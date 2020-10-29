Team for the Pumas

Thomas du Toit, James Venter (ankle) and Sikhumbuzo Notshe (hamstring strain) are all not available for Saturday’s away game against the Pumas. Dylan Richardson moves to open side and is replaced at hooker by Dan Jooste. Jonny Meyer takes over the tight head with debutant Michael Kumbirai moving onto the bench.
Pepsi Buthelezi moves to his preferred number eight position, and Henco Venter takes the blind side jersey. Ruben van Heerden and JJ van der Mescht swap places in the starting lineup and bench. Madosh Tambwe is back from injury starting at 11, while Werner Kok drops out of the squad. Thembelani Bholi should also make his Sharks debut from the bench.
15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.
Nice to slowly regain some wing depth, but still worried at inside back and 15. Notshe is a loss, very good form.
Henco Venter gives me re-assurance, and Manie Libbok takes away a measure of re-assurance. Can they put together at least 40 minutes of decent rugby? I hope to be pleasantly surprised.
Sharks have come to play today. 7-0
14-0
Exits still an issue – Venter concedes a penalty for holding on.
Good maul try. Jooste scores the bonus point try. 21-0
Can we keep this up for more than 20 minutes?
Old Shark Kleynhans scores from a Puma maul. 21-7
Pumas are starting to beat us at the breakdown
Nkosi smashes Puma 15 out of the way and scores in the corner. 28-7
Much better from the guys, Tambwe looking good
Had they played like this last week,the result wouldn’t have been as embarrassing. Much improved this match, still not perfect, but much-needed intensity being shown
Lost focus the 2nd half, but still a vast improvement
28-14 pumas score off obstruction and a forward pass
Starting to become very messy from both teams
Rasta and the assistant refs have missed 4 forward passes in the last 10 minutes, both teams
Rasta has been good the whole game, but the last 10 minutes he wants to ping the sharks only
Great maul and try sharks 35-14 68 minutes
Nohamba in the bin forgot to mention
Pumas score off another questionable pass. 35-19
We still need a try for the bonus point
Rasta has been rotten
Great maul and try sharks
42-19 1 minute left and bonus point
Match over
Johnny-Hubert was solid
@jdolivier (Comment 16) : The penalty count ended up being 17 against the Sharks; remarkably pissy from Rasta
@SeanJeff (Comment 26) : at least 9 of them were in the last quarter. Could also see how Am had gotten extremely annoyed with Rasta ignoring him when he asked for the tmo