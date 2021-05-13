Rotating nines for Loftus

Sean Everritt has made just two changes from last weeks squad – Jaden Hendrikse is promoted to start while Grant Williams drops out and Sanele Nohamba moves to the bench.

This will be the Sharks’ toughest match of the competition so far. The Sharks have scored 9 tries vs the Bulls 5, but have conceded 7 vs the Bulls 1.

The Sharks will have to pitch up mentally for this game as so far the good periods of play (excellent actually) have been mixed in between longer passages of indifferent to poor play. The discipline will have to improve substantially – just too many silly penalties conceded so far.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Le Roux Roets

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok