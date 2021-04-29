Bokhoring

Rainbow Cup starts – sort of


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Rainbow Cup on 29 Apr 2021 at 14:33

Unfortunately Covid travel restrictions have pretty much killed off the Rainbow Cup in its planned form and South African fans now will have to settle for some more local derbies. The Sharks will take on the Stormers on Saturday in Cape Town with a pretty strong team.

The Sharks have shored up the tight head depth by loaning old Shark Wiehahn Herbst from the Lions.

Grant Williams have been rewarded for his consistent good form over the Preparation Series with a start at 9. Likewise Ntuthuko Mchunu is on the bench after busting his way into the team through strong performances in the scrum and with ball in hand.

Jeremy Ward was the standout centre for the Sharks and will start at 12. I still believe he is much more suited at 13, and would like to see Am at 12 with Ward at 13 at some point.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5.Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Grant Williams

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok


  • I hope Dylan Richardson is injured.

    • Comment 1, posted at 29.04.21 15:32:01 by durbsguy Reply
    durbsguy
    		  

  • @durbsguy (Comment 1) : He and Jooste both are.

    • Comment 2, posted at 30.04.21 03:25:47 by Here be dragons Reply
    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Does anyone have a link for the game?

    • Comment 3, posted at 01.05.21 13:50:31 by durbsguy Reply
    durbsguy
    		  

  • So penalties for days against us in the first 10 minutes, horrible discipline. Stormers going to make this embarrassing unless someone puts their hand up and controls the team

    • Comment 4, posted at 01.05.21 14:09:23 by jdolivier Reply
    		 

  • 17-0 after 12 minutes, back to the headless bullshit and bad handling we had post 2020. Just pathetic display so far from the sharks

    • Comment 5, posted at 01.05.21 14:14:06 by jdolivier Reply
    		 

  • Senatla takes fassi out dangerously, red card

    • Comment 6, posted at 01.05.21 14:16:37 by jdolivier Reply
    		 

  • That should be a second red

    • Comment 7, posted at 01.05.21 14:19:31 by byron Reply
    byron
    		  

  • Ref is shafting the Sharks

    • Comment 8, posted at 01.05.21 14:20:39 by byron Reply
    byron
    		  

  • He says simultaneous n
    Body and head is head

    • Comment 9, posted at 01.05.21 14:21:12 by byron Reply
    byron
    		  

  • Du toit scores, stormers down to 13 men

    • Comment 10, posted at 01.05.21 14:22:33 by jdolivier Reply
    		 

  • Should have been another yellow for not rolling

    • Comment 11, posted at 01.05.21 14:24:00 by byron Reply
    byron
    		  

  • 13 men stormers score 6 points, sharks with all the territory 0. Really bad from the sharks

    • Comment 12, posted at 01.05.21 14:33:02 by jdolivier Reply
    		 

  • Side entry, taking back but we’re holding on

    • Comment 13, posted at 01.05.21 14:37:04 by byron Reply
    byron
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 12) : Super kak performance from the Sharks today

    • Comment 14, posted at 01.05.21 14:38:26 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @byron (Comment 13) : well the whole match stormers scrum has been dominated, now when they get close to our line, penalty. Peyper is being so biased

    • Comment 15, posted at 01.05.21 14:40:56 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Stormers 6 has been allowed to do whatever he wants in the rucks and receives the penalty for his team. Quite ridiculous that we always have this problem with Peyper

    • Comment 16, posted at 01.05.21 14:43:45 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 2nd Stormers try there was a double knock-on then played by a Stormers player from an offside position

    • Comment 17, posted at 01.05.21 14:55:45 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • There was a mail where we kicked the ball ahead, there was a Stormers player who played the ball on the floor and no penalty. Another ref would have yellow carded him

    • Comment 18, posted at 01.05.21 14:57:30 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • He’s driving up

    • Comment 19, posted at 01.05.21 15:07:59 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • When did the rules change that after 20 minutes of a red, another player can come on. Missed that one

    • Comment 20, posted at 01.05.21 15:09:40 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 2nd half the sharks have woken up, looks like we can save this, stormers their own worst enemies with all the cards

    • Comment 21, posted at 01.05.21 15:11:59 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • It’s a terrible rule … Just encourages players to trasngress

    • Comment 22, posted at 01.05.21 15:12:26 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • Stormers are looking dangerous, we have been fortunate they are making costly mistakes.

    • Comment 23, posted at 01.05.21 15:34:39 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • That’s forward

    • Comment 24, posted at 01.05.21 15:43:34 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • By about a meter

    • Comment 25, posted at 01.05.21 15:44:11 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • Last try by stormers looked like a forward tap

    • Comment 26, posted at 01.05.21 15:44:13 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • What a shit rule

    • Comment 27, posted at 01.05.21 15:48:59 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • How about the Stormers didn’t release first

    • Comment 28, posted at 01.05.21 15:49:21 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • Captains challenge and red card rule is totally crap. Stormers should be down to 13.

    • Comment 29, posted at 01.05.21 15:50:05 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Christ we got away with that one. 30-33 full time to us.

    • Comment 30, posted at 01.05.21 15:54:50 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 29) : if Am new how to use it, we would have stopped 1 stormers try. Red card rule is utter tripe

    • Comment 31, posted at 01.05.21 15:55:52 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 30) : against 13 men for 20 and 14 men for 30. Not good, but an away win is is golden

    • Comment 32, posted at 01.05.21 15:58:51 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • I think the new red card rule is a good idea. 20 minutes without a player is sufficient punishment for the team and then the offender will be suspended as well

    • Comment 33, posted at 01.05.21 16:00:30 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 31) : Yes think we should have challenged theirs. It just seems like a gimmick, I don’t care for it. We have referees for a reason.

    Yes we should have done far better. I complained all day about how bad our box kicking was in the Currie cup, and once again it puts us under pressure.

    • Comment 34, posted at 01.05.21 16:00:50 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Sharks played well in parts of the second half. I am still not sure about the exit strategy – sometimes the running from your goal line backfires badly.

    • Comment 35, posted at 01.05.21 16:02:05 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • The captain’s rule is just silly – not keen on it either

    • Comment 36, posted at 01.05.21 16:03:14 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 33) : don’t like it, it softens the punishment, so players will take extra liberties on the laws, knowing that they have cost their team, but not for the entire match

    • Comment 37, posted at 01.05.21 16:09:00 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 36) : I’m not sure how I feel about the situation that happened, where the challenge was unsuccessful but they found something else.

    • Comment 38, posted at 01.05.21 16:18:40 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 38) : that was utter bs, challenge was lost, end of it. Otherwise the two should’ve intervened 15 times during replays for the stormers ruck offenses, which he didn’t

    • Comment 39, posted at 01.05.21 16:26:11 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • *the tmo

    • Comment 40, posted at 01.05.21 16:26:33 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 39) : Yep, Peyper seemed quite happy to find a new penalty against us though. He rode us hard the last quarter. Now, we played some headless stuff. Exits are poor, and we keep kicking possession away! Should have made more from the intercept phase, and also when Am chipped it right out to touch, was shaking my head there.

    • Comment 41, posted at 01.05.21 16:29:06 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 41) : I agree with you, we did also butcher 5 great opportunities with poor handling as well

    • Comment 42, posted at 01.05.21 16:36:49 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 42) : I’m still waiting for us to click like we started to early 2020 in SR. Still seems to be a missing piece so far.

    • Comment 43, posted at 01.05.21 16:58:14 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 43) : breaks my heart to say it, but boeta and chaite were better choices than Bosch at 10, and Am has lost his MOJO, think swapping Am and Ward positionally might help Am relax a bit

    • Comment 44, posted at 01.05.21 17:07:19 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 44) : We badly miss Esterhuizen. Bosch has hit a bit of a lull, he was poor in the CC final and hasn’t recovered. Am tries too hard, and IMO it might be better for him not to be captain. Ward has stepped up well, and it was a little harsh he was carded, he’s cooled his head down and really played well since rugby resumed. Also hope we see more Koster.

    • Comment 45, posted at 01.05.21 17:25:18 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • A red card in the first 10 minutes counts for very little. Teams are fit enough to mitigate for the missing player… The rule simply allows teams to transgress without fear of being severely punished and as seen today it did little to stop a second yellow

    • Comment 46, posted at 01.05.21 17:46:02 by byron Reply

    byron
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 45) : notshe, the tank, kolisi we have options as captain

    • Comment 47, posted at 01.05.21 19:22:52 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 47) : Not sure I’d do Siya. He’s a great player, but something just feels a off bringing him in and making him captain right away. Tank would be good, provided he gets a good run fit.

    Watching the clips again, cannot believe Stormers blew that last try. All he had to do was run onto it.

    • Comment 48, posted at 02.05.21 17:03:34 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @byron (Comment 46) : Don’t forget that the player will still be banned from playing for some period depending on the severity of the offense. It must be a very team focused player that will commit a red card offense in order to assist the team and then cop a lengthy ban afterwards.

    • Comment 49, posted at 03.05.21 08:49:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • The Sharks need to focus on keeping the ball alive on attack as a first priority. The moment the ball goes to ground it becomes a lottery as the Sharks have been very vulnerable to good ball scavengers – whether it is by lax interpretation of refs at the breakdown or not.

    • Comment 50, posted at 03.05.21 08:53:11 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 50) : very good assessment

    • Comment 51, posted at 03.05.21 15:17:30 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 48) : the missed try is to our benefit, 2 of their tries were iffy, maybe it was just karma

    • Comment 52, posted at 03.05.21 16:53:16 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 52) : Should have used a challenge on them. Theirs very nearly won the match for them. I’m not a fan, it’s a gimmick.

    • Comment 53, posted at 04.05.21 01:09:48 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • The $harks need to find a decent hooker and petty damn quick

    Nohamba has been overhyped, almost to Damien Willemse levels, but has hit his ceiling There must be better 9’s available
    Bosch needs to start releasing that sexy backline. Kick, kick , kick is just crap.

    Play Chamberlain and unleash those sexy backs.

    • Comment 54, posted at 04.05.21 08:54:41 by Loosehead Reply

    		 

  • @Loosehead (Comment 54) : Apparently Mbonambi may be heading our way as well.

    I rate Jooste but he is unfortunately injured at the moment

    • Comment 55, posted at 04.05.21 10:59:51 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 53) : reading the comments, it is clear that nobody really favors the new law adaptations, I personally despise the new red card changes

    • Comment 56, posted at 04.05.21 16:07:26 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • We are definitely weak at 9. Good potential, but really need an old head. I can’t for the life of me figure out who Cameron Wright has upset, could never get a match.

    • Comment 57, posted at 04.05.21 16:32:30 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Loosehead (Comment 54) : @Here be dragons (Comment 57) : I have to agree about Nohamba. He’s very talented and nippy, but his passing off the floor isn’t as good as:

    1. Wright
    2. Hendrikse
    3. Williams

    It might be worth it to look at Nohamba as an option at 10.

    Why has Kerron Van Vuuren fallen so far down the pecking order at hooker? I think he’s been playing really well.

    • Comment 58, posted at 05.05.21 12:05:43 by ChrisS Reply
    Author
    ChrisS
    		  

