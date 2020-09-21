Bokhoring

Fassi out for 3 months


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 21 Sep 2020 at 10:00

The Sharks have been hit by a number of high profile injuries even before what’s left of the 2020 rugby season kicks off. Aphelele Fassi picked up a shoulder injury during training last week and will be out of action for at least 3 months after undergoing surgery. Really sad news as many of us were really looking forward to again seeing Fassi ghosting through defenses.

Kerron van Vuuren suffered a pectoral tear and should be back in action towards the end of October. With injuries to Sbu Nkosi (sternum) and Madosh Tambwe (hamstring) plus Makazole Mapimpi on a short term Japanese contract, the Sharks will have to field a make shift back three for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. Bosch will likely have to move to 15 with new signing Libbok taking up the 10 jersey.

 



4 Comments

  • Libbok will play at 15 I’m sure.

    • Comment 1, posted at 22.09.20 11:57:13 by osbal Reply
    osbalUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Yup, pretty sure Libbok will play 15. Maybe move Kok to the wing.

    • Comment 2, posted at 22.09.20 16:29:46 by Karl Reply
    KarlVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I’ve just see the team for this weekend. It appears we have a lot more players injured. And one or two that I gather have fallen out of favour.

    • Comment 3, posted at 24.09.20 14:28:29 by durbsguy Reply
    durbsguyAssistant coach
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 3) : Who are the players who’ve fallen out of favour?

    • Comment 4, posted at 25.09.20 12:11:03 by ChrisS Reply
    Author
    ChrisSSuper Rugby player
    		 

