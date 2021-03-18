Shuffles for the Lions

Sean Everett is using the Preparation matches to give all players in his extended squad some game time. The starting team is complete reshuffled with only John-Hubert Meyer and Aphelele Fassi remaining from the team that started against the Cheetahs.
Boeta Chaimberlain and Rynhard Jonker will form the new 10-12 combo with Curwin Bosch and Marius Louw on the bench. Lukhanyo Am will captain the team from 13.
It seems Dylan Richardson is earmarked to come on as hooker replacement (after exclusively featuring at open side lately) although it is quite possible that he can deputize at open side and only move to open side should Dan Jooste need replacement.
This should be another high paced entertaining game as the Lions also like to give the ball plenty of air.
1. Mzamo Majola
2. Dan Jooste
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Henco Venter
7. Mpilo Gumede
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Boeta Chamberlain
11. Yaw Penxe
12. Rynhard Jonker
13. Lukhanyo Am (C)
14. Werner Kok
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Dylan Richardson
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Emile van Heerden
20. Thembelani Bholi
21. Grant Williams
22. Curwin Bosch
23. Marius LouwTweet
Excited to see how the locks go, they’re big units. Glad that Kok getting another start, flip but he grafts. Two out of the three loosies have serious toe. Boeta, it’s been so long, so let’s see how he goes. Very interesting team and competent bench. Looking forward to this.
Le Roux Roets is back? Great news, missed his ballast! Happy to see youth and rotation, that’s a hell of a back three as well.
Tshituka with disgusting arrogance after his try
Chamberlain is rusty
Rasta being easy on the lions
@SeanJeff (Comment 5) : the joburg born and raised ref being easy on his home side, never
Rasta has no clue in the scrum at all
Lions not releasing in the tackle and we get penalized
Lions yellow card for Sadie interference in the maul, Richardson scores 2 mauls later, lions warned for infringement in own 22
Sharks gift lions a try
33-21 lions lead 5 tries to 3 52nd minute
Willem Alberts has turned into an extremely dirty player, getting away with shoulder charges most of the match
Richardson scores his 2nd off a good line out move and brute strength
33-28 56th minute
Johnny Meyer admitting the lions doing some “dark arts” in the scrums
Sharks gift the lions another try, our decision making is kak, just pathetically kak. They now have 2 tries of mistakes on our goal line
Lions lead 40-28 with 12 minutes left
Sharks score off lions mistake 40-33 10 minutes left, Bosch left his kicking boots in Durban again
Mchunu outsprints 7 lions players to score, grant Williams just gives so much better service than nohamba, his speed created the try
40 all with 7 minutes left
Sharks lose after the hooter again off another bullshit penalty
43-40 and jacobs did hid best in the last minutes to let the lions win off the side, this also happened after rasta blew the final whistle and then started the match again
Yeah another frustrating loss, but when you are held up over the line 3 times and drop the ball with an open try line whilst also gifting then 2 very soft tries… Its hard to win regardless of the ref
@jdolivier (Comment 19) : Grant Williams consistently the best 9 over the 3 practice matches.
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : totally agree, just love his energy
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 23) : not the refs fault we gave them 2 tries for free, he did however stuff up the last 2 minutes tremendously
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : Agree with that. Hendrickse and Nohamba (surpisingly) have been inconsistent and slow and in Hendrickse’s case, too mouthy. Williams has taken his shot and seems to me like he should be considered for a start.
@jdolivier (Comment 26) : I was screaming Nnnnooooo at the TV as Bosch kicked the ball to the wing. Bad decision making. Also pretty weak was the defence organisation. I mean, conceding 6 tries, yikes.
I was a hard sell on Kok, but the guy is a grafter, and he has grown on me. I reckon Roets and Hugo are going to stop many a maul. So, ups to them. That Mchunu is no tube-laaitie, he’s got gumption and I was very impressed.