Hendrikse start in the final

Sean Everitt picked the same 23 players that won the semi-final in Cape Town with Jaden Hendrikse moving into the starting lineup.
The Sharks pack (apart from getting on the wrong side of the ref in the scrums) stood up well against the highly rated WP pack. We will need more of the same against the Bulls at Loftus.
With all due respect to a courageous Sharks defense, but the Bulls do have a much better all round team and will not squander similar territorial and possession advantages to what WP had. So it will be important not to play so much rugby behind our 10m line. We have the boot of Bosch – use him to kick us out of trouble. I am not a fan of the overuse of short box kicks from inside own 22. A bit of variation is needed.
Sharks are definitely the underdogs in this game, but they have won away games against highly rated teams in the past. Some more of the same grit and ruthlessly taking chances ala Crusaders game 2014 will be needed.
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 JJ van Mescht, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Fezokuhle Mbatha, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Manie Libbok.
Go sharks. This place is so dead now 🙁 but so is rugby in my neck of the woods
Underdogs or not Sharks is there and if you’re there you have a chance! Anything can happen in a final!
GO SHARKS!!!!!!!!
Excited for this. Think the Bulls will win it, but I’m proud of the boys making it to the final and knuckling down when they need to. Lots of French young players have come through and it’s all about time and development. Think we are on the right track!
White probably told his team not to get arrogant, but I think it would be hard for the bulls not to be. Everyone in the media is giving them a tongue bath, home final, Peyper who is mercurial towards the Sharks. The odds are against us. It is pleasing to actually be in the final though, but the whole reason to be there is to win. Tactically, every time the Sharks in the bulls 22, they should let Bosch dry drop-kick it. It remains to be seen though how often the Sharks find themselves in the bulls 22. Tactics are good, and the team should be thoroughly drilled, but it really comes down to a mental thing in the final analysis.
Been raining on and off in Gauteng since Eloise passed on Sunday. More rain forecasted for Pretoria this afternoon.
How was that not a ruck?
Jaden getting roasted by Paper, quite funny
Hope Bosch finds his aim.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : I fear that with the storm clouds looming, they might not resume in time, in that case it’s a bulls win, don’t see a permutation where we win, unless they have scheduled an additional final slot for just this scenario
Match back on, and Bosch evens the scores
Wow 1 penalty and 3 penalty advantages after the break, Paper must have read his emails and seen what the bulls offered
13-9 halftime sharks lead, try nkosi in the corner, Bosch sneaks the kick over
16-9 43 minute 58m monster kick from Bosch
Notshe played off the ball at the ruck and Peyper just ignores it
And now pings penxe for nudging Ivan van zyl out of his way
Notshe knocks a kick off, bulls attacking opportunity 19-9 sharks lead
Brilliant defence and a ruck turn over, out of trouble
Surely the knock-on was advantage over
All started from an over zealous scrum penalty
@byron (Comment 19) : bulls player retreated on that scrum
Bosch has kicked very poorly today. Why go for the DG 6 mins out when we have ball? Just terrible kicking.
Bulls player is eaten and it’s no… Too close to polls
Threw it away.
Pathetic performance.
Bulls score 1 minute left, our players pulled out of position couldn’t defend
Peyper tells bulls to kick quickly, let’s them waste 90 seconds till times up, we lose, peyper did screw us after minute 76
Bulls didn’t deserve victory. [email protected] play. Bosch lost it for the Sharks
Well done Bulls. You were the better team at the end of the day
If just one of the missed kicks from Bosch made it, the Sharks could have taken it. Courageous rugby from the Sharks to stretch this to extended time. However the Sharks need to find some variation on attack. We can’t just rely on contestable kicks to win a game
All started with an air tackle on nkosi
@jdolivier (Comment 26) : We had it in our own hands. Bosch rushed a stupid DG when we were outside their 22 winding the clock down. Sure Peyper was bad, but we had every chance to win. Peyper didn’t miss kicks, didn’t blow a lineout 5m out, didn’t do up and unders in their own half.
We lost it in the lineout at the end. Bulls just had to kick the ball out knowing that they would most likely take the lineout anyway
@Here be dragons (Comment 30) : very true, bulls also missed kicks, what peyper did do magnificently well break momentum for us with immediate penalties with no advantage, and the bulls had 5 occasions where they got to build momentum for phases.
Curwin actually cost us the match, was there really no other kicker? And why, after so many maul penalties against the bulls did we persist kicking from so far out, Smith and steyn are reliable kickers even they missed today
Standout Sharks players for me – Ox, Thomas, Van Heerden, Van der Mescht, Nothse, Nkosi and Am
Game turned on two Pyper calls. A scrum where the sharks were dominant and a tackle in the air which was called fine.
Well done sharks… A very young sharks team took a very experienced bulls the to 110 minutes
@byron (Comment 35) : the fassi line out mix up also was iffy
@Bokhoring (Comment 34) : penxe played his heart out also to ad to your list
@jdolivier (Comment 37) : I think every one played their hearts out. Penxe tries very hard but still has some work to do. Struggles under the high ball and made quite a few silly errors
@Bokhoring (Comment 28) : agree on the lack of variation on attack, sad part is, we had it in spades before covid occurred
@jdolivier (Comment 39) : the plan seems to be either Curwin goes for 3, or we attempt and lose a lineout. We miss a powerful 12 in spades.
@Here be dragons (Comment 40) : big andre is sorely missed
Does anyone have an idea when SA rugby is back on.
@jdolivier (Comment 41) : I like Am and Ward, but I think both are best at 13. Louw is a tough boy but we seem to want him to play as if he’s Andre size, and he won’t ever be. Where’s Murray Koster? Decent size, and he’s got some skills, think he’s a 12/10. We could sorely use a relief player outside Curwin, or someone to take it as first receiver sometimes. I’d be on the phone to Rikus Pretorius ASAP if I was Masotti!
I pray TdT is ok. Poor lad has a horrible injury curse.