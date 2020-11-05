Am out for 4 weeks

Injuries to Lukhanyo Am (hand) and Sbu Nkosi (slight niggle) has required Sean Everitt to make some changes to the side that beat the Pumas. Jeremy Ward takes over the 13 jersey while Yaw Penxe will feature in the 14. Sikhumbuzo Notshe makes a welcome return on the bench with Werner Kok covering the back line along with Grant Williams. Henco Venter will captain the team in Am’s absence.

The Cheetahs are playing excellent rugby and will be a formidable opponent in Durban on Friday. The Sharks will need to continue the progress made last weekend.

Sharks – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (c), 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok.