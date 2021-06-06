Springbok Squad

The Bok squad for the Georgia tests, BI Lions Series and SA tour game has been announced.

Nienaber and Rassie have stuck with the stalwarts that won SA the World Cup but added a number of players with Bok caps – old hand Morne Steyn, the du Preez twins, Marco van Staden, Rynhardt Elstadt, Damian Willemse, Marvin Orie, Scarra Ntubeni, Coenie Oosthuizen and our own Ox Nché.

Sharks backs Aphelele Fassi, Yaw Penxe and Sanele Nohamba will all get a chance to gain a Bok cap over these games. IMO Ruben van Heerden and Jaden Hendrickse have been very unlucky in being left out.

Outside Backs

Aphelele Fassi (uncapped), Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi , Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe (uncapped), Rosko Specman (uncapped), Damian Willemse

Midfielders

Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane (uncapped), Frans Steyn

Flyhalves

Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn

Scrumhalves

Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba (uncapped), Cobus Reinach

Utility forwards

Jean-Luc du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt

Loose forwards

Dan du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolis, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese (uncapped)

Locks

Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nico Janse van Rensburg (uncapped), Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman

Props

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen

Hookers

Joseph Dweba (uncapped), Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni