Squad for Griquas match

Many of the front line players (including new high profile signing Siya Kolisi) are currently on a conditioning programme – so Sean Everitt has picked a number of next level players for the first preparation match against the Griquas on Sonday at Kings Park.
Murray Koster will get a start in the 12 jersey next to Manie Libbok at flyhalf. Jeremy Ward captains the team from the outside centre position.
1. Khwezi Mona
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Michael Kumbirai
4. JJ vd Mescht
5. Hyron Andrews
6. James Venter
7. Thembelani Bholi
8. Phepsi Buthelezi
9. Grant Williams
10. Manie Libbok
11. Anthony Volmink
12. Murray Koster
13. Jeremy Ward (C)
14. Werner Kok
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements:
16. Fez Mbatha
17. Ntuthuka Mchunu
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. Reniel Hugo
20. Mpilo Gumede
21. Jaden Hendrikse
22. Jordan Chait
23. Thaakir Abrahams