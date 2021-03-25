First start for Siya Kolisi

Coach Sean Everitt has brought back some more big guns for the match against the Bulls on Friday evening. Siya Kolisi makes his first start for the Sharks in the open side position. Ox Nche, Ruben van Heerden, Henco Venter and Sbu Nkosi all make their first appearance in the Preparation Series.

Boeta Chaimberlain gets another start at 10 while Anthony Volmink has been given the fullback jersey.

The Sharks have managed over these 4 preparation games to give some game time to quite an extended squad and now has decent depth in most positions (bar tight head IMO). It will be interesting to see which squad the coach picks once the Sharks compete in the Rainbow series.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Emile van Heerden

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter (V/C)

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Marius Louw

13. Lukhanyo Am (Captain)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements:

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Mzamo Majola

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Rynhardt Jonker

23. Aphelele Fassi