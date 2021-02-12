More local rugby on the cards

In a year where rugby fixture dates have become as reliable as the stock management schedule in a liquor store, there will be another 4 Sharks games to watch starting on the 28th February.

The Currie Cup teams plus the EP Elephants will play a series of games to prepare for the hopefully upcoming Rainbow Cup.

Sunday 28 February

Sharks vs Griquas

Tuesday 9 March

Cheetahs vs Sharks

Friday 19 March

Lions vs Sharks

Saturday 27 March

Sharks vs Bulls