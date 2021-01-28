Bokhoring

Hendrikse start in the final


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 28 Jan 2021 at 12:29

Sean Everitt picked the same 23 players that won the semi-final in Cape Town with Jaden Hendrikse moving into the starting lineup.

The Sharks pack (apart from getting on the wrong side of the ref in the scrums) stood up well against the highly rated WP pack. We will need more of the same against the Bulls at Loftus.

With all due respect to a courageous Sharks defense, but the Bulls do have a much better all round team and will not squander similar territorial and possession advantages to what WP had. So it will be important not to play so much rugby behind our 10m line. We have the boot of Bosch – use him to kick us out of trouble. I am not a fan of the overuse of short box kicks from inside own 22. A bit of variation is needed.

Sharks are definitely the underdogs in this game, but they have won away games against highly rated teams in the past. Some more of the same grit and ruthlessly taking chances ala Crusaders game 2014 will be needed.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JJ van Mescht, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Manie Libbok.


44 Comments

  • Go sharks. This place is so dead now 🙁 but so is rugby in my neck of the woods

    Comment 1, posted at 29.01.21 06:07:01 by Poisy
    Author
    Poisy
    		  

  • Underdogs or not Sharks is there and if you’re there you have a chance! Anything can happen in a final!
    GO SHARKS!!!!!!!!

    Comment 2, posted at 29.01.21 11:02:17 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JD
    		  

  • Excited for this. Think the Bulls will win it, but I’m proud of the boys making it to the final and knuckling down when they need to. Lots of French young players have come through and it’s all about time and development. Think we are on the right track!

    Comment 3, posted at 29.01.21 17:18:26 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • White probably told his team not to get arrogant, but I think it would be hard for the bulls not to be. Everyone in the media is giving them a tongue bath, home final, Peyper who is mercurial towards the Sharks. The odds are against us. It is pleasing to actually be in the final though, but the whole reason to be there is to win. Tactically, every time the Sharks in the bulls 22, they should let Bosch dry drop-kick it. It remains to be seen though how often the Sharks find themselves in the bulls 22. Tactics are good, and the team should be thoroughly drilled, but it really comes down to a mental thing in the final analysis.

    Comment 4, posted at 30.01.21 10:53:58 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Been raining on and off in Gauteng since Eloise passed on Sunday. More rain forecasted for Pretoria this afternoon.

    Comment 5, posted at 30.01.21 12:32:37 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • How was that not a ruck?

    Comment 6, posted at 30.01.21 15:19:24 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Jaden getting roasted by Paper, quite funny

    Comment 7, posted at 30.01.21 15:23:28 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Hope Bosch finds his aim.

    Comment 8, posted at 30.01.21 15:45:07 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : I fear that with the storm clouds looming, they might not resume in time, in that case it’s a bulls win, don’t see a permutation where we win, unless they have scheduled an additional final slot for just this scenario

    Comment 9, posted at 30.01.21 15:50:08 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Match back on, and Bosch evens the scores

    Comment 10, posted at 30.01.21 16:10:15 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Wow 1 penalty and 3 penalty advantages after the break, Paper must have read his emails and seen what the bulls offered

    Comment 11, posted at 30.01.21 16:14:53 by jdolivier

    		 

  • 13-9 halftime sharks lead, try nkosi in the corner, Bosch sneaks the kick over

    Comment 12, posted at 30.01.21 16:23:35 by jdolivier

    		 

  • 16-9 43 minute 58m monster kick from Bosch

    Comment 13, posted at 30.01.21 16:33:23 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Notshe played off the ball at the ruck and Peyper just ignores it

    Comment 14, posted at 30.01.21 16:41:44 by jdolivier

    		 

  • And now pings penxe for nudging Ivan van zyl out of his way

    Comment 15, posted at 30.01.21 16:43:28 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Notshe knocks a kick off, bulls attacking opportunity 19-9 sharks lead

    Comment 16, posted at 30.01.21 16:48:55 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Brilliant defence and a ruck turn over, out of trouble

    Comment 17, posted at 30.01.21 16:50:20 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Surely the knock-on was advantage over

    Comment 18, posted at 30.01.21 16:52:41 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • All started from an over zealous scrum penalty

    Comment 19, posted at 30.01.21 16:56:42 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @byron (Comment 19) : bulls player retreated on that scrum

    Comment 20, posted at 30.01.21 16:57:36 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Bosch has kicked very poorly today. Why go for the DG 6 mins out when we have ball? Just terrible kicking.

    Comment 21, posted at 30.01.21 17:31:10 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Bulls player is eaten and it’s no… Too close to polls

    Comment 22, posted at 30.01.21 17:45:04 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Threw it away.

    Comment 23, posted at 30.01.21 17:45:53 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Pathetic performance.

    Comment 24, posted at 30.01.21 17:47:12 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Bulls score 1 minute left, our players pulled out of position couldn’t defend

    Comment 25, posted at 30.01.21 17:48:15 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Peyper tells bulls to kick quickly, let’s them waste 90 seconds till times up, we lose, peyper did screw us after minute 76

    Comment 26, posted at 30.01.21 17:49:46 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Bulls didn’t deserve victory. [email protected] play. Bosch lost it for the Sharks

    Comment 27, posted at 30.01.21 17:50:22 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Well done Bulls. You were the better team at the end of the day

    If just one of the missed kicks from Bosch made it, the Sharks could have taken it. Courageous rugby from the Sharks to stretch this to extended time. However the Sharks need to find some variation on attack. We can’t just rely on contestable kicks to win a game

    Comment 28, posted at 30.01.21 17:50:59 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • All started with an air tackle on nkosi

    Comment 29, posted at 30.01.21 17:51:18 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 26) : We had it in our own hands. Bosch rushed a stupid DG when we were outside their 22 winding the clock down. Sure Peyper was bad, but we had every chance to win. Peyper didn’t miss kicks, didn’t blow a lineout 5m out, didn’t do up and unders in their own half.

    Comment 30, posted at 30.01.21 17:51:21 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • We lost it in the lineout at the end. Bulls just had to kick the ball out knowing that they would most likely take the lineout anyway

    Comment 31, posted at 30.01.21 17:54:31 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 30) : very true, bulls also missed kicks, what peyper did do magnificently well break momentum for us with immediate penalties with no advantage, and the bulls had 5 occasions where they got to build momentum for phases.

    Comment 32, posted at 30.01.21 17:55:06 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Curwin actually cost us the match, was there really no other kicker? And why, after so many maul penalties against the bulls did we persist kicking from so far out, Smith and steyn are reliable kickers even they missed today

    Comment 33, posted at 30.01.21 17:56:42 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Standout Sharks players for me – Ox, Thomas, Van Heerden, Van der Mescht, Nothse, Nkosi and Am

    Comment 34, posted at 30.01.21 18:04:18 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Game turned on two Pyper calls. A scrum where the sharks were dominant and a tackle in the air which was called fine.
    Well done sharks… A very young sharks team took a very experienced bulls the to 110 minutes

    Comment 35, posted at 30.01.21 18:04:23 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @byron (Comment 35) : the fassi line out mix up also was iffy

    Comment 36, posted at 30.01.21 18:06:38 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 34) : penxe played his heart out also to ad to your list

    Comment 37, posted at 30.01.21 18:07:10 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 37) : I think every one played their hearts out. Penxe tries very hard but still has some work to do. Struggles under the high ball and made quite a few silly errors

    Comment 38, posted at 30.01.21 18:12:52 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 28) : agree on the lack of variation on attack, sad part is, we had it in spades before covid occurred

    Comment 39, posted at 30.01.21 18:50:00 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 39) : the plan seems to be either Curwin goes for 3, or we attempt and lose a lineout. We miss a powerful 12 in spades.

    Comment 40, posted at 30.01.21 21:25:51 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 40) : big andre is sorely missed

    Comment 41, posted at 31.01.21 14:08:32 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Does anyone have an idea when SA rugby is back on.

    Comment 42, posted at 31.01.21 19:12:15 by durbsguy

    durbsguy
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 41) : I like Am and Ward, but I think both are best at 13. Louw is a tough boy but we seem to want him to play as if he’s Andre size, and he won’t ever be. Where’s Murray Koster? Decent size, and he’s got some skills, think he’s a 12/10. We could sorely use a relief player outside Curwin, or someone to take it as first receiver sometimes. I’d be on the phone to Rikus Pretorius ASAP if I was Masotti!

    Comment 43, posted at 01.02.21 00:13:21 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • I pray TdT is ok. Poor lad has a horrible injury curse.

    Comment 44, posted at 01.02.21 00:15:48 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

