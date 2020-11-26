Currie Cup Time

Friday night is the kickoff of this years Currie Cup (Covid edition)

The Sharks will be captained by Jeremy Ward when they meet the Pumas at Kings Park on Friday 19h00.

Head coach Sean Everitt has been forced into making a number of changes. Most of the changes is up front with JJ van der Mescht playing in the no 7 jersey being the surprise pick in the team. That said the young man is very athletic and could just make it work. Good news is the return of Thomas du Toit in the no 3 jersey.

There’s also a number of changes on the bench, Khwezi Mona comes in as does SA Under 20 tighthead prop Hanro Jacobs. The latter could make his Sharks debut due to unavailability of a few senior tightheads.

Another possible debutante is SA Sevens player Zain Davids who is joins his Sevens team mate Werner Kok on the bench. Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Sbu Nkosi will join them on the bench after passing Covid proticols and tests

Anthony Volmink is unavailable due to an AC injury which will keep him out of action.

Sharks team: 15 Manie Libbok,

14 Yaw Penxe,

13 Jeremy Ward (captain),

12 Marius Louw,

11 Madosh Tambwe,

10 Curwin Bosch,

9 Sanele Nohamba,

8 Thembelani Bholi,

7 JJ van der Mescht,

6 Dylan Richardson,

5 Hyron Andrews,

4 Ruben van Heerden,

3 Thomas du Toit,

2 Kerron van Vuuren,

1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Daniel Jooste,

17 Khwezi Mona,

18 Hanro Jacobs,

19 Zain Davids,

20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,

21 Cameron Wright,

22 Werner Kok,

23 Sbu Nkosi.