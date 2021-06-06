Springbok Squad

The Bok squad for the Georgia tests, BI Lions Series and SA tour game has been announced.
Nienaber and Rassie have stuck with the stalwarts that won SA the World Cup but added a number of players with Bok caps – old hand Morne Steyn, the du Preez twins, Marco van Staden, Rynhardt Elstadt, Damian Willemse, Marvin Orie, Scarra Ntubeni, Coenie Oosthuizen and our own Ox Nché.
Sharks backs Aphelele Fassi, Yaw Penxe and Sanele Nohamba will all get a chance to gain a Bok cap over these games. IMO Ruben van Heerden and Jaden Hendrickse have been very unlucky in being left out.
Outside Backs
Aphelele Fassi (uncapped), Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi , Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe (uncapped), Rosko Specman (uncapped), Damian Willemse
Midfielders
Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane (uncapped), Frans Steyn
Flyhalves
Elton Jantjies, Handré Pollard, Morné Steyn
Scrumhalves
Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba (uncapped), Cobus Reinach
Utility forwards
Jean-Luc du Preez, Rynhardt Elstadt
Loose forwards
Dan du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolis, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese (uncapped)
Locks
Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nico Janse van Rensburg (uncapped), Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman
Props
Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nché, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen
Hookers
Joseph Dweba (uncapped), Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra NtubeniTweet
I’m very surprised that Ruben, Jaden and Marcell Coetzee weren’t included. Nohamba hasn’t been as good as last year and Hendrikse just offers so much more…including a better pass!
What does Morne Steyn bring to the team that they need? Really…you have oodles of experience already in Pollard and Jantjies. If they need Steyn for his experience, then what is the point? Picking an up and coming fly-half would have made more sense (although Bosch is off the pace and not deserving of a spot IMHO).