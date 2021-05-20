Team for the Stormers

Sikhumbuzo Notshe has been ruled out for a few months due to a ruptured patella tendon, so the loose trio has been rejigged with Venter moving to 8 and Bholi coming in at 7. Good to see JJ van der Mescht back in the starting lineup.

Still no sign of Makazole Mapimpi, but Marius Louw replaces Jeremy Ward who drops out completely.

Hopefully we will see 80 minutes of effort from the Sharks, after last week schooling by the Bulls.

Cell C Sharks

1. Ox Nche

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Thomas du Toit

4. JJ van der Mescht

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Henco Venter

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Yaw Penxe

12. Marius Louw

13. Lukhanyo Am (C)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. Ruben van Heerden

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Manie Libbok

23. Werner Kok