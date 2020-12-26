Fassi back on the bench

Merry Christmas everyone. There is actually a Sharks game this Sunday.
Aphelele Fassi makes a welcome return to the Sharks team that was soundly beaten at Ellis Park. However the Sharks pack will have to front up this Sunday against the Cheetahs for any of the back line players to shine.
Jaden Hendrikse and Jeremy Ward will start at 9 and 12 respectively. Hard working Ruben van Heerden makes a welcome return at 4 and Jonny Meyer will swap the number 3 jersey with youngster Michael Kumbirai (who got a tough schooling from Dylan Smith last week).
15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Aphelele Fassi.
Get the under 21’s some game time and forget about this season, the other top 3 unions will murder us by 50 plus points with this performance
@jdolivier (Comment 49) : agreed. He has no ability to fire up his troops.
Cheetahs have been pretty filthy
Wow. The win over the bulls feels like a lifetime ago…
Thank goodness that’s over and the cherry on top was giving the cheetahs the bonus point. Very touching.
This has to be the worst performance this millennium.what makes it worse is that the players honestly don’t seem to care how crap they are playing.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 5) : why even attempt getting a home semi, not this team
Cheetahs have become dirty players. The Sharks have no forward dominance or even parity most of the time. That doesn’t excuse McGoon’s copious errors in refereeing. The back line has no dominance to go forward behind. Libbok was the best Sharks player out there tonight until he got concussed. Steyn should have been yellow carded. That said, what would the Sharks have managed to do with the penalty…nothing. They should have been awarded a penalty try, but McGoon is a stupid referee.
@SeanJeff (Comment 8) : Agreed bit the ref could have awarded 3 penalty tries and the sharks would still have lost. A single interception try in the 4th minute of the game is a poor return for some golden opportunities. Getting out scrummed by 7 men, 5m from the cheetahs line was a shocker. The cheetahs try with 1 min on the board was a sign of things to come.
@SeanJeff (Comment 8) : the prop should also have had a red for the head high shoulder charge on Meyer, that being said, 30 min with 14 men and 8 with 13 and we couldn’t score, sums up the utter lack of caoching coupled with zero leadership in the squad, van der westhuizen sucks, but he couldn’t influence the cowardice and ineptitude of this farce of a performance
@jdolivier (Comment 7) : it won’t happen now and actually even qualifying for the semi’s is beginning to look doubtful. Sharks will have to produce a miracle to beat the stormers and then the way they played today can we when think a win over Griquas is likely?
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 11) : it is so disheartening that this team had a chance of being in the superrugby finals before the “coof” and now they are losing matches they should win without breaking a sweat
Completely agree. I know its been disruptive, but players who were doing so well are off the boil. The sharks scrum is awful being belief and the backline looked clueless when they finally got the ball. I think is clear the sharks miss guys like Tyler Paul and André Esterhuizen… Badly. Also they should try and get Le Roux Roets back from the pumas. Priority number one had to be some decent props though. Holy cow the bunch they currently have are sh1te
That was terrible. How have we gone from what we were in Feb/March to this? I turned it off after we couldn’t score with a 2 man advantage. Tight five is a big problem.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 11) : quite doubtful on both counts at the current level of play
What a let down…
Do we even have a fwds coach?
@Original Pierre (Comment 16) : Brent Janse van Rensburg apparently, and even a scrum coach, Etienne Fynn who in the media after the lions debacle promised a much improved set piece for the cheetahs match