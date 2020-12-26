Fassi back on the bench

Merry Christmas everyone. There is actually a Sharks game this Sunday.

Aphelele Fassi makes a welcome return to the Sharks team that was soundly beaten at Ellis Park. However the Sharks pack will have to front up this Sunday against the Cheetahs for any of the back line players to shine.

Jaden Hendrikse and Jeremy Ward will start at 9 and 12 respectively. Hard working Ruben van Heerden makes a welcome return at 4 and Jonny Meyer will swap the number 3 jersey with youngster Michael Kumbirai (who got a tough schooling from Dylan Smith last week).

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Werner Kok, 23 Aphelele Fassi.