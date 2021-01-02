Bokhoring

Sharks vs Griquas


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Original Content on 2 Jan 2021 at 12:25

The Sharks take on the Griquas at Kings Park and will be desperate to win this game. The Kwas will definitely target the creaky Sharks scrum which has been in turbo reverse against the Lions and Cheetahs. Likewise the Sharks have been vulnerable at the breakdown getting turned over regularly before being able to make use of the possession that comes their way.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JJ van Mescht, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hanru Jacobs, 19 Aston Fortuin, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Anthony Volmink


  • 2nd game in 2 weeks that we concede a try in the 1st minute, sharks need to wake the f up. Really bad how far we’ve fallen in the last 9 months

  • Try sharks 8th minute, great maul. Bosch unable to convert

  • Jaiden Hendricks having a cracker so far

  • The basic errors the sharks are making in their own 22 is laughable

  • Am, Bosch and Fassi are really looking rusty

  • Every week we seem to be beaten at the breakdown.

  • Clueless at the breakdown

  • Van der Mescht, venter, notshe and mbata are giving the griquas forwards hell

  • Last 5 minutes they’ve woken up, great cross kick from Bosch and Kok scores in the corner

  • Good last few minutes, bit of fire.

  • Griquas are playing dirty and ruck is a free for all

  • @byron (Comment 11) : it’s always a free for all when the griquas play

  • Try Penxe! Griquas make a hash of a probing kick deep and don’t run it into touch.

  • Great chase and hard work from penxe try scored 19-7 sharks 34 minutes

  • Penxe had some good strength there, bumped off Verity-Am like he as a toddler and drove on over.

    Bosch again from the corner, 19-7.

  • Penalty try … Offsude

  • Griquas again messing up, Sharks with great pressure in the 22 and a comedy of errors from Griquas, might be a 5m scrum.

  • Hit him in the middle of back … Never a penalty

  • Oh ridiculous

  • Worst part is the ball is already away! If Ward just stayed back we’d have had a 5M scrum.

  • That tackle was head high ref

  • That’s a try, come on.

  • Thank goodness for Marius Jonker.

  • Try! Amazing work from Am. 26-7 half time. Very good second quarter.

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 23) : never thought anyone would utter those words for a two call

  • *tmo

  • Much better play but the sharks in the 2nd quarter. Not perfect but any means, but at least taking their chances. A cheetah loss against WP puts the sharks in the semi’s but things still need to get better… Next week will be a good signal.

  • @byron (Comment 11) : yeah the Griquas are playing an aggressive dirty game. No worries they are paying the price.

  • That’s not offside re ef

  • And that’s why tighthead props need to chase

  • Notshe is having a much better game today

  • We’ve got CSI forensic analysis after every try attempt goodness.

  • Notshe is immense when on song, just stepped 4 Griquas.

  • Ball was not lost in that ruck – Kwas player hands in the ruck (which did form)

  • Needed to drive it home there. Griquas disrupt our maul 5m out and steal it.

  • Sharks need to get the try here and kick on. Making heavy weather of the situation

  • Wouldn’t have expected this score line an hour ago.

  • Ruck was not formed

  • Soft try to give away, Griquas didn’t have to work for it.

  • Should have been a penalty to sharks…. Jumper supporter taken out

  • Sharks need to keep up the concentration. Don’t want to chuck the bonus point

  • Griquas give Fassi a welcome back present. 47-12, 4 and half to play.

  • Tiddlywinks

  • Lineout us formed so he’s offside

  • Wtf was that from us.

  • Just bad game management

  • Why take it quickly, five out, with two minutes to go? Those kill us on days we don’t have a 30 point lead.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 47) : Ending the game like we started – tried risky move on our own goal line and paying the price

  • At least the bonus point is secure. The points difference is virtually immaterial with only one game to go.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 47) : can’t be taken quickly. As there were player inline from both sides which means ref had to penalise griquas for being offside or blow and make them take it again. Playerbwasbrunnimg before ball thrown which means he was offside

  • 47-19 full time. Annoyed with the stupid points we gave up, but nice to score a good few ourselves and dig in after starting out 7 points in the hole. Still frustrated with the lack of street smarts. We can’t effectively step up when other teams know how to play to the ref especially at the breakdown.

  • WP do the Sharks a favour and drop the Cheetahs out of the semi-finals

  • Province beating the Cheetahs send the sharks to the semi’s… Next week will just be about claiming positions in the top 4. Sharks home semi is a thing of the past anyway.

  • Cheetahs nearly did us a favor, last minute penalty for wp loss, have to say every game today it is clear that no ref understands the scrum, really a gamble who gets a penalty.

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 49) : 100% true, but making stupid moves is just infuriating, don’t do it when up by 1 or 100. We have good skills at times but really lack a clinical edge that Lions and Bulls have.

  • Improvement overall, but next week against WP will show where the Sharks are really at.

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : would like to have seen province miss the semis

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 55) : Absolutely! Just trying to find the positives in an otherwise pretty poor Currie cup season. One good win against the bulls ( thanks to Morne choking) and wins against only the pumas and griquas otherwise, is not impressive. Let’s hope some confidence had come back thanks to a better all round have.

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 58) : Can’t argue there. It’s so disappointing how we’ve stepped back from earlier in the year. Compare it to the bloody Bulls who have gone from pathetic to silverware overnight.

