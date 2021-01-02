Sharks vs Griquas

The Sharks take on the Griquas at Kings Park and will be desperate to win this game. The Kwas will definitely target the creaky Sharks scrum which has been in turbo reverse against the Lions and Cheetahs. Likewise the Sharks have been vulnerable at the breakdown getting turned over regularly before being able to make use of the possession that comes their way.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JJ van Mescht, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Hanru Jacobs, 19 Aston Fortuin, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Anthony Volmink