Cheetahs on a Wednesday


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Sharks on 8 Mar 2021 at 13:23

Sean Everitt has kept pretty much the same squad that beat the Griquas at home to travel to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs on Wednesday.

Jonny Meyer starts at tight head in place of Michael Kumbirai; Manie Libbok and hard working Werner Kok swaps places with Jordan Chait and Thaakir Abrahams respectively.

The last time the Sharks visited Bloemfontein they received a 27-point spanking – so the young Sharks will have their work cut out for them.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. JJ vd Mescht

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Phepsi Buthelezi

9. Grant Williams

10. Jordan Chait

11. Anthony Volmink

12. Murray Koster

13. Jeremy Ward (C)

14. Thaakir Abrahams

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements:

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Michael Kumbirai

19. Reniel Hugo

20. Mpilo Gumede

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok


18 Comments

  • Abrahams does look am exciting prospect, would have kept kok om the field, based solely on his work rate

  • @jdolivier (Comment 1) : *an

  • Sharks trying to play a high paced game which suits the Cheetahs who leads 21-7

  • Cheetahs players passing and running lines just too good for the Sharks to handle. 28-7

    This could get really ugly

  • And the Sharks hit back to make it 28-12

  • Bholi scores. 28-17

  • Sharks behind but scoring some good tries too. 33-24

  • We have a serious problem at tight head I am afraid

  • But Mchunu is giving the opposing tight head a hard time – another Beast in the making

  • And another good try from the Sharks and suddenly it is 33-31

  • Libbok is having a very good game since he came on. Sharks ahead 38-36

  • To be fair Kumbirai is now holding his side up while Mchunu causes the damage

  • Cheetahs now taking penalty kicks to the posts

  • Players will need to do better at completing their tackles – too many Cheetah players allowed to spin out of tackles

  • A Steyn penalty wins the game for the Cheetahs by 1 point. Good comeback from the Sharks after looking like the Cheetahs will run away with the game

  • We lost to a not high tackle in the end

  • Unlucky sharks. Moral victory to the boys. More tries and a sharks b team against the best the cheetahs have. Great fight back by a young bunch. Good character shown.

  • Funny watching Hawies celebrate the win as if it proved something.

