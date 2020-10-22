Nkosi back to wing it at Loftus

Sbu Nkosi makes a welcome return for the Sharks along with Kerron van Vuuren and Henco Venter on the bench. Yaw Penxe will make his debut for the Sharks should he come on as a replacement.
Marius Louw is still preferred at 12 with Jeremy Ward covering the centres from the bench.
Against the Lions the Sharks managed to show off their high paced ball-in-hand game for 20 minutes, but then lost momentum and shape pretty much after getting nailed in the first scrum. Likewise they struggled in the lineouts where young Richardson had a bad day after starting really well. They have reportedly been working hard on the set pieces over the past two weeks – so hopefully that aspect of the game can be put right against a strong Bulls pack.
I would also say the Sharks need to adjust their exit strategy from kickoffs. It does not make sense at every kickoff to play a lot of rugby near your own 22 – especially if you are not dominating the breakdown. Rather uses Bosch’s big boot to kick yourself out of trouble once in a while.
Sharks – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Phendulani Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.
Solid enough side, but I’d probably prefer Ward to Louw, although Ward’s discipline is an issue.
@Karl (Comment 1) : I remember just a couple years ago it was Louw with the discipline problems. He seems to have sorted that out now, and for me is the better option at 12 now. He seems to be more of a physical presence, with Ward’s discipline problems seeming to be perhaps a bit of trying too hard to exert his physical presence.Ward will be a much better player when he plays more within himself.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : Good to see you back.
Still think 13 is Ward’s position. For me Louw is a better 12 than Ward, although still not close to big Andre
Louw is a warrior. Not as big as Andre or Jeremy, but plays with all heart. Jeremy is a card machine currently, he needs to sort it out.
Koster is another for the future, decent sized, and also played 10 so a nice second playmaker at 12 If needed.