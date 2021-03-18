Shuffles for the Lions

Sean Everett is using the Preparation matches to give all players in his extended squad some game time. The starting team is complete reshuffled with only John-Hubert Meyer and Aphelele Fassi remaining from the team that started against the Cheetahs.

Boeta Chaimberlain and Rynhard Jonker will form the new 10-12 combo with Curwin Bosch and Marius Louw on the bench. Lukhanyo Am will captain the team from 13.

It seems Dylan Richardson is earmarked to come on as hooker replacement (after exclusively featuring at open side lately) although it is quite possible that he can deputize at open side and only move to open side should Dan Jooste need replacement.

This should be another high paced entertaining game as the Lions also like to give the ball plenty of air.

1. Mzamo Majola

2. Dan Jooste

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Henco Venter

7. Mpilo Gumede

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Rynhard Jonker

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Werner Kok

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Dylan Richardson

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Emile van Heerden

20. Thembelani Bholi

21. Grant Williams

22. Curwin Bosch

23. Marius Louw