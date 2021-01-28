Hendrikse start in the final

Sean Everitt picked the same 23 players that won the semi-final in Cape Town with Jaden Hendrikse moving into the starting lineup.

The Sharks pack (apart from getting on the wrong side of the ref in the scrums) stood up well against the highly rated WP pack. We will need more of the same against the Bulls at Loftus.

With all due respect to a courageous Sharks defense, but the Bulls do have a much better all round team and will not squander similar territorial and possession advantages to what WP had. So it will be important not to play so much rugby behind our 10m line. We have the boot of Bosch – use him to kick us out of trouble. I am not a fan of the overuse of short box kicks from inside own 22. A bit of variation is needed.

Sharks are definitely the underdogs in this game, but they have won away games against highly rated teams in the past. Some more of the same grit and ruthlessly taking chances ala Crusaders game 2014 will be needed.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JJ van Mescht, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Manie Libbok.