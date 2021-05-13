Rotating nines for Loftus

Sean Everritt has made just two changes from last weeks squad – Jaden Hendrikse is promoted to start while Grant Williams drops out and Sanele Nohamba moves to the bench.
This will be the Sharks’ toughest match of the competition so far. The Sharks have scored 9 tries vs the Bulls 5, but have conceded 7 vs the Bulls 1.
The Sharks will have to pitch up mentally for this game as so far the good periods of play (excellent actually) have been mixed in between longer passages of indifferent to poor play. The discipline will have to improve substantially – just too many silly penalties conceded so far.
1. Ox Nche
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Thomas du Toit
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Henco Venter
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
9. Jaden Hendrikse
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Yaw Penxe
12. Jeremy Ward
13. Lukhanyo Am (C)
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Aphelele Fassi
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Le Roux Roets
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Sanele Nohamba
22. Manie Libbok
23. Werner Kok
So Mapimpi arrives in Durban tonight
Sbu is out. Werner Kok moves into the team and Volmink on the bench
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : love kok, but starting volmink and bringing on kok as impact might have been better
All the micro battles going the Bulls way at the moment. Sharks need to focus
Wow peyper is kak, so bulls swim around and disrupt the mall, assistant ref points it out but somehow magically it’s their penalty
@jdolivier (Comment 5) : We got caned for that against the Lions and Stormers
We stole a lineout from the Bulls. Well done
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : indeed
Just to deep from Bosch
Bulls lucky not to get yellow carded there, penalty for offside 5m out and then hands in the ruck slowing down all our momentum
Why does our handling suck the first 20 minutes of every match
Scrums are going to be our downfall, against the bulls, again
Fez already off injured, he does have a flawed tackling technique
Fez decides to stay on, bad call he has a damaged shoulder
Not a good idea to try and throw in a lineout with a lame shoulder
Need to watch the breakdown – Bulls have some good scavengers
Mmm, another maul that did not look too kosher
Owen nkumane asking if the bulls are stopping the mauls illegally, strange it doesn’t occur to peyper at all
Conditions are perfect – okes need to cut out the forward passes
So peyper goes tmo to nail us, hasn’t noticed any of our players being played beyond the ruck at all, really sucks that such a highly rated ref can be biased
Eish – all decisions going against the Sharks
Bulls 3 peyper 9 sharks 6
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : quite a few should have come our way
6 behind 3 minutes to play in 1st half and we’re kicking goal, this game feels so much like the currie cup final, and we know how that ended
The first half has been the normal discombobulated attempt from the sharks, if we play 20 minutes like the second 20 against the lions we will win this, but at the current rate it’s every shark for himself. Teams win trophies not individuals
Bulls dominating the 2nd half so far
The scrumhalf box kick strategy is hurting us, why oh why do they still implement this
We need to stop with the short box kicks from inside our 22. A decent line clearance from Bosch now and then will do
And eventually the wall breaks
So peyper blows for offside 5m out without even knowing who, then bulls score a try, it’s become farcical how he is helping them
Bull forwards are caning ours at the moment in first phase and tight loose
Lizo scores by picking up infront of the scrumhalf, dodgy at best
19-9 bulls lead 54th minute, this is over if we don’t score in the next 10 minutes
That looks high
No wrapping
He was lower than our players tackling up, should be yellow
Wasted opportunity, again, I just fucking hate how we always buckle under pressure. This really sucks
Sharks also master of their own demise
When Peyper is against you can’t afford silly errors
And again peyper finds a magic offside
Never are are bulls pinged for a 10th of what we are, this is ridiculous
22-9 expect the bulls to score 2 tries in the next 10, kak game sharks, kak ref, pathetic
Done and dusted. Sharks have given up
Called it bulls score 29-9 12min left here comes the lesson in rugby
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : it’s because we still don’t have a captain that can actually inspire his men, Am is a great player, useless captain
Typical Bull rugby. Bliksem you up front, and then when you have been softened up start running in the tries
Has Bosch made a tackle in the last 2 games, or atleast attempted one?
@jdolivier (Comment 45) : Matter of time before Kolisi takes over
@Bokhoring (Comment 46) : and still we kick most of our possession to them to have a run, definition of insanity………..
And we fuck up another lineout.
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : actually can’t wait. Am is always a definite starter, but shit he is nothing as captain
Need to hook that ball out the back so fast. We are struggling in the scrums
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : that means they have to deviate from the gameplan
Libbok nearly scores on his first touch, said it last week, Bosch needs to ride the bench and earn his start again
At least Libbok attacks the line. Should have just passed to Ward and it would have been a try
So bulls pop out of scrum first yet we get pinged, again
The commentators query that call which is a miracle in itself
This performance makes one sick to support the sharks, gutless performance only a sharks team in the position to lead in a competition can give
This Louw at 7 for the Bulls is going to be a Bok soon.
Runs into gaps and pass like a centre. Also no slouch in the physical stakes
Always the number one losers, never the champions
That is embarrasing
Bulls score again 34-9 conversion to follow, 5 minutes left, bulls can score again
Men vs boys I am afraid
@Bokhoring (Comment 62) : the whole team owe their fans a public apology and an explanation as to how you can be such a coward on a rugby field
Bulls dominating local rugby I am afraid. Mr White knows what he is doing even though he is not the nicest character to play for
@jdolivier (Comment 65) : Lions and Stormers would not give up so quickly
Well done Bulls. By far the better team
@Bokhoring (Comment 67) : that’s the problem, no captian, no plan b, no guts, no commitment
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : they are, but to be fair, Jake handles refs so well pre game, makes them focus so much on the other teams they do get away with more than others, also vermeulen has such a great repore with the refs that it exacerbates this. Last captain we had that could rectify this was John smit.
Bonus point bulls massacred a random bunch of idiots from Durban,
Wizard of Oz play by the Sharks
No brains, no courage, and no heart!
@ChrisS (Comment 72) : excellent comment
@jdolivier (Comment 73) : I was irritated because we displayed all of those virtues during the Currie Cup Final.
We can play so much better than we did, and that’s what hurts me the most!
If everybody had played like Fez Mbatha then we’d have demolished them!
This was in essence a small Bok trial match.
I honestly expect only Kolisi and Am to definitely make the Bok squad (both more on reputation than current form), du Toit, Mapimpi (depending on how fit he is) and Nkosi with a fair chance and perhaps Ox (although Lizo Gqoboka made a huge statement) and Fassi
@ChrisS (Comment 74) : the problem is that post plum era, this happens too often
This type of thing is what killed off Rob’s love for the Sharks. I want to see some kind of reaction from Mr Everitt. Bokhoring mentioned form versus reputation, and despite all the talk about a high performance environment, there were some passengers in that last match that deserve to be benched/dropped. Fez, Phepsi, maybe Ox, Hugo looked like they were taking it seriously. Still don’t get the hype about Hendrikse and Bosch seems to be in a funk. We’ve got one or two fly halves that can have a go.
Oh, my previous comments aside, let’s not fail to mention the performance of the referees, particularly the mercurial death by thousand ‘Peyper’ cuts and the malignant (was it Griffin Colby) who was slagging the Sharks in Peyper’s ear every five seconds. Every time Marius has a mare and I think he’s the worst, Peyper comes along and says ‘hold my beer’. We’re stuck with these refs I suppose though.