Bokhoring

Rotating nines for Loftus


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Original Content on 13 May 2021 at 15:34

Sean Everritt has made just two changes from last weeks squad – Jaden Hendrikse is promoted to start while Grant Williams drops out and Sanele Nohamba moves to the bench.

This will be the Sharks’ toughest match of the competition so far. The Sharks have scored 9 tries vs the Bulls 5, but have conceded 7 vs the Bulls 1.

The Sharks will have to pitch up mentally for this game as so far the good periods of play (excellent actually) have been mixed in between longer passages of indifferent to poor play. The discipline will have to improve substantially – just too many silly penalties conceded so far.

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Jeremy Ward

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Le Roux Roets

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok


  • So Mapimpi arrives in Durban tonight

    • Comment 1, posted at 14.05.21 09:34:42 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sbu is out. Werner Kok moves into the team and Volmink on the bench

    • Comment 2, posted at 15.05.21 18:06:27 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : love kok, but starting volmink and bringing on kok as impact might have been better

    • Comment 3, posted at 15.05.21 18:18:51 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • All the micro battles going the Bulls way at the moment. Sharks need to focus

    • Comment 4, posted at 15.05.21 18:26:02 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Wow peyper is kak, so bulls swim around and disrupt the mall, assistant ref points it out but somehow magically it’s their penalty

    • Comment 5, posted at 15.05.21 18:26:07 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 5) : We got caned for that against the Lions and Stormers

    • Comment 6, posted at 15.05.21 18:27:54 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • We stole a lineout from the Bulls. Well done

    • Comment 7, posted at 15.05.21 18:29:36 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 6) : indeed

    • Comment 8, posted at 15.05.21 18:30:13 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Just to deep from Bosch

    • Comment 9, posted at 15.05.21 18:33:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Bulls lucky not to get yellow carded there, penalty for offside 5m out and then hands in the ruck slowing down all our momentum

    • Comment 10, posted at 15.05.21 18:33:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Why does our handling suck the first 20 minutes of every match

    • Comment 11, posted at 15.05.21 18:34:33 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Scrums are going to be our downfall, against the bulls, again

    • Comment 12, posted at 15.05.21 18:37:48 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Fez already off injured, he does have a flawed tackling technique

    • Comment 13, posted at 15.05.21 18:40:17 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Fez decides to stay on, bad call he has a damaged shoulder

    • Comment 14, posted at 15.05.21 18:40:47 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Not a good idea to try and throw in a lineout with a lame shoulder

    • Comment 15, posted at 15.05.21 18:40:53 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Need to watch the breakdown – Bulls have some good scavengers

    • Comment 16, posted at 15.05.21 18:43:27 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Mmm, another maul that did not look too kosher

    • Comment 17, posted at 15.05.21 18:45:03 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Owen nkumane asking if the bulls are stopping the mauls illegally, strange it doesn’t occur to peyper at all

    • Comment 18, posted at 15.05.21 18:45:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Conditions are perfect – okes need to cut out the forward passes

    • Comment 19, posted at 15.05.21 18:50:39 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • So peyper goes tmo to nail us, hasn’t noticed any of our players being played beyond the ruck at all, really sucks that such a highly rated ref can be biased

    • Comment 20, posted at 15.05.21 18:56:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Eish – all decisions going against the Sharks

    • Comment 21, posted at 15.05.21 18:57:23 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Bulls 3 peyper 9 sharks 6

    • Comment 22, posted at 15.05.21 18:57:43 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : quite a few should have come our way

    • Comment 23, posted at 15.05.21 18:58:12 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 6 behind 3 minutes to play in 1st half and we’re kicking goal, this game feels so much like the currie cup final, and we know how that ended

    • Comment 24, posted at 15.05.21 19:01:31 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • The first half has been the normal discombobulated attempt from the sharks, if we play 20 minutes like the second 20 against the lions we will win this, but at the current rate it’s every shark for himself. Teams win trophies not individuals

    • Comment 25, posted at 15.05.21 19:06:34 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls dominating the 2nd half so far

    • Comment 26, posted at 15.05.21 19:23:11 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • The scrumhalf box kick strategy is hurting us, why oh why do they still implement this

    • Comment 27, posted at 15.05.21 19:26:58 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • We need to stop with the short box kicks from inside our 22. A decent line clearance from Bosch now and then will do

    • Comment 28, posted at 15.05.21 19:27:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And eventually the wall breaks

    • Comment 29, posted at 15.05.21 19:32:44 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • So peyper blows for offside 5m out without even knowing who, then bulls score a try, it’s become farcical how he is helping them

    • Comment 30, posted at 15.05.21 19:32:46 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bull forwards are caning ours at the moment in first phase and tight loose

    • Comment 31, posted at 15.05.21 19:33:26 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Lizo scores by picking up infront of the scrumhalf, dodgy at best

    • Comment 32, posted at 15.05.21 19:33:32 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 19-9 bulls lead 54th minute, this is over if we don’t score in the next 10 minutes

    • Comment 33, posted at 15.05.21 19:34:04 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • That looks high

    • Comment 34, posted at 15.05.21 19:34:40 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • No wrapping

    • Comment 35, posted at 15.05.21 19:35:34 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • He was lower than our players tackling up, should be yellow

    • Comment 36, posted at 15.05.21 19:36:18 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Wasted opportunity, again, I just fucking hate how we always buckle under pressure. This really sucks

    • Comment 37, posted at 15.05.21 19:39:21 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks also master of their own demise

    • Comment 38, posted at 15.05.21 19:39:55 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • When Peyper is against you can’t afford silly errors

    • Comment 39, posted at 15.05.21 19:42:11 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And again peyper finds a magic offside

    • Comment 40, posted at 15.05.21 19:42:41 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Never are are bulls pinged for a 10th of what we are, this is ridiculous

    • Comment 41, posted at 15.05.21 19:43:25 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 22-9 expect the bulls to score 2 tries in the next 10, kak game sharks, kak ref, pathetic

    • Comment 42, posted at 15.05.21 19:44:04 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Done and dusted. Sharks have given up

    • Comment 43, posted at 15.05.21 19:48:58 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Called it bulls score 29-9 12min left here comes the lesson in rugby

    • Comment 44, posted at 15.05.21 19:49:04 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 43) : it’s because we still don’t have a captain that can actually inspire his men, Am is a great player, useless captain

    • Comment 45, posted at 15.05.21 19:49:49 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Typical Bull rugby. Bliksem you up front, and then when you have been softened up start running in the tries

    • Comment 46, posted at 15.05.21 19:50:31 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Has Bosch made a tackle in the last 2 games, or atleast attempted one?

    • Comment 47, posted at 15.05.21 19:50:48 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 45) : Matter of time before Kolisi takes over

    • Comment 48, posted at 15.05.21 19:51:44 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 46) : and still we kick most of our possession to them to have a run, definition of insanity………..

    • Comment 49, posted at 15.05.21 19:51:46 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • And we fuck up another lineout.

    • Comment 50, posted at 15.05.21 19:52:02 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : actually can’t wait. Am is always a definite starter, but shit he is nothing as captain

    • Comment 51, posted at 15.05.21 19:52:22 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Need to hook that ball out the back so fast. We are struggling in the scrums

    • Comment 52, posted at 15.05.21 19:53:25 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : that means they have to deviate from the gameplan

    • Comment 53, posted at 15.05.21 19:54:16 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Libbok nearly scores on his first touch, said it last week, Bosch needs to ride the bench and earn his start again

    • Comment 54, posted at 15.05.21 19:55:21 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • At least Libbok attacks the line. Should have just passed to Ward and it would have been a try

    • Comment 55, posted at 15.05.21 19:55:34 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • So bulls pop out of scrum first yet we get pinged, again

    • Comment 56, posted at 15.05.21 19:56:12 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • The commentators query that call which is a miracle in itself

    • Comment 57, posted at 15.05.21 19:56:53 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • This performance makes one sick to support the sharks, gutless performance only a sharks team in the position to lead in a competition can give

    • Comment 58, posted at 15.05.21 19:57:11 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • This Louw at 7 for the Bulls is going to be a Bok soon.

    • Comment 59, posted at 15.05.21 19:57:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Runs into gaps and pass like a centre. Also no slouch in the physical stakes

    • Comment 60, posted at 15.05.21 19:58:37 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Always the number one losers, never the champions

    • Comment 61, posted at 15.05.21 19:58:52 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • That is embarrasing

    • Comment 62, posted at 15.05.21 19:59:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Bulls score again 34-9 conversion to follow, 5 minutes left, bulls can score again

    • Comment 63, posted at 15.05.21 19:59:31 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Men vs boys I am afraid

    • Comment 64, posted at 15.05.21 19:59:47 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : the whole team owe their fans a public apology and an explanation as to how you can be such a coward on a rugby field

    • Comment 65, posted at 15.05.21 20:00:18 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bulls dominating local rugby I am afraid. Mr White knows what he is doing even though he is not the nicest character to play for

    • Comment 66, posted at 15.05.21 20:03:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 65) : Lions and Stormers would not give up so quickly

    • Comment 67, posted at 15.05.21 20:04:10 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Well done Bulls. By far the better team

    • Comment 68, posted at 15.05.21 20:05:06 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 67) : that’s the problem, no captian, no plan b, no guts, no commitment

    • Comment 69, posted at 15.05.21 20:08:22 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 66) : they are, but to be fair, Jake handles refs so well pre game, makes them focus so much on the other teams they do get away with more than others, also vermeulen has such a great repore with the refs that it exacerbates this. Last captain we had that could rectify this was John smit.

    • Comment 70, posted at 15.05.21 20:10:11 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Bonus point bulls massacred a random bunch of idiots from Durban,

    • Comment 71, posted at 15.05.21 20:12:55 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Wizard of Oz play by the Sharks

    No brains, no courage, and no heart!

    • Comment 72, posted at 17.05.21 09:49:42 by ChrisS Reply
    ChrisS
    		  

  • @ChrisS (Comment 72) : excellent comment

    • Comment 73, posted at 17.05.21 10:23:26 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 73) : I was irritated because we displayed all of those virtues during the Currie Cup Final.

    We can play so much better than we did, and that’s what hurts me the most!

    If everybody had played like Fez Mbatha then we’d have demolished them!

    • Comment 74, posted at 17.05.21 10:45:41 by ChrisS Reply
    ChrisS
    		  

  • This was in essence a small Bok trial match.

    I honestly expect only Kolisi and Am to definitely make the Bok squad (both more on reputation than current form), du Toit, Mapimpi (depending on how fit he is) and Nkosi with a fair chance and perhaps Ox (although Lizo Gqoboka made a huge statement) and Fassi

    • Comment 75, posted at 17.05.21 15:35:10 by Bokhoring Reply
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @ChrisS (Comment 74) : the problem is that post plum era, this happens too often

    • Comment 76, posted at 18.05.21 07:32:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • This type of thing is what killed off Rob’s love for the Sharks. I want to see some kind of reaction from Mr Everitt. Bokhoring mentioned form versus reputation, and despite all the talk about a high performance environment, there were some passengers in that last match that deserve to be benched/dropped. Fez, Phepsi, maybe Ox, Hugo looked like they were taking it seriously. Still don’t get the hype about Hendrikse and Bosch seems to be in a funk. We’ve got one or two fly halves that can have a go.

    • Comment 77, posted at 18.05.21 08:09:40 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Oh, my previous comments aside, let’s not fail to mention the performance of the referees, particularly the mercurial death by thousand ‘Peyper’ cuts and the malignant (was it Griffin Colby) who was slagging the Sharks in Peyper’s ear every five seconds. Every time Marius has a mare and I think he’s the worst, Peyper comes along and says ‘hold my beer’. We’re stuck with these refs I suppose though.

    • Comment 78, posted at 18.05.21 08:13:46 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeff
    		  

