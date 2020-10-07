JPP on the wing against the Lions

Sean Everitt has selected 13 players that featured in the Springbok Green vs. Gold match for Friday’s game against the Lions. The match definitely did the Sharks no harm, as a couple of these players who were very rusty against the Bulls looked a lot sharper in the Bok game.
The tight five looks pretty strong (with especially Ox Nche, Thomas and Hyron Andrews having good games on Saturday). Venter strengthens the loose trio by bringing his scavenging skills to the party while Buthelezi and Notshe adds a lot of mobility to the trio.
Sanele Nohamba had a brilliant game for Green and hopefully he will bring the same game against the Lions. Marius Louw is preferred to start at 12 ahead of Ward who covers from the bench.
The Sharks will need to show a major improvement in cohesion on attack and defense (especially out wide) and their kicking game needs to get closer to the levels of February / March.
Sharks
- Ox Nche
- Dylan Richardson
- Thomas du Toit
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- James Venter
- Phepsi Buthelezi
- Sikhumbuzo Notshe
- Sanele Nohamba
- Curwin Bosch
- Werner Kok*
- Marius Louw
- Lukhanyo Am (c)
- JP Pietersen
- Manie Libbok*
Replacements
- Dan Jooste*
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- JJ van der Mescht
- Mpilo Gumede*
- Grant Williams
- Jeremy Ward
- Thaakir Abrahams*
Agree on the cohesion that is needed out wide on defense. All bulls did two weeks ago was run straight and pass and it couldn’t have been easier. Sharks were nowhere at the breakdown in that warm up as I recall. Bosch also had an off game with the boot last time out. They need oodles of tries…with no play offs, every score differential etc makes a difference.
Looks like a decent side. I’d still like to see Kok closer to the action, as his work rate is up there with the best of them. Probably wouldn’t look out of place on the flank.
A very strong side.
I thought Ward would start at 12. Louw is a brilliant player as well.
Was Kok not also brought in as a centre option originally?
@Karl (Comment 2) : @StevieS (Comment 3) : Can’t remember them stating him as a centre, I do recall them saying he’d cover flank. But I do think that Kok would do a lot better at centre than wing. He’s always been one of my favourite 7′s players so happy to see him in the black and white.
I am disappointment that Le Roux Roets hasn’t been retained, think he added a lot of value in the second half. I’m still a bit worried about Andrews lack of physical presence and his work in the rucks, hopefully he is working on this aspect of his game.
@StevieS (Comment 3) : I really like the Ward/Am combo, as much as I did like Estherhuizen I feel Ward/Am are a better dynamic.
On saying the above if Esterhuizen were still around I’d always play him.
@Hulk (Comment 6) : IMO Estherhuizen is way ahead of both Ward and Louw, in that he could use his size to smash through tacklers and still more importantly keeping the ball alive in the tackle. His passing game is way ahead, and he started showing some really deft touches lately (especially after playing flyhalf in Japan), and I believe along with Tyler Paul will be the player the Sharks miss most this season.
I still rate Ward as a much better 13 than a 12, and have not really ever seen him create space for other to play off him. He may still develop into a class 12, but will have to add a bit to his repertoire
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : I do agree that Estherhuizen is a better player but I feel the Ward/Am dynamic is better. Call it a gut feel if you will. Just feel the 2 next to each other will ultimately be a good partnership (think de Villiers / Fourie)
@Hulk (Comment 8) : Ward is closer to a Fourie than a de Villiers. An experiment I would like to see is Am (the creative player) at 12 and Ward (excellent strike runner) at 13. Unlikely to happen as Am is very good at 13 (also like an extra open side out wide), but would still be interesting to see how this combo works.
Bit concerned about the balance in the backs – much of the success of last season was build around strike runners out wide and a very solid middle. I’m not sure I see either with this blend of players although individually I rate all of them. Be interesting to see whether Bosch and Libbok can play in the same team. Don’t think it’s a giant problem longer-term – just including Fassi and Nkosi/Tambwe would make this team look much more reassuring to me. Also sad about Roets – I felt he closed out a couple of games that could have gone wrong and changed the dynamic at scrum time. Hopefully, he’s back at some point?
I was encouraged to see a lot of our SR players played u21 the other day. Great talent coming through
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Perhaps unsurprisingly much of my analysis is based on the two Currie cup seasons (Possibly one) Am played 12 and Ward played 13.
I’m just hoping that AJ Jacobs has a good game
Try by kok in the corner
7-0 sharks after 6 mins
The difference in intent and ferocity compared to the bulls game is chalk and cheese. Team is looking good
Welcome to the SHARKS mr Kok
I have to retract my prevoius comment, AJ Jacobs is controlling the match beautifully.
@CrazySharkFan (Comment 17) : Scored a try, made 3 great hits and won a penalty in a ruck. He is having a blinder
We lose the first scrum horrifically bad
Listening to the game on Rsg. sounds good so far. I’d like to see Kok play center when our wings come back from injury
10-0 after 24 minutes
Bosch buthers a try opportunity after an amazing break by notshe
Lions lh is going to gavs a long night… Scrumming in amd collapsing every scrum
13-3 after 33 minutes
@byron (Comment 24) : Scrums have been a lottery for a while now
13-3 half time score
Sounds like they have been good on D. Pleased to be wrong!
Butalezi has been pretty goiod
@byron (Comment 29) : The forwards have been good as a whole, bar the scrums
@jdolivier (Comment 30) : Weve been unlucky in the scrums. Lions loosehead is pushing in and scrum moving sideways. Yet weve been pinged
@byron (Comment 31) : I’ll let that one go, AJ has in the past blown us off the park, the rest of the game he has been good
hope we dont loose our discipline in the second half
Terrible marking of ulengo, try lions, we look kak 2nd half
Sharks need to focus. Lions really back in the game. 13-10
Richardson struggling now. Jooste on
Straight ref
Justice
Sharks trying to run a lot from inside the 22 or using box kicks to exit. Allowing Lions to score via Jantjies. Perhaps a couple of long line kicks from Bosch to exit
Playing stupid. We go 13-0 up and give a pen right away, 13-3. They miss 3 and we play stupid ball on the 22 and give them 13-10. We go 16-10 up and right away again give them another for 16-13. When was the last time we actually put a few phases together??
And right from their 3 we kick it out on the full. Braindead.
Lions 9 killing us at the breakdown.
What is this? Terrible stuff. Gifting the Lions everything.
Geez ref both front rows went up
Once again, regain the lead and just blow the restart.
Lucky lucky Sharks. Played well for 20 minutes and then slowly disappeared
Pure luck. We looked absolutely disinterested. Seriously, how many times did we get the phase counter going? Massive work needed.
@Here be dragons (Comment 47) : First half was immense, 2nd half was just coasting
Libbok did well, but fassi is just on another level, hopefully he heals up soon
I thought Bosch had an indifferent game, the second one in a row. That’s a concern. Flip, I was getting very frustrated with AJ Jacobs who gave the lions a free lunch at the breakdown. Or maybe the Sharks haven’t tightened that up…the bulls dominated that aspect 2 weeks ago as well. Libbok, ja where was he? JJ and Kok seemed full of beans, so I’ll give them recognition for that. The Backline not looking balanced a fluid. Such a difference from earlier this year.
@SeanJeff (Comment 50) : @SeanJeff (Comment 50) : We miss Esterhuizen and his go forward. Back three is just bad luck with injuries.
So I’ve noticed the last week a few times having a bad time defending a solid lead. Bath lead 14-0 at one point and drew 17-17. Scarlets led 27-17 with ten to go and lost 27-30. Complacency keeps in and rather than chasing the game, they seem to “chase the lead” while ahead, while the losing side takes a risk and gets it.
Just look at how poorly we played after a score. Kick a pen, and immediately took foot off the gas and let them back in, multiple times. We seriously need a seasoned head to calm them all down at times. Back to Clive Woodward and T-CUP. Thinking Correctly Under Pressure.
Sharks started like a house on fire, cleaned the rucks to produce quick ball, and scored a very good try. The Lions initially struggled with receiving our kicks – so the box kicks and hoists generally worked in our favour.
Apart from the struggles in the lineout and scrums that then robbed us of momentum, the players dropped the intensity of the first 20 minutes. Which allowed the Lions to slow down our ball and suddenly the Sharks could not put many phases together. Likewise I don’t recall any box kicks after that time that worked for us.
This was not helped by some naive tactics at the kickoffs – trying to run every and each ball from our 22 (or using short box kicks). This can work if you rule the breakdown and can keep your possession, but we surrendered too much ball in our own half which allowed the Lions to stay in the game.
Perhaps we should look at occasionally using Bosch’s big boot to kick ourselves out of trouble, and stop conceding penalties in range of the posts every time after we score.
@Bokhoring (Comment 53) : Great summary! I think we missed Andre’s boot too. He really is a big absence, who is the best 12? I think long term maybe Koster. He isn’t small, and has played 10 so can offer a relief option.
How good is Notshe, seriously?!? He’s come to life with the move.
How you folks doing? I come and go from SW as the years pass, but I’ve been in a big rugby mood this year, been the most excited I’ve been for a long time overall, and the absence really rekindled my love of it. Glad this site still exists, it was my first introduction to Sharks in 2010 when I picked up Rugby 08 and wanted to learn more about this team that eventually became my love! Stay safe all!