First start for Siya Kolisi


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Sharks on 25 Mar 2021 at 11:43

Coach Sean Everitt has brought back some more big guns for the match against the Bulls on Friday evening. Siya Kolisi makes his first start for the Sharks in the open side position. Ox Nche, Ruben van Heerden, Henco Venter and Sbu Nkosi all make their first appearance in the Preparation Series.

Boeta Chaimberlain gets another start at 10 while Anthony Volmink has been given the fullback jersey.

The Sharks have managed over these 4 preparation games to give some game time to quite an extended squad and now has decent depth in most positions (bar tight head IMO). It will be interesting to see which squad the coach picks once the Sharks compete in the Rainbow series.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Emile van Heerden

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter (V/C)

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Marius Louw

13. Lukhanyo Am (Captain)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements:

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Mzamo Majola

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Rynhardt Jonker

23. Aphelele Fassi


20 Comments

  • No cover for flyhalf, which though not the end of the world does bemuse me. I’m not sold on Hendrickse yet, but I understand the point that Williams has got plenty of game time in the preparation matches, and Nohamba is more of a known quantity. Boeta Chamberlain? Idunno, he’s rusty which is why he’s getting a second start. The rest of the backline looks zippy and probably fit as a butcher’s dog after their conditioning. John-Hubert Meyer, I like the guy, I just wish he filled me with more confidence. Pretty decent bench overall.

    Comment 1, posted at 25.03.21 15:58:22 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Too much to hope for 80 minutes of rugby instead of 40?

    Comment 2, posted at 25.03.21 15:59:15 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Sharks pack is giving it to the Bulls – 14-0

    Comment 3, posted at 26.03.21 19:11:59 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Siya scores his first try for the Sharks. Some great hands from the forwards shifts the ball with Nkosi featuring twice. 19-5

    Comment 4, posted at 26.03.21 19:22:17 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Field is a swimming pool but both teams are giving the ball air. Great hands from the Sharks front row

    Comment 5, posted at 26.03.21 19:32:41 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 31-5

    Comment 6, posted at 26.03.21 19:33:18 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • First error at the lineout – first phase apart of the kickoffs have been pretty perfect

    Comment 7, posted at 26.03.21 19:40:57 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Just put the game on, couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the score, so good that the boys are laying the platform before the rainbow cup

    Comment 8, posted at 26.03.21 19:43:35 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks losing shape at the lineout – losing a few in a row now

    Comment 9, posted at 26.03.21 19:48:04 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Volminck is impressing me tonight

    Comment 10, posted at 26.03.21 19:49:45 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Bulls have been dominating the second half so far – 31-12

    Comment 11, posted at 26.03.21 20:19:32 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Lineout still a problem after really starting well

    Comment 12, posted at 26.03.21 20:22:45 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Hendrickse can be pretty brainless at times. What is the point of a quick tap penalty and then kicking the ball straight to a Bulls player

    Comment 13, posted at 26.03.21 20:33:45 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks been looking really good for the first 30 minutes but since then not much to speak of

    Comment 14, posted at 26.03.21 20:38:04 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Only bulls have cramp

    Comment 15, posted at 26.03.21 20:45:40 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Boeta has had a great game – excellent line kicks

    Comment 16, posted at 26.03.21 20:47:06 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And a brilliant run from Boeta – but another cockup makes it come to nought

    Comment 17, posted at 26.03.21 20:53:17 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And Jonker scores after the Sharks gets a tight head. First score since 25 minutes in the first half

    Comment 18, posted at 26.03.21 20:56:39 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And Nohamba scores a freebie after well read intercept

    Comment 19, posted at 26.03.21 20:58:36 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks needed to put a fairly inexperienced Bulls team away and pretty much did so in 25 minutes in challenging conditions.

    The lineout problems that started around the 30 minute mark broke the momentum

    Comment 20, posted at 26.03.21 21:12:37 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

