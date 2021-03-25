First start for Siya Kolisi

Coach Sean Everitt has brought back some more big guns for the match against the Bulls on Friday evening. Siya Kolisi makes his first start for the Sharks in the open side position. Ox Nche, Ruben van Heerden, Henco Venter and Sbu Nkosi all make their first appearance in the Preparation Series.
Boeta Chaimberlain gets another start at 10 while Anthony Volmink has been given the fullback jersey.
The Sharks have managed over these 4 preparation games to give some game time to quite an extended squad and now has decent depth in most positions (bar tight head IMO). It will be interesting to see which squad the coach picks once the Sharks compete in the Rainbow series.
1. Ox Nche
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Emile van Heerden
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Henco Venter (V/C)
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
9. Jaden Hendrikse
10. Boeta Chamberlain
11. Yaw Penxe
12. Marius Louw
13. Lukhanyo Am (Captain)
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Anthony Volmink
Replacements:
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Mzamo Majola
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Sanele Nohamba
22. Rynhardt Jonker
23. Aphelele FassiTweet
No cover for flyhalf, which though not the end of the world does bemuse me. I’m not sold on Hendrickse yet, but I understand the point that Williams has got plenty of game time in the preparation matches, and Nohamba is more of a known quantity. Boeta Chamberlain? Idunno, he’s rusty which is why he’s getting a second start. The rest of the backline looks zippy and probably fit as a butcher’s dog after their conditioning. John-Hubert Meyer, I like the guy, I just wish he filled me with more confidence. Pretty decent bench overall.
Too much to hope for 80 minutes of rugby instead of 40?
Sharks pack is giving it to the Bulls – 14-0
Siya scores his first try for the Sharks. Some great hands from the forwards shifts the ball with Nkosi featuring twice. 19-5
Field is a swimming pool but both teams are giving the ball air. Great hands from the Sharks front row
31-5
First error at the lineout – first phase apart of the kickoffs have been pretty perfect
Just put the game on, couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the score, so good that the boys are laying the platform before the rainbow cup
Sharks losing shape at the lineout – losing a few in a row now
Volminck is impressing me tonight
Bulls have been dominating the second half so far – 31-12
Lineout still a problem after really starting well
Hendrickse can be pretty brainless at times. What is the point of a quick tap penalty and then kicking the ball straight to a Bulls player
Sharks been looking really good for the first 30 minutes but since then not much to speak of
Only bulls have cramp
Boeta has had a great game – excellent line kicks
And a brilliant run from Boeta – but another cockup makes it come to nought
And Jonker scores after the Sharks gets a tight head. First score since 25 minutes in the first half
And Nohamba scores a freebie after well read intercept
Sharks needed to put a fairly inexperienced Bulls team away and pretty much did so in 25 minutes in challenging conditions.
The lineout problems that started around the 30 minute mark broke the momentum