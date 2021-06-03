Mapimpi is back

Sean Everitt made wholesale changes to the Sharks lineup for the away match against the Lions in Johannesburg. It is probably more of a rotational change to give other members in the squad a chance in the campaign and keep the regular starters on their toes.

Henco Venter will captain the side in the absence of Lukhanyo Am (replaced by Werner Kok). Makazole Mapimpi will finally feature in the team. Hyron Andrews is back to see if he can make a difference to the creaky Sharks lineout – IMO the biggest reason (but not the only) why the Sharks lost to the Stormers two weeks ago. James Venter replaces Siya Kolisi at open side, Manie Libbok replaces Curwin Bosch and Anthony Volmink will get a chance at fullback.

Will be interesting to see what this team can bring against a Lions team that managed to take down the high flying Bulls.

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (c), 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward.