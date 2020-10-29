Team for the Pumas

Thomas du Toit, James Venter (ankle) and Sikhumbuzo Notshe (hamstring strain) are all not available for Saturday’s away game against the Pumas. Dylan Richardson moves to open side and is replaced at hooker by Dan Jooste. Jonny Meyer takes over the tight head with debutant Michael Kumbirai moving onto the bench.

Pepsi Buthelezi moves to his preferred number eight position, and Henco Venter takes the blind side jersey. Ruben van Heerden and JJ van der Mescht swap places in the starting lineup and bench. Madosh Tambwe is back from injury starting at 11, while Werner Kok drops out of the squad. Thembelani Bholi should also make his Sharks debut from the bench.

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.