of names is as per the match programmes, so apologies for

 

 



4 Comments

  • It’s interesting that John Smit hasn’t featured in either of the teams posted and 12 months later he was Springbok captain and a sharks regular starter. Shows what a left field choice he was by Jake White.

  • @Hulk (Comment 1) : Wasn’t he injured?

  • @Hulk (Comment 1) : @StevieS (Comment 2) : John Smit was in the 2003 Bok RWC squad Gary Botha was not, Smit made his debut for the Boks in 2000, so his choice as captain by White was not really out of left field. He had played both prop and hooker for the Boks, and was part of the Bok “leadership team” at the 2003 RWC under Stroolie. He also captained the Boks in a match at the 2003 RWC when Krige was rested. So it wasn’t even Jake White who first made him captain.

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 3) : I’d forgotten he captained the side in a pool match at RWC 2003.

    I was more commenting on the fact that I believe he was injured, which is why the Sharks were playing Gary Botha.

    I checked some old articles and Smit was injured. We also had Lukas van Biljon in the team at that stage, and he was also injured at a point during the season, which saw Gary start some games.

