Squad for Griquas match

Many of the front line players (including new high profile signing Siya Kolisi) are currently on a conditioning programme – so Sean Everitt has picked a number of next level players for the first preparation match against the Griquas on Sonday at Kings Park.

Murray Koster will get a start in the 12 jersey next to Manie Libbok at flyhalf. Jeremy Ward captains the team from the outside centre position.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Michael Kumbirai

4. JJ vd Mescht

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Phepsi Buthelezi

9. Grant Williams

10. Manie Libbok

11. Anthony Volmink

12. Murray Koster

13. Jeremy Ward (C)

14. Werner Kok

15. Aphelele Fassi



Replacements:

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Ntuthuka Mchunu

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Reniel Hugo

20. Mpilo Gumede

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Jordan Chait

23. Thaakir Abrahams