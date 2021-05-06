Bokhoring

Lions in the Shark Tank


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Rainbow Cup on 6 May 2021 at 17:46

Sean Everitt has kept an unchanged starting team for the home game on Saturday against the Lions, with only two changes on the bench – Le Roux Roets for JJ van der Mescht and Jaden Hendrikse for Sanele Nohamba.

The Sharks managed to put together some real excellent passages of offloading and attacking space resulting in five tries. Unfortunately the majority of the game was occupied by some pretty indifferent play and too many soft penalties given away.

The Sharks are especially vulnerable to ball scavengers playing to the limit of what most referees allow. The aim should be to keep the ball alive as much as possible (exactly what the team did for those purple periods), but if the ball goes to ground the arriving players need to do a better job of protecting possession.

The Lions are without play maker Elton Jantjies, but still have a number of players that can hurt the Sharks especially when countering from overturned possession.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Grant Williams

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Le Roux Roets

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Jaden Hendrikse

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok


55 Comments

  • Is the Hendrikse on the Lions bench Jaden’s younger brother? I seem to recall he’d moved from WP up to the Lions.

    • Comment 1, posted at 07.05.21 14:20:02 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieS
    		  

  • 6 minutes in we lead 7-0 but the lions are making the rucks impossible, Marius van der westhuizen is not doing badly so far, we just suck at ruck time, northern hemisphere teams will eat us for breakfast if we don’t improve there

    • Comment 2, posted at 08.05.21 16:09:19 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 7-5 great maul try, off of a ruck penalty

    • Comment 3, posted at 08.05.21 16:09:55 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Curwin Bosch has missed the backline with passes and dropped a ball with no pressure to catch an up and under. Maybe time he takes a rest

    • Comment 4, posted at 08.05.21 16:14:32 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Try scored Williams, Bosch grubber he ran on to. 14-5 18 minutes

    • Comment 5, posted at 08.05.21 16:21:05 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • We are still giving away ruck penalties like crazy

    • Comment 6, posted at 08.05.21 16:23:00 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Positive running rugby from the sharks, ox knocks it trying to offload. So far the scrums have been a major improvement

    • Comment 7, posted at 08.05.21 16:25:59 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • We look great ball in hand. Penalty count against us is poor, breakdown again.

    • Comment 8, posted at 08.05.21 16:26:27 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Nche knocks on, but gets us the ball back forcing a free kick for us on Lions ball.

    • Comment 9, posted at 08.05.21 16:30:07 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • 4 consecutive penalties with van der westhuizen shouting at the lions, no yellow. Just a warning

    • Comment 10, posted at 08.05.21 16:30:27 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 1) : That he is

    • Comment 11, posted at 08.05.21 16:31:01 by durbsguy Reply

    durbsguy
    		  

  • Warner in the bin

    • Comment 12, posted at 08.05.21 16:32:12 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Ugh, let off there. Ball for lions.

    • Comment 13, posted at 08.05.21 16:32:44 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Oh brilliant! Try TdT. Thought Hugo’s miracle offload was blown.

    • Comment 14, posted at 08.05.21 16:34:54 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • French like running and passing and the tank scores, 21-5 30 minutes

    • Comment 15, posted at 08.05.21 16:35:43 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 24-5 34th minute

    • Comment 16, posted at 08.05.21 16:39:42 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • So Curwin kicked it after the kick timer, shouldn’t it have been whistled off?

    • Comment 17, posted at 08.05.21 16:40:55 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Ox knock spoils an overlap, his hands are unusually bad today.

    • Comment 18, posted at 08.05.21 16:41:38 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 17) : Marius allowed 15 seconds extra due to the misunderstanding between Am and Bosch as to what we were doing

    • Comment 19, posted at 08.05.21 16:42:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 19) : Gotcha, thanks!

    • Comment 20, posted at 08.05.21 16:43:46 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • If we can go in 24-5 up I’ll be happy. Cannot let Lions get a nose in here.

    • Comment 21, posted at 08.05.21 16:44:05 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 21) : hopefully we keep them out for now

    • Comment 22, posted at 08.05.21 16:44:32 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 20) : cool beans

    • Comment 23, posted at 08.05.21 16:44:52 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Damn it.

    • Comment 24, posted at 08.05.21 16:45:50 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • We are poor at clearing our lines. Nkosi kick needed to find touch.

    • Comment 25, posted at 08.05.21 16:47:08 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • So curwin refuses to tackle twice amd the lions score, he really is a shadow of his former self. The only bad player on the park today

    • Comment 26, posted at 08.05.21 16:47:16 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 24-12 38th minute

    • Comment 27, posted at 08.05.21 16:47:34 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Tdt injured and we’ve given them a pen after the hooter. Nche handling led to their second try too. Not how we should have ended a solid half.

    • Comment 28, posted at 08.05.21 16:50:16 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Tom injured himself making a tackle, if he goes off, we are a bit light in the scrum

    • Comment 29, posted at 08.05.21 16:50:42 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 28) : his hands have been bad, but Bosch is playing touch rugby

    • Comment 30, posted at 08.05.21 16:51:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Thank god. 24-12 HT, thought we were conceding again. We’re the better side but let slip at the end. Wonder if we should have kicked for the corner at 21-5 up and gone for BP/killed clock.

    • Comment 31, posted at 08.05.21 16:53:19 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 30) : Aye, yep, wouldn’t mind giving Chait or Chamberlain a run.

    • Comment 32, posted at 08.05.21 16:53:54 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • 24-12 ht sharks were great from the 10th to the 30th minutes, then took the foot off, if they start the 2nd the same as last week, we can win this with a bonus point

    • Comment 33, posted at 08.05.21 16:54:25 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 32) : I totally agree

    • Comment 34, posted at 08.05.21 16:54:44 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 31) : Am wanted to, Bosch wanted to kick at goal.

    • Comment 35, posted at 08.05.21 16:55:33 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : Am is the captain, he should put his foot down. I hate to slag off Curwin but since CC final he’s just been so iffy. He’s got talent in spades but mentally needs a rest.

    • Comment 36, posted at 08.05.21 16:58:28 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Our box kicking is terrible. Clear your damn lines?

    • Comment 37, posted at 08.05.21 17:06:21 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • We’re blowing this.

    • Comment 38, posted at 08.05.21 17:09:04 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Two in the bin now. Terrible. We’re copying the Stormers last week to a T.

    • Comment 39, posted at 08.05.21 17:13:47 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Why did Curwin waste advantage with the DG? Same thing he did against Bulls in CC final sort of. Terrible clock management.

    • Comment 40, posted at 08.05.21 17:21:41 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • If I have to watch Curwin do a terrible up and under from our half again I’m putting the remote through the Tv. We just got 3 points while down to 13, and he hands possession right back and they can go for the lineout from a pen. Terrible.

    • Comment 41, posted at 08.05.21 17:24:07 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 36) : your lips to the coaches ears, he needs a rest

    • Comment 42, posted at 08.05.21 17:38:28 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Blew that lineout. Should have kicked the 3 right in front, made it 18 points.

    • Comment 43, posted at 08.05.21 17:39:19 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Sharks have spoilt 4 great chances in the last 10 minutes, game has become very sloppy

    • Comment 44, posted at 08.05.21 17:48:27 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 44) : Yep, we looked like we realized the game was maybe won and just didn’t play with urgency. Don’t want to hear Stormers whine about cards last week, they were lucky to have their Red players come back. Meanwhile we’ve had 3 cards including two concurrent.

    Gave the Lions the BP there.

    • Comment 45, posted at 08.05.21 17:55:32 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 45) : have to say last maul try by lions, they were shifting the contact point permanently, but this is out first match where Marius van der westhuizen had a blinder. Can’t complain about the officials, just our handling, patience and execution

    • Comment 46, posted at 08.05.21 17:57:45 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Our clock management is terrible. We don’t play advantage well, or slow it down. Likewise, we are terrible at exiting the 22/half. Find my posts from 2020 and I said the same stuff then.

    • Comment 47, posted at 08.05.21 17:57:47 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 46) : Yes Ref was very fair. Whistle happy, but not wrong. Still lacking street smarts. Stuff like no arms tackles happening again and again. I’ll take the win, it was more emphatic than I expected, but honestly we should have come away with more.

    • Comment 48, posted at 08.05.21 17:58:42 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 47) : the more things change, the more they stay the same. Sharks can beat any team in the world, if they knew how to focus for 80 minutes straight

    • Comment 49, posted at 08.05.21 17:59:28 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • A win is a win, just sad how we make it hard for ourselves. Like here be dragons stated, stormers can’t complain, we did the same with cards and won, ugly

    • Comment 50, posted at 08.05.21 18:00:43 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks came away with a bonus point win, but the coach will not be happy with the performance. Poor discipline and just too many errors at the end of the second half. Real positive is the scrum performance – best from the Sharks in ages. Lineouts were pretty flawless and also good competing on the Lions ball.

    • Comment 51, posted at 08.05.21 18:01:49 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 49) : I just cannot stand our defensive kicking. It’s weak up and unders that usually hand possession away, or weak box kicks. Bosch has a booming boot, make them run it back. Scrum is a weapon with TdT and an Achilles heel without.

    • Comment 52, posted at 08.05.21 18:02:46 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • I can’t be too cynical, I would have bitten your hand off for a BP win before kickoff. It’s just hard because it’s clear there is so much potential to be unlocked here and we play silly when we should put the boot down. Bulls will be the real test.

    • Comment 53, posted at 08.05.21 18:08:24 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 53) : it’s bitter sweet, if you look at the NZ teams, they will put you to the sword even after gaining the bonus points. Just seems our team lacks the killer instinct. We won and that is fantastic.

    • Comment 54, posted at 08.05.21 19:52:08 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Stormers blow that. 16-20 to bulls FT. PSdT offload would have been certain try. Blow a lineout after the hooter.

    • Comment 55, posted at 08.05.21 20:14:14 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.