Super Rugby restarts ….. in New Zealand

The Sharks are getting ready to resume training but supporters will still have to wait a while before seeing our team on a rugby field.
At least there will be some live rugby (with crowds) on TV this weekend. Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off with the 5 Kiwi franchises playing each other home and away. Whoever tops the log at the end of the tournament wins!
In other news:
Louis Schreuder is reported to have been released from his contract and will be leaving the Sharks with immediate effect
I see the NRL in Aus is going. No crowds, except for the one game I saw where they used cardboard cut outs in the first 5 or so rows of seating
Finally I have some sport to watch.
@durbsguy (Comment 2) : Still nothing like watching a live game for a team you are emotionally invested in, but for now any live game will do
It’s going to be top class rugby with some big names back:
Carter for the Blues
Nehe Milner-Skudder for the Highlanders (he turned down the Hurricanes)
Julian Savea is back in NZ and may still be picked up by the Hurricanes
Let the games begin.