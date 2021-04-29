Rainbow Cup starts – sort of

Unfortunately Covid travel restrictions have pretty much killed off the Rainbow Cup in its planned form and South African fans now will have to settle for some more local derbies. The Sharks will take on the Stormers on Saturday in Cape Town with a pretty strong team.

The Sharks have shored up the tight head depth by loaning old Shark Wiehahn Herbst from the Lions.

Grant Williams have been rewarded for his consistent good form over the Preparation Series with a start at 9. Likewise Ntuthuko Mchunu is on the bench after busting his way into the team through strong performances in the scrum and with ball in hand.

Jeremy Ward was the standout centre for the Sharks and will start at 12. I still believe he is much more suited at 13, and would like to see Am at 12 with Ward at 13 at some point.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5.Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Grant Williams

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok