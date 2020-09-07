Roadblock standing in the path of a first Super Rugby final

There is a perfect chance for the Western Force to exert an act of perfect revenge on the Melbourne rebels when the arch enemies meet at McDonald’s jones stadium on Saturday. The Rebel needed to defeat the Force by four or more points to pip the NSW Waratah for the third spot and secure a final berth.

If the rebels fail to secure the four crucial points, they will have the team finish in the fourth position and endure another year in the playoff wilderness. The Forces have not won any match, and they would be merely playing against any other opponent this week.

The case is different for the Rebels, who became the force's enemy when the two franchises were locked in a fight for survival in 2017.

The ax ended up controversially falling on the Force, and the only reason for their existence is because billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest came to their rescue. To ensure the Force played in a competition, Forrest launched rapid global rugby. The Perth-based franchise only got an invite to join super rugby AU this year after the world pandemic disrupted sporting activities around the world.

The Force has blown several winning positions this season, with the biggest of them all coming in the round five extra losses to the rebels.

Force fly-half Jono Lance had the chance to put the team ahead in the seventh minute, but the missed penalty gave the rebels a lifeline, with the Melbourne based franchise snaring the win in the opening minutes of the extra time.

The rebels were unsuccessful in making the finals in their nine completed seasons of the super rugby, and they are desperate to end this year wonderfully. Guiding them is the former Forces coach Dave Wessel’s, who was a steadying influence and the voice of reason at the Force during the final season of super rugby.

On Saturday, the rebels will start as hot favorites against the Force, but they are taking nothing for granted. Billy Makes, who joined the rebels in 2018, forces return to the starting lineup. He said no one had to be told what is at stake. Billy has been there as the two chances went begging.

According to Billy, they’re not trying to build up too much, but they cannot shy away from how important it is, bearing in mind that the situation is a do or die for the team. Just like the Forces, they have been through a lot in the first few months, and they had a tough time away from home. Additionally, a lot of boys have made tremendous sacrifices.

The rebels have been on the road since June, moving from Canberra to Terrigal on the NSW coast, and have not played a single game at home games in the 2020 season. According to Wessel, it would be a remarkable achievement for the rebels to win the refashioned competition, which ploughed on without the New Zealand team.