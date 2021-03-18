Shuffles for the Lions

Bokhoring

Sean Everett is using the Preparation matches to give all players in his extended squad some game time. The starting team is complete reshuffled with only John-Hubert Meyer and Aphelele Fassi remaining from the team that started against the Cheetahs.

Boeta Chaimberlain and Rynhard Jonker will form the new 10-12 combo with Curwin Bosch and Marius Louw on the bench. Lukhanyo Am will captain the team from 13.

It seems Dylan Richardson is earmarked to come on as hooker replacement (after exclusively featuring at open side lately) although it is quite possible that he can deputize at open side and only move to open side should Dan Jooste need replacement.

This should be another high paced entertaining game as the Lions also like to give the ball plenty of air.

1. Mzamo Majola

2. Dan Jooste

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Henco Venter 

7. Mpilo Gumede

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Rynhard Jonker

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Werner Kok

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Dylan Richardson

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Emile van Heerden

20. Thembelani Bholi

21. Grant Williams

22. Curwin Bosch

23. Marius Louw


29 Comments

  • Excited to see how the locks go, they’re big units. Glad that Kok getting another start, flip but he grafts. Two out of the three loosies have serious toe. Boeta, it’s been so long, so let’s see how he goes. Very interesting team and competent bench. Looking forward to this.

    Comment 1, posted at 18.03.21 17:19:23 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Le Roux Roets is back? Great news, missed his ballast! Happy to see youth and rotation, that’s a hell of a back three as well.

    Comment 2, posted at 18.03.21 18:05:58 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Tshituka with disgusting arrogance after his try

    Comment 3, posted at 20.03.21 16:40:20 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Chamberlain is rusty

    Comment 4, posted at 20.03.21 16:42:25 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Rasta being easy on the lions

    Comment 5, posted at 20.03.21 16:57:46 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 5) : the joburg born and raised ref being easy on his home side, never

    • Comment 6, posted at 20.03.21 17:14:55 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Rasta has no clue in the scrum at all

    • Comment 7, posted at 20.03.21 17:16:06 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Lions not releasing in the tackle and we get penalized

    • Comment 8, posted at 20.03.21 17:19:24 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Lions yellow card for Sadie interference in the maul, Richardson scores 2 mauls later, lions warned for infringement in own 22

    • Comment 9, posted at 20.03.21 17:25:55 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks gift lions a try

    • Comment 10, posted at 20.03.21 17:30:06 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 33-21 lions lead 5 tries to 3 52nd minute

    • Comment 11, posted at 20.03.21 17:31:02 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Willem Alberts has turned into an extremely dirty player, getting away with shoulder charges most of the match

    • Comment 12, posted at 20.03.21 17:32:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Richardson scores his 2nd off a good line out move and brute strength

    • Comment 13, posted at 20.03.21 17:36:31 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 33-28 56th minute

    • Comment 14, posted at 20.03.21 17:36:50 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Johnny Meyer admitting the lions doing some “dark arts” in the scrums

    • Comment 15, posted at 20.03.21 17:51:43 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks gift the lions another try, our decision making is kak, just pathetically kak. They now have 2 tries of mistakes on our goal line

    • Comment 16, posted at 20.03.21 17:52:53 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Lions lead 40-28 with 12 minutes left

    • Comment 17, posted at 20.03.21 17:53:49 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks score off lions mistake 40-33 10 minutes left, Bosch left his kicking boots in Durban again

    • Comment 18, posted at 20.03.21 17:56:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Mchunu outsprints 7 lions players to score, grant Williams just gives so much better service than nohamba, his speed created the try

    • Comment 19, posted at 20.03.21 17:58:08 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 40 all with 7 minutes left

    • Comment 20, posted at 20.03.21 17:58:41 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks lose after the hooter again off another bullshit penalty

    • Comment 21, posted at 20.03.21 18:12:56 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 43-40 and jacobs did hid best in the last minutes to let the lions win off the side, this also happened after rasta blew the final whistle and then started the match again

    • Comment 22, posted at 20.03.21 18:13:51 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Yeah another frustrating loss, but when you are held up over the line 3 times and drop the ball with an open try line whilst also gifting then 2 very soft tries… Its hard to win regardless of the ref

    • Comment 23, posted at 20.03.21 18:18:35 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 19) : Grant Williams consistently the best 9 over the 3 practice matches.

    Comment 24, posted at 20.03.21 18:18:56 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 24) : totally agree, just love his energy

    • Comment 25, posted at 20.03.21 18:29:17 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 23) : not the refs fault we gave them 2 tries for free, he did however stuff up the last 2 minutes tremendously

    • Comment 26, posted at 20.03.21 18:30:25 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 24) : Agree with that. Hendrickse and Nohamba (surpisingly) have been inconsistent and slow and in Hendrickse’s case, too mouthy. Williams has taken his shot and seems to me like he should be considered for a start.

    Comment 27, posted at 20.03.21 21:34:07 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 26) : I was screaming Nnnnooooo at the TV as Bosch kicked the ball to the wing. Bad decision making. Also pretty weak was the defence organisation. I mean, conceding 6 tries, yikes.

    Comment 28, posted at 20.03.21 21:37:23 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • I was a hard sell on Kok, but the guy is a grafter, and he has grown on me. I reckon Roets and Hugo are going to stop many a maul. So, ups to them. That Mchunu is no tube-laaitie, he’s got gumption and I was very impressed.

    Comment 29, posted at 20.03.21 21:40:28 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

