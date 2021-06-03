Bokhoring

Mapimpi is back


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Rainbow Cup on 3 Jun 2021 at 13:25

Sean Everitt made wholesale changes to the Sharks lineup for the away match against the Lions in Johannesburg. It is probably more of a rotational change to give other members in the squad a chance in the campaign and keep the regular starters on their toes.

Henco Venter will captain the side in the absence of Lukhanyo Am (replaced by Werner Kok). Makazole Mapimpi will finally feature in the team. Hyron Andrews is back to see if he can make a difference to the creaky Sharks lineout – IMO the biggest reason (but not the only) why the Sharks lost to the Stormers two weeks ago. James Venter replaces Siya Kolisi at open side, Manie Libbok replaces Curwin Bosch and Anthony Volmink will get a chance at fullback.

Will be interesting to see what this team can bring against a Lions team that managed to take down the high flying Bulls.

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (c), 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward.


  • Actually, I’m happy that Bosch isn’t there. I wouldn’t say Libbok is better, just different. The look of the loose forwards just fills me with more confidence. Not convinced either set-piece will function adequately enough to put one over on the lions.

  • So happy to see James, boeta, Anthony and mchunu on the field, they always play like they have something to prove. Kok at center will work himself near to death. Let’s win this and win it well

  • Herbst and van der Mescht out due to injury – so Thomas and van Heerden starts. Kumbirai and Hugo on the bench

  • Van Der mescht will be missed today the Tshetuka Brothers are very physical

  • Both teams full of running, aerial game being won by the lions so far. Going to be an exciting match

    • Comment 5, posted at 05.06.21 16:05:40 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Assistant ref has now called 7 penalties against us that Stuart Berry didn’t see, absolute insanity

    • Comment 6, posted at 05.06.21 16:08:32 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks holding up in the first scrum

  • Mchunu solid in the first scrum

    • Comment 8, posted at 05.06.21 16:10:28 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Lions have more than 30 kgs on us in the scrum

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : 40 of that is an unfit sadie

  • Kak defense lions lead, Marius louw literally stepped out of the way for Warner to score of a quick tap

    • Comment 11, posted at 05.06.21 16:14:43 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Lions 7-0 cowards after 12 minutes

    • Comment 12, posted at 05.06.21 16:15:12 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Younger Hendrickse has a good boot on him

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 13) : stransky reckons they will play together for the boks one day

    • Comment 14, posted at 05.06.21 16:16:33 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 11) : Players had to be careful about the 10m

  • Sharks manage a decent maul and scores as well

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 15) : agree, but Mara really made a hash of it

    • Comment 17, posted at 05.06.21 16:17:51 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 7 all

  • Libbok, kok and mapimpi are running everything so nice to see

    • Comment 19, posted at 05.06.21 16:19:03 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Kok works so hard

  • Thomas has been immense in the rucks, getting a turn over. And Hyron andrews is yet to enter a ruck

    • Comment 21, posted at 05.06.21 16:21:09 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 20) : absolute beast, so happy he plays for us

    • Comment 22, posted at 05.06.21 16:21:35 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Young hendrikse can kick penalties from 60m by the looks of this. We should be wary

    • Comment 23, posted at 05.06.21 16:23:09 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 21) : He has made a lot of tackles

  • Better play from the Sharks but should have finished there

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 24) : in the last 3 years he has been a top tackler, the issue is that he never attempts to steal in the rucks, even when he is first man there

    • Comment 26, posted at 05.06.21 16:27:35 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 25) : kudos to the lions defense they scramble well, if we keep this pressure up, they will tire

    • Comment 27, posted at 05.06.21 16:28:14 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Andrews at least competing in the lineout

  • Mchunu looks injured, not good, he really brings a lot to the forwards

    • Comment 29, posted at 05.06.21 16:33:05 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Nchunu off with an ankle injury

  • Mchunu coming off, ox coming on, hopefully he keeps sadie busy too

    • Comment 31, posted at 05.06.21 16:33:45 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Wish the Sharks offload a bit more. Lions much better at keeping the ball alive

  • That knock to Vincent tshetuka looks so bad on the replay, hopefully he is alright

    • Comment 33, posted at 05.06.21 16:36:50 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 32) : that they are, we are better at applying pressure at the moment

    • Comment 34, posted at 05.06.21 16:37:37 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Strong maul and keron scores, van heerden held out a min earlier, but lions are neck rolling too often on their line and it is being missed

    • Comment 35, posted at 05.06.21 16:44:58 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • 12-7 sharks lead

    • Comment 36, posted at 05.06.21 16:45:37 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 28) : and he steals one off a great counter ruck as if to prove me wrong, well done hyron

    • Comment 37, posted at 05.06.21 16:46:42 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Wasted that pen with a quick tap

  • @jdolivier (Comment 37) : He is making a difference in the lineout as well

  • Stuart berry has been so good today

    • Comment 40, posted at 05.06.21 16:48:20 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 39) : maybe I should gripe about more players, they seem to perform better ?

    • Comment 41, posted at 05.06.21 16:49:24 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks doing well at the breakdown

  • Now THAT was some great Sharks rugby.

  • How good have Pepsi and volmink been today

    • Comment 44, posted at 05.06.21 16:50:44 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Pepsi scores off some magic by hendrikse and mapimpi

    • Comment 45, posted at 05.06.21 16:51:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Excellent try with Mapimpi running over Lions defenders, Hendrickse supporting well and Phepsi scores

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 43) : that was pure magic

    • Comment 47, posted at 05.06.21 16:51:33 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Mapimpi is just popping up everywhere

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Everett did mention how enthusiastic he is to be back

    • Comment 49, posted at 05.06.21 16:53:16 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Seriously hope playing after the hooter doesn’t hurt us here.

  • We are so stupid, should have kicked it out and taken a 12 point lead.

  • When the lions start running it is hard to believe they’ve only won one match

    • Comment 52, posted at 05.06.21 16:56:37 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Ridiculous. We deserve to lose for playing like that.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 51) : Yip

  • I absolutely hate watching us these days.

  • How is that enough evidence to award the try

    • Comment 56, posted at 05.06.21 16:58:57 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Both Hendrickse brothers are very good. Lions have a very good 10 there – not afraid to get stuck in either

  • @jdolivier (Comment 56) : I assume you were sarcastic when you said Berry is good today?

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 58) : aj jacobs made both calls, the one denying us and the one for them, I still believe he is miles better than what toilet peyper gave us

    • Comment 59, posted at 05.06.21 17:04:30 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 59) : Berry said he saw the grounding and wanted Jacobs to confirm

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 60) : he also made decision: try scored for us

    • Comment 61, posted at 05.06.21 17:09:12 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • The bonus point is on the table, win it first then go for the bonus. We can win this

    • Comment 62, posted at 05.06.21 17:10:49 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks defense is definitely improved over the last 2 weeks

    • Comment 63, posted at 05.06.21 17:15:32 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • *2 matches

    • Comment 64, posted at 05.06.21 17:15:53 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • I’m liking Libbok at 10 overall.

  • Mapimpi is a born scorer. Picks a bad pass off the ground, runs an angle and scores like nobody’s business.

  • Mapimpi is bloody good

  • Mapimpi steps 4 lions and scores, the speed hendrikse brings to this team is electric, libbok has been very good today

    • Comment 68, posted at 05.06.21 17:19:46 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 65) : full agreement, Bosch use to play like that…….

    • Comment 69, posted at 05.06.21 17:20:11 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Yes for the last few months I’ve had a hard time picking out best 9, but Jaden today looks too.

  • @jdolivier (Comment 68) : Libbok first instinct is to attack the line

  • @jdolivier (Comment 69) : I was thinking to myself earlier, Libbok looks like Bosch before he went too boot-heavy.

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 71) : and that is exactly when sharks teams are great

    • Comment 73, posted at 05.06.21 17:22:30 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • I’m also enjoying Kok. He’s an absolute warrior. Between him and Louw we don’t have the biggest midfield, but crickey they are tough boys.

  • Poor penxe gets smashed off a hospital pass

    • Comment 75, posted at 05.06.21 17:24:10 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 74) : they play like men 30kgs heavier

    • Comment 76, posted at 05.06.21 17:24:35 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 76) : Put their brains in Andre’s body and you have a perfect 12.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 77) : we can only dream

    • Comment 78, posted at 05.06.21 17:27:16 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Not sure why we went too loose there, benefits Lions.

  • Yep dumb crossfield gives away ball, position, Lions end up scoring.

    We aren’t a bad side, but man we just GIFT points.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 80) : had penxe caught that we would be singing libboks praises even more, it was a gamble

    • Comment 81, posted at 05.06.21 17:31:57 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Boeta has to keep the running going, hopefully manie is ready next week

    • Comment 82, posted at 05.06.21 17:34:09 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 81) : Our wings have not been able to regather a single kick today

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 83) : unfortunately yes

    • Comment 84, posted at 05.06.21 17:35:40 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Mapimpi almost gifts the lions a try, thank goodness berry remembered the advantage

    • Comment 85, posted at 05.06.21 17:36:44 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Lions 18 is fatter than Sadie

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 86) : he needs to spit out his roommate

    • Comment 87, posted at 05.06.21 17:38:50 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Why does Berry not checking for a grounding?

  • Imagine James, Pepsi and nothse as our loose trio

    • Comment 89, posted at 05.06.21 17:40:31 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 88) : only he would know

    • Comment 90, posted at 05.06.21 17:40:50 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 89) : James, Bholi and Phepsi

  • Wow did we start sucking again the last 10 minutes, where is the running and handling from the fist 15 of this half

    • Comment 92, posted at 05.06.21 17:44:13 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 91) : bholi is great, notshe for me links so well with the backs, nice conundrum to have

    • Comment 93, posted at 05.06.21 17:44:51 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Brilliant from Boeta

  • And boeta with some lovely skills and support from volmink, highlight reel try

    • Comment 95, posted at 05.06.21 17:48:40 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Had to step out- appreciate the updates.

  • Boeta and Marie surely after tonight have to deserve being picked ahead of Bosch, curwin needs to earn his spot back

    • Comment 97, posted at 05.06.21 17:50:15 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • *manie

    • Comment 98, posted at 05.06.21 17:50:39 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Mara louw with a brain fart in the ruck allows the lions a perfect scoring opportunity

    • Comment 99, posted at 05.06.21 17:51:58 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • And Willem alberts returns the favor

    • Comment 100, posted at 05.06.21 17:52:58 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 99) : And a brain fart from the Bone Collector saves the Sharks

  • Willem alberts very fortunate not to be carded

    • Comment 102, posted at 05.06.21 17:53:37 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Sharks living dangerously

  • Lions butcher a try, maxhwane runs us ragged and a knock on saves us

    • Comment 104, posted at 05.06.21 17:55:37 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • It is really cold in Joburg now

  • Similane trying to bully kok, that is very courageous

    • Comment 106, posted at 05.06.21 17:57:43 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • And the Sharks win. Well done guys.

  • Good win, the “no name” players did the jersey proud. Hopefully our sprinboks take note

    • Comment 108, posted at 05.06.21 17:58:41 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Good to get the win- super proud of the guys who stood up to be counted. Please cut these dumb brainfades down, and we will challenge at the top.
    Curwin needs to compete for the shirt, I know he can go it. Libbok has come along great, I was critical last year but he’s flourishing with time, and a better 10 than 15.

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 101) : really would like to know why that wasn’t referred

    • Comment 110, posted at 05.06.21 19:01:18 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • You know what we miss? A Terblanche style old head on the field. We have all the exuberance and flair, but really miss someone with some street smarts. Jacques Botes was the same way

    • Comment 111, posted at 05.06.21 19:38:24 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 111) : 2 legends in one comment, also ndugane had the same calmness about him

    • Comment 112, posted at 05.06.21 19:44:16 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 112) : Jacques is my #1 favourite Shark of all time. Such a consistently good player. Often the smallest forward on the field but never took a step back. Also miss the “twins” of Deysel and Daniel.

  • Boeta is the best 10 at the Sharks.

    • Comment 114, posted at 06.06.21 09:55:32 by Ben Reply
  • Good to see so many people stick their hands up. Side looks better with James Venter playing and Buthelezi was really good. Great squad depth but not obvious to me what the best 15 are. 12 remains an issue – wonder whether Kok would be too risky to try there against the Bulls or whether we would need a dominant 10 defensively to try that?

    • Comment 115, posted at 06.06.21 11:01:47 by JR Reply

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 113) : I just miss how Daniel and burden always scored a massive upset try against the bulls, at loftus.

    • Comment 116, posted at 07.06.21 15:44:53 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @JR (Comment 115) : if you ask kok to play tight head, he would do it, if all the players had his, mchunu and mbatha’s attitude, we would never lose

    • Comment 117, posted at 07.06.21 15:46:37 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • @JR (Comment 115) : buthelezi really impressed this weekend, all our fringe players did, not a secret that I’m not a fan of hyron, even he had a great game

    • Comment 118, posted at 07.06.21 15:47:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • That’s really the issue no? Mbatha is a good young player but doubtful you can keep all of him, Jooste and Richardson, not to mention van Vuuren and Bongi when he arrives, same thing with Hyron, Roets, Hugo, van Heerden junior, van Heerden senior and vd Mescht. Open side, scrum half same problem. Who are we ok to lose? We’ve got a lot of talented youngsters but I hope there’s a clear plan about which of them we really have to keep and how that’s going to be done. Buthelezi’s too good a player to hang around watching Notshe and Kolisi etc etc.

    • Comment 119, posted at 07.06.21 21:40:34 by JR Reply

    		 

  • @JR (Comment 119) : That’s why I didn’t understand why we signed Kolisi. We’ve got great young players who can step up. I don’t know why were after Bongi either.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 120) : personally I think it’s the ROC connection as both are managed by them.

