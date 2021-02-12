More local rugby on the cards

In a year where rugby fixture dates have become as reliable as the stock management schedule in a liquor store, there will be another 4 Sharks games to watch starting on the 28th February.
The Currie Cup teams plus the EP Elephants will play a series of games to prepare for the hopefully upcoming Rainbow Cup.
Sunday 28 February
Sharks vs Griquas
Tuesday 9 March
Cheetahs vs Sharks
Friday 19 March
Lions vs Sharks
Saturday 27 March
Sharks vs BullsTweet
Nice to see that there are four more games to take a gander at. It feels a little derivative of the just-finished Currie Cup. I would have liked something different, like a few of the MLR clubs in the US visiting (like NE Free-Jacks or Houston SaberCats), but I suppose that would be unrealistic in the era of coronavirus restrictions. Do I feel like watching the Sharks play the Bulls again and probably lose? I’m still morose about what happened in the final.
And theoretically, if the Kolisi move happened soon, he would not have to play his former team, as the Sharks don’t play WP in these warm ups.
@SeanJeff (Comment 2) : will be very interesting to see how they keep all the loosies happy with game time now that another one was seemingly added!?
I see Madosh Tambwe is moving to the Bulls. Pity – I rated him
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : really disappointed to hear that, he did very well for the sharks. Underutilized I feel
Yaw Penxe is a full time signing now, and just secured Cheetahs lock Reniel Hugo.