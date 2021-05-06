Lions in the Shark Tank

Sean Everitt has kept an unchanged starting team for the home game on Saturday against the Lions, with only two changes on the bench – Le Roux Roets for JJ van der Mescht and Jaden Hendrikse for Sanele Nohamba.
The Sharks managed to put together some real excellent passages of offloading and attacking space resulting in five tries. Unfortunately the majority of the game was occupied by some pretty indifferent play and too many soft penalties given away.
The Sharks are especially vulnerable to ball scavengers playing to the limit of what most referees allow. The aim should be to keep the ball alive as much as possible (exactly what the team did for those purple periods), but if the ball goes to ground the arriving players need to do a better job of protecting possession.
The Lions are without play maker Elton Jantjies, but still have a number of players that can hurt the Sharks especially when countering from overturned possession.
1. Ox Nche
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Henco Venter
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
9. Grant Williams
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Yaw Penxe
12. Jeremy Ward
13. Lukhanyo Am (C)
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Aphelele Fassi
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Le Roux Roets
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Jaden Hendrikse
22. Manie Libbok
23. Werner KokTweet
Is the Hendrikse on the Lions bench Jaden’s younger brother? I seem to recall he’d moved from WP up to the Lions.
6 minutes in we lead 7-0 but the lions are making the rucks impossible, Marius van der westhuizen is not doing badly so far, we just suck at ruck time, northern hemisphere teams will eat us for breakfast if we don’t improve there
7-5 great maul try, off of a ruck penalty
Curwin Bosch has missed the backline with passes and dropped a ball with no pressure to catch an up and under. Maybe time he takes a rest
Try scored Williams, Bosch grubber he ran on to. 14-5 18 minutes
We are still giving away ruck penalties like crazy
Positive running rugby from the sharks, ox knocks it trying to offload. So far the scrums have been a major improvement
We look great ball in hand. Penalty count against us is poor, breakdown again.
Nche knocks on, but gets us the ball back forcing a free kick for us on Lions ball.
4 consecutive penalties with van der westhuizen shouting at the lions, no yellow. Just a warning
@StevieS (Comment 1) : That he is
Warner in the bin
Ugh, let off there. Ball for lions.
Oh brilliant! Try TdT. Thought Hugo’s miracle offload was blown.
French like running and passing and the tank scores, 21-5 30 minutes
24-5 34th minute
So Curwin kicked it after the kick timer, shouldn’t it have been whistled off?
Ox knock spoils an overlap, his hands are unusually bad today.
@Here be dragons (Comment 17) : Marius allowed 15 seconds extra due to the misunderstanding between Am and Bosch as to what we were doing
@jdolivier (Comment 19) : Gotcha, thanks!
If we can go in 24-5 up I’ll be happy. Cannot let Lions get a nose in here.
@Here be dragons (Comment 21) : hopefully we keep them out for now
@Here be dragons (Comment 20) : cool beans
Damn it.
We are poor at clearing our lines. Nkosi kick needed to find touch.
So curwin refuses to tackle twice amd the lions score, he really is a shadow of his former self. The only bad player on the park today
24-12 38th minute
Tdt injured and we’ve given them a pen after the hooter. Nche handling led to their second try too. Not how we should have ended a solid half.
Tom injured himself making a tackle, if he goes off, we are a bit light in the scrum
@Here be dragons (Comment 28) : his hands have been bad, but Bosch is playing touch rugby
Thank god. 24-12 HT, thought we were conceding again. We’re the better side but let slip at the end. Wonder if we should have kicked for the corner at 21-5 up and gone for BP/killed clock.
@jdolivier (Comment 30) : Aye, yep, wouldn’t mind giving Chait or Chamberlain a run.
24-12 ht sharks were great from the 10th to the 30th minutes, then took the foot off, if they start the 2nd the same as last week, we can win this with a bonus point
@Here be dragons (Comment 32) : I totally agree
@Here be dragons (Comment 31) : Am wanted to, Bosch wanted to kick at goal.
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : Am is the captain, he should put his foot down. I hate to slag off Curwin but since CC final he’s just been so iffy. He’s got talent in spades but mentally needs a rest.
Our box kicking is terrible. Clear your damn lines?
We’re blowing this.
Two in the bin now. Terrible. We’re copying the Stormers last week to a T.
Why did Curwin waste advantage with the DG? Same thing he did against Bulls in CC final sort of. Terrible clock management.
If I have to watch Curwin do a terrible up and under from our half again I’m putting the remote through the Tv. We just got 3 points while down to 13, and he hands possession right back and they can go for the lineout from a pen. Terrible.
@Here be dragons (Comment 36) : your lips to the coaches ears, he needs a rest
Blew that lineout. Should have kicked the 3 right in front, made it 18 points.
Sharks have spoilt 4 great chances in the last 10 minutes, game has become very sloppy
@jdolivier (Comment 44) : Yep, we looked like we realized the game was maybe won and just didn’t play with urgency. Don’t want to hear Stormers whine about cards last week, they were lucky to have their Red players come back. Meanwhile we’ve had 3 cards including two concurrent.
Gave the Lions the BP there.
@Here be dragons (Comment 45) : have to say last maul try by lions, they were shifting the contact point permanently, but this is out first match where Marius van der westhuizen had a blinder. Can’t complain about the officials, just our handling, patience and execution
Our clock management is terrible. We don’t play advantage well, or slow it down. Likewise, we are terrible at exiting the 22/half. Find my posts from 2020 and I said the same stuff then.
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : Yes Ref was very fair. Whistle happy, but not wrong. Still lacking street smarts. Stuff like no arms tackles happening again and again. I’ll take the win, it was more emphatic than I expected, but honestly we should have come away with more.
@Here be dragons (Comment 47) : the more things change, the more they stay the same. Sharks can beat any team in the world, if they knew how to focus for 80 minutes straight
A win is a win, just sad how we make it hard for ourselves. Like here be dragons stated, stormers can’t complain, we did the same with cards and won, ugly
Sharks came away with a bonus point win, but the coach will not be happy with the performance. Poor discipline and just too many errors at the end of the second half. Real positive is the scrum performance – best from the Sharks in ages. Lineouts were pretty flawless and also good competing on the Lions ball.
@jdolivier (Comment 49) : I just cannot stand our defensive kicking. It’s weak up and unders that usually hand possession away, or weak box kicks. Bosch has a booming boot, make them run it back. Scrum is a weapon with TdT and an Achilles heel without.
I can’t be too cynical, I would have bitten your hand off for a BP win before kickoff. It’s just hard because it’s clear there is so much potential to be unlocked here and we play silly when we should put the boot down. Bulls will be the real test.
@Here be dragons (Comment 53) : it’s bitter sweet, if you look at the NZ teams, they will put you to the sword even after gaining the bonus points. Just seems our team lacks the killer instinct. We won and that is fantastic.
Stormers blow that. 16-20 to bulls FT. PSdT offload would have been certain try. Blow a lineout after the hooter.