Super Rugby restarts ….. in New Zealand


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 9 Jun 2020 at 08:49

The Sharks are getting ready to resume training but supporters will still have to wait a while before seeing our team on a rugby field.

At least there will be some live rugby (with crowds) on TV this weekend. Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off with the 5 Kiwi franchises playing each other home and away. Whoever tops the log at the end of the tournament wins!

In other news:

Louis Schreuder is reported to have been released from his contract and will be leaving the Sharks with immediate effect



4 Comments

  • I see the NRL in Aus is going. No crowds, except for the one game I saw where they used cardboard cut outs in the first 5 or so rows of seating

    • Comment 1, posted at 09.06.20 10:37:26 by Karl Reply
    KarlVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Finally I have some sport to watch.

    • Comment 2, posted at 09.06.20 11:03:48 by durbsguy Reply
    durbsguyAssistant coach
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 2) : Still nothing like watching a live game for a team you are emotionally invested in, but for now any live game will do

    • Comment 3, posted at 09.06.20 13:41:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • It’s going to be top class rugby with some big names back:

    Carter for the Blues
    Nehe Milner-Skudder for the Highlanders (he turned down the Hurricanes)
    Julian Savea is back in NZ and may still be picked up by the Hurricanes

    Let the games begin.

    • Comment 4, posted at 09.06.20 15:14:48 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

