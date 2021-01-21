Semi-final Time!

After a two break caused by Covid the Sharks travel to Cape Town for the semi-final against WP. Sean Everrit has selected what must be close to the strongest side the Sharks have on their books.

However the Sharks pack will have to come to the party with a much improved effort in especially the scrums after struggling against the likes of Free State, Bulls and Lions in this department. Giving away too many scrum penalties (especially in crucial areas) makes it impossible to build up momentum.

The other area the Sharks need to improve on is retaining their own possession at the breakdown. The team has been quite successful at poaching the opposition’s ball either through players like Am and Richardson or counter-rucking, but with ball in hand tend to get isolated at crucial times giving away breakdown penalties.

Fortunately the Sharks have a history of winning crucial games down in Cape Town, and they can pull off another win on Saturday to be the last team that wins at Newlands.

Ox Nche Fezokuhle Mbatha Thomas du Toit JJ van der Mescht Ruben van Heerden Dylan Richardson Henco Venter Sikhumbuzo Notshe Sanele Nohamba Curwin Bosch Yaw Penxe Marius Louw Lukhanyo Am (C) Sbu Nkosi Aphelele Fassi

Replacements: