Rainbow Cup starts – sort of

Unfortunately Covid travel restrictions have pretty much killed off the Rainbow Cup in its planned form and South African fans now will have to settle for some more local derbies. The Sharks will take on the Stormers on Saturday in Cape Town with a pretty strong team.
The Sharks have shored up the tight head depth by loaning old Shark Wiehahn Herbst from the Lions.
Grant Williams have been rewarded for his consistent good form over the Preparation Series with a start at 9. Likewise Ntuthuko Mchunu is on the bench after busting his way into the team through strong performances in the scrum and with ball in hand.
Jeremy Ward was the standout centre for the Sharks and will start at 12. I still believe he is much more suited at 13, and would like to see Am at 12 with Ward at 13 at some point.
1. Ox Nche
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Ruben van Heerden
5.Reniel Hugo
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Henco Venter
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
9. Grant Williams
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Yaw Penxe
12. Jeremy Ward
13. Lukhanyo Am (C)
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Sanele Nohamba
22. Manie Libbok
23. Werner KokTweet
I hope Dylan Richardson is injured.
@durbsguy (Comment 1) : He and Jooste both are.
Does anyone have a link for the game?
So penalties for days against us in the first 10 minutes, horrible discipline. Stormers going to make this embarrassing unless someone puts their hand up and controls the team
17-0 after 12 minutes, back to the headless bullshit and bad handling we had post 2020. Just pathetic display so far from the sharks
Senatla takes fassi out dangerously, red card
That should be a second red
Ref is shafting the Sharks
He says simultaneous n
Body and head is head
Du toit scores, stormers down to 13 men
Should have been another yellow for not rolling
13 men stormers score 6 points, sharks with all the territory 0. Really bad from the sharks
Side entry, taking back but we’re holding on
@jdolivier (Comment 12) : Super kak performance from the Sharks today
@byron (Comment 13) : well the whole match stormers scrum has been dominated, now when they get close to our line, penalty. Peyper is being so biased
Stormers 6 has been allowed to do whatever he wants in the rucks and receives the penalty for his team. Quite ridiculous that we always have this problem with Peyper
2nd Stormers try there was a double knock-on then played by a Stormers player from an offside position
There was a mail where we kicked the ball ahead, there was a Stormers player who played the ball on the floor and no penalty. Another ref would have yellow carded him
He’s driving up
When did the rules change that after 20 minutes of a red, another player can come on. Missed that one
2nd half the sharks have woken up, looks like we can save this, stormers their own worst enemies with all the cards
It’s a terrible rule … Just encourages players to trasngress
Stormers are looking dangerous, we have been fortunate they are making costly mistakes.
That’s forward
By about a meter
Last try by stormers looked like a forward tap
What a shit rule
How about the Stormers didn’t release first
Captains challenge and red card rule is totally crap. Stormers should be down to 13.
Christ we got away with that one. 30-33 full time to us.
@Here be dragons (Comment 29) : if Am new how to use it, we would have stopped 1 stormers try. Red card rule is utter tripe
@Here be dragons (Comment 30) : against 13 men for 20 and 14 men for 30. Not good, but an away win is is golden
I think the new red card rule is a good idea. 20 minutes without a player is sufficient punishment for the team and then the offender will be suspended as well
@jdolivier (Comment 31) : Yes think we should have challenged theirs. It just seems like a gimmick, I don’t care for it. We have referees for a reason.
Yes we should have done far better. I complained all day about how bad our box kicking was in the Currie cup, and once again it puts us under pressure.
Sharks played well in parts of the second half. I am still not sure about the exit strategy – sometimes the running from your goal line backfires badly.
The captain’s rule is just silly – not keen on it either
@Bokhoring (Comment 33) : don’t like it, it softens the punishment, so players will take extra liberties on the laws, knowing that they have cost their team, but not for the entire match
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : I’m not sure how I feel about the situation that happened, where the challenge was unsuccessful but they found something else.
@Here be dragons (Comment 38) : that was utter bs, challenge was lost, end of it. Otherwise the two should’ve intervened 15 times during replays for the stormers ruck offenses, which he didn’t
*the tmo
@jdolivier (Comment 39) : Yep, Peyper seemed quite happy to find a new penalty against us though. He rode us hard the last quarter. Now, we played some headless stuff. Exits are poor, and we keep kicking possession away! Should have made more from the intercept phase, and also when Am chipped it right out to touch, was shaking my head there.
@Here be dragons (Comment 41) : I agree with you, we did also butcher 5 great opportunities with poor handling as well
@jdolivier (Comment 42) : I’m still waiting for us to click like we started to early 2020 in SR. Still seems to be a missing piece so far.
@Here be dragons (Comment 43) : breaks my heart to say it, but boeta and chaite were better choices than Bosch at 10, and Am has lost his MOJO, think swapping Am and Ward positionally might help Am relax a bit
@jdolivier (Comment 44) : We badly miss Esterhuizen. Bosch has hit a bit of a lull, he was poor in the CC final and hasn’t recovered. Am tries too hard, and IMO it might be better for him not to be captain. Ward has stepped up well, and it was a little harsh he was carded, he’s cooled his head down and really played well since rugby resumed. Also hope we see more Koster.
A red card in the first 10 minutes counts for very little. Teams are fit enough to mitigate for the missing player… The rule simply allows teams to transgress without fear of being severely punished and as seen today it did little to stop a second yellow
@Here be dragons (Comment 45) : notshe, the tank, kolisi we have options as captain
@jdolivier (Comment 47) : Not sure I’d do Siya. He’s a great player, but something just feels a off bringing him in and making him captain right away. Tank would be good, provided he gets a good run fit.
Watching the clips again, cannot believe Stormers blew that last try. All he had to do was run onto it.
@byron (Comment 46) : Don’t forget that the player will still be banned from playing for some period depending on the severity of the offense. It must be a very team focused player that will commit a red card offense in order to assist the team and then cop a lengthy ban afterwards.
The Sharks need to focus on keeping the ball alive on attack as a first priority. The moment the ball goes to ground it becomes a lottery as the Sharks have been very vulnerable to good ball scavengers – whether it is by lax interpretation of refs at the breakdown or not.
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : very good assessment
@Here be dragons (Comment 48) : the missed try is to our benefit, 2 of their tries were iffy, maybe it was just karma
@jdolivier (Comment 52) : Should have used a challenge on them. Theirs very nearly won the match for them. I’m not a fan, it’s a gimmick.
The $harks need to find a decent hooker and petty damn quick
Nohamba has been overhyped, almost to Damien Willemse levels, but has hit his ceiling There must be better 9’s available
Bosch needs to start releasing that sexy backline. Kick, kick , kick is just crap.
Play Chamberlain and unleash those sexy backs.
@Loosehead (Comment 54) : Apparently Mbonambi may be heading our way as well.
I rate Jooste but he is unfortunately injured at the moment
@Here be dragons (Comment 53) : reading the comments, it is clear that nobody really favors the new law adaptations, I personally despise the new red card changes
We are definitely weak at 9. Good potential, but really need an old head. I can’t for the life of me figure out who Cameron Wright has upset, could never get a match.
@Loosehead (Comment 54) : @Here be dragons (Comment 57) : I have to agree about Nohamba. He’s very talented and nippy, but his passing off the floor isn’t as good as:
1. Wright
2. Hendrikse
3. Williams
It might be worth it to look at Nohamba as an option at 10.
Why has Kerron Van Vuuren fallen so far down the pecking order at hooker? I think he’s been playing really well.