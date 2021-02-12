More local rugby on the cards

Bokhoring

In a year where rugby fixture dates have become as reliable as the stock management schedule in a liquor store, there will be another 4 Sharks games to watch starting on the 28th February.

The Currie Cup teams plus the EP Elephants will play a series of games to prepare for the hopefully upcoming Rainbow Cup.

Sunday 28 February

Sharks vs Griquas

Tuesday 9 March

Cheetahs vs Sharks

Friday 19 March

Lions vs Sharks

Saturday 27 March

Sharks vs Bulls


  • Nice to see that there are four more games to take a gander at. It feels a little derivative of the just-finished Currie Cup. I would have liked something different, like a few of the MLR clubs in the US visiting (like NE Free-Jacks or Houston SaberCats), but I suppose that would be unrealistic in the era of coronavirus restrictions. Do I feel like watching the Sharks play the Bulls again and probably lose? I’m still morose about what happened in the final.

    SeanJeff
  • And theoretically, if the Kolisi move happened soon, he would not have to play his former team, as the Sharks don’t play WP in these warm ups.

    SeanJeff
  • @SeanJeff (Comment 2) : will be very interesting to see how they keep all the loosies happy with game time now that another one was seemingly added!?

    JD
  • I see Madosh Tambwe is moving to the Bulls. Pity – I rated him

    Bokhoring
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 4) : really disappointed to hear that, he did very well for the sharks. Underutilized I feel

  • Yaw Penxe is a full time signing now, and just secured Cheetahs lock Reniel Hugo.

