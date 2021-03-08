Cheetahs on a Wednesday

Sean Everitt has kept pretty much the same squad that beat the Griquas at home to travel to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs on Wednesday.

Jonny Meyer starts at tight head in place of Michael Kumbirai; Manie Libbok and hard working Werner Kok swaps places with Jordan Chait and Thaakir Abrahams respectively.

The last time the Sharks visited Bloemfontein they received a 27-point spanking – so the young Sharks will have their work cut out for them.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. JJ vd Mescht

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Phepsi Buthelezi

9. Grant Williams

10. Jordan Chait

11. Anthony Volmink

12. Murray Koster

13. Jeremy Ward (C)

14. Thaakir Abrahams

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements:

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Michael Kumbirai

19. Reniel Hugo

20. Mpilo Gumede

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok