Lions in the Shark Tank

Sean Everitt has kept an unchanged starting team for the home game on Saturday against the Lions, with only two changes on the bench – Le Roux Roets for JJ van der Mescht and Jaden Hendrikse for Sanele Nohamba.

The Sharks managed to put together some real excellent passages of offloading and attacking space resulting in five tries. Unfortunately the majority of the game was occupied by some pretty indifferent play and too many soft penalties given away.

The Sharks are especially vulnerable to ball scavengers playing to the limit of what most referees allow. The aim should be to keep the ball alive as much as possible (exactly what the team did for those purple periods), but if the ball goes to ground the arriving players need to do a better job of protecting possession.

The Lions are without play maker Elton Jantjies, but still have a number of players that can hurt the Sharks especially when countering from overturned possession.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Grant Williams

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Le Roux Roets

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok