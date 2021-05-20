Team for the Stormers

Sikhumbuzo Notshe has been ruled out for a few months due to a ruptured patella tendon, so the loose trio has been rejigged with Venter moving to 8 and Bholi coming in at 7. Good to see JJ van der Mescht back in the starting lineup.
Still no sign of Makazole Mapimpi, but Marius Louw replaces Jeremy Ward who drops out completely.
Hopefully we will see 80 minutes of effort from the Sharks, after last week schooling by the Bulls.
Cell C Sharks
1. Ox Nche
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Thomas du Toit
4. JJ van der Mescht
5. Reniel Hugo
6. Siya Kolisi
7. Thembelani Bholi
8. Henco Venter
9. Jaden Hendrikse
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Yaw Penxe
12. Marius Louw
13. Lukhanyo Am (C)
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. Ruben van Heerden
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Sanele Nohamba
22. Manie Libbok
23. Werner Kok
Bosch seems to be undroppable, and I’m less convinced of Am’s captaincy with each passing week.
Sharks needs someone to seriously step up at 3, 7 and 12! If not the Sharks will conti to struggle against top sides with good forwards!
Bholi looks amped, as for the rest, too many handling errors.
And we go up and under from our own 22 as a strategy against a lethal back 3, what are the coaches thinking
Magnificent kick from Bosch from 60(?) metres to put Sharks ahead 3 – 0.
Sharks have not kicked from the base of the ruck yet, pass back to Bosch to kick. I don’t know what advantage its getting them.
Lots of adventure but a lot of mistakes. Need to better protect Hendrickse at the rucks
Ox is having a monster of a scrumming game.
How is that not a penalty
Very patient build up ox scores a forward muscle try.
Great try from Ox 10 – 0
Good one Ox. Sharks lead 10-0
Bholi adding some fire to the loose trio
And the up and under backfired horribly, stormers score under the posts. Crap strategy, crap outcome.
Some crap kicking from Bosch followed by piss-poor tackling from the Sharks and van der Merwe runs from his 10m line to score
Apparently if you wear blue, there is no offside line
@jdolivier (Comment 14) : We daren’t do that against the bulls
Can’t afford those silly mistakes
@SeanJeff (Comment 17) : you mean again
Titanic battle between both sets of props
Van der Merwe scores another. Stormers lead 12-10
And the same kak we were doing against the bulls comes to the fore, our coaches are fucking retarded trying the same shit week in and our expecting different results. No guts on defense and silly errors. Stormers lead 12-20 36th minute
Malherbe just topples over every scrum and now all of a sudden he wins the penalty. Scrums in the entire rugby world have become a lottery
Ginger starting to get the better over Thomas
And we happily just kick it out for halftime, trailing by 2. Am has been a stalwart for the sharks but not a captain, it’s negatively affecting his performance amd brings nothing to the players in the form of leadership
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : the scrums are dodgy at best with the turf ripping up, Thomas did well for 30 minutes
Hendrickse is having a torrid time at the rucks – Sharks need to do a better job at the rucks
Stormers too easily putting 9 and 10 under pressure. Surely that’s fixable? Speaking of 10, I can’t exactly put my finger on it, but Bosch seems a little underwhelming…still.
@jdolivier (Comment 26) : Ginger is probably the best scrumming loosehead in SA – so nothing to be ashamed about. Malherbe is just crap
@SeanJeff (Comment 28) : he lost all his confidence after the cc final. He needs to come off the bench for a game or two. Libbok always has a great run, he was one of the few that never gave up in the bulls game
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : fatherbe really just falls over and his tonnage is enough to qualify as a prop. Kitshoff is a beast I agree
@jdolivier (Comment 31) : Fatherbe LOL. Yeah, he does not present the appearance of an athlete
Huge holes in the defensive line after Bosch’s kicks
@jdolivier (Comment 30) : He’s not putting his hand up for recognition as a must-have for the Springboks. So, Libbok would probably at least be more motivated. And he takes on the defense much better than Bosch.
Pass from Jantjies looked pretty forward to me
Stormers score almost immediately, our defensive line is non existent. Sadly we will probably have another drubbing, at home
@Bokhoring (Comment 35) : sharks have asked about forward passing more than once and Marius just ignores.
Very poor start from the Sharks. Stormers getting away with a marginal forward pass from Mbonambi
I guess we have played our customary 30 minutes
Penxe scores off some phenomenal effort from kolisi, hendrikse taking quick taps does make us dangerous, no silly kicking
Just when I thought they were poop, they do something right. Still not good enough overall.
Kolisi did really well there
@jdolivier (Comment 40) : Absolutely, the basics
Bosch butchered the conversion. 19-15 48th minute
Fassi scores an opportunistic try off great defence by penxe, who used his head amazingly well
Weirdest try ever scored by Fassi. Ball coming off Penxe’s head
How many things does Marius want to check?
Bloody lucky that the try was awarded to Fassi
@Bokhoring (Comment 47) : probably blood type next if fassi is O negative we’re screwed
These Captain’s challenges really need to go
That was a weak penalty against Pieter-Steph
Sharks need to use this bit of luck to start playing properly now
Right idea, but that is why locks should not kick the ball
What happened to the retaliation overturning the penalty rules
I see offsides are free for wp
And we suck again
I’m just not calling it out ….
Sharks playing backwards with ball in hand. No cohesion between the players on attack
Maybe time to bring on Nohamba
Not sure how that was lifting legs but anyway
Wow Marius is pinging us for everything, meanwhile back at the ranch, no stormers player has been onsides in 30 minutes
That’s the fastest, most technical yellow I’ve ever seen
@byron (Comment 62) : so 2 penalty is yellow if you are a sharks player, 6 just a warning if you’re from slaapstad
That was a rubbish call – Sbu did not interfere with the ball
Not even sure there was a proper warning
@Bokhoring (Comment 64) : when stransky agrees with you, you know it was a bad call
@Bokhoring (Comment 64) : you’re not allowed to go off your feet at the ruck … That was first offence by wp
Can we just win a lineout now please?
Ag fuck
Big wp collapse there ref
Again offsides, again and again and again
And again.
Wtf
Wp scrum in and collapse yet we are penalized. Marius did start the match very well, it seems one of the assistant refs is hammering us
The wp player collapsed on his back because he came loose from the scrum
Sharks are wp there … It wasn’t a penalty
Eish
And Marius gives wp the game
Wp tight head is collapsing that’s why Sharks didn’t go forward on both sides
Ox was giving the Stormers 3 gas there
Theres no stability at the hit
Stormers can kick the ball out with safety because we will loose the lineout anyway
You can’t fucken win a game if you cannot win any of your own lineouts
How kak are we
Hope everit wakes the fuck up and changes the plan. Useless kicks cost matches. The players do what the retard is telling them. Fucking hate us losing so ugly
Crap game between two pretty kak teams. It is the Bulls and then everybody else
Can somebody else volunteer to put up next weeks game please?
Didn’t watch, same as last week. Seems once again we can’t change the gameplan since CC final.
I’ll admit 100% I’m envious of the Bulls. Years of crap and they turn it around in under a year with White. Always wonder what we could have done if he stayed. We really haven’t had a consistent and good coach since Plum left. White, Gold, RdP…
@Bokhoring (Comment 87) : I would, but it will read like an obituary
@jdolivier (Comment 90) : Isn’t there a break in games next week? Small mercies I think
@SeanJeff (Comment 91) : Thank goodness.
I am tired of this long extended Currie Cup that started last year. Probably more so because you have to sit through long periods of “tjommel” rugby waiting for the Sharks to put together a bit of decent rugby.
I am really looking forward to the BI Lions series
@jdolivier (Comment 85) : Before that Sharks need to do something about the lineouts. If we won half our lineout ball in the second half we would have won this game.
Beyond disheartening to be top of the log in SR a year ago, and now this. Meanwhile bulls have turned it around. Hope we can pull it together. It’ll take more than money. Really don’t get what Am brings as captain. Let him play unencumbered.
@Here be dragons (Comment 94) : totally agree
@Here be dragons (Comment 94) : so what changed in that time?! Andre and Tyler left!!! Unfortunately the Sharks can not win without big dominant 7 and 12!
See CJ Stander hinted that he might still play for a SA team. Can someone please tell the Sharks to sign him asap!!!
@JD (Comment 96) : that and for some reason we stopped running the ball and the up and under kicks are not being contested well, in SR2020 we actually won 8 out of 10 back, now we just concede possession amd tackle like shit
Our kicking is terrible. Cost us the CC final.
Andre is missed, but man he still is dumb as ever. Two red cards already this season.
@JD (Comment 97) : Was just thinking the same when I read he may still be available