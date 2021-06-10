Bokhoring

Team for the Bulls


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Rainbow Cup on 10 Jun 2021 at 21:01

Sean Everitt has announced the starting team for the decisive game against the Bulls. Makazole Mapimpi has picked up a calf strain and is replaced by Anthony Volmink with Werner Kok moving to 14.

The Sharks have a very daunting task if they want to win the Rainbow Cup SA. Not only do they have the beat the Bulls while scoring four tries, but also have to prevent the Bulls from ending within 7 points or score more than 3 tries.

Van der Mescht, Kolisi, Bosch, Am and Fassi are back in the team. Young Khutha Mchunu will have to anchor the scrum from tight head with Khwezi Mona getting a start at loosehead.

15 Aphelele Fassi
14 Werner Kok
13 Lukhanyo Am (c)
12 Marius Louw
11 Anthony Volmink
10 Curwin Bosch
9 Jaden Hendrikse
8 Phepsi Buthelezi
7 Thembelani Bholi
6 Siya Kolisi
5 Hyron Andrews
4 JJ van der Mescht
3 Khutha Mchunu
2 Kerron van Vuuren
1 Khwezi Mona.
Subs:
16 Dan Jooste
17 Ox Nche
18 Thomas du Toit
19 Reniel Hugo
20 James Venter
21 Grant Williams
22 Manie Libbok
23 Jeremy Ward.


  • Not sure on Kolisi, Bosch, and Am, I think the guys who have played in their stead are in better form. Hell of a back three and I’m looking forward to seeing Phepsi more. Would have liked to seen more of Henco.

    Comment 1, posted at 10.06.21 23:31:31 by Here be dragons
    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Is boeta or libbok on the bench. Really feel that both had stellar performances against the lions

    Comment 2, posted at 11.06.21 06:00:06 by jdolivier
    		 

  • Libbok could not have done more to stick his hand up to start, disappointing.

    Comment 3, posted at 11.06.21 15:06:21 by Here be dragons
    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 3) : agreed.

    Comment 4, posted at 11.06.21 15:35:13 by jdolivier
    		 

  • Mapimpi out, Kok in.

    Comment 5, posted at 12.06.21 05:40:39 by Here be dragons
    Here be dragons
    		  

  • We just can’t finish 5m out

    Comment 6, posted at 12.06.21 18:30:10 by jdolivier
    		 

  • Scrums are a lottery

    Comment 7, posted at 12.06.21 18:31:17 by jdolivier
    		 

  • How was that inside?

    Comment 8, posted at 12.06.21 18:31:50 by byron
    byron
    		  

  • Bulls player 10m offsides we lose 40m territory, not looking promising

    Comment 9, posted at 12.06.21 18:32:52 by jdolivier
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 8) : Am never uses his captain challenge, does he forget he is captaining the side. Our young guns last week would really do better

    Comment 10, posted at 12.06.21 18:34:17 by jdolivier
    		 

  • Bulls loosehead not supporting his weight at all

    Comment 11, posted at 12.06.21 18:34:46 by byron
    byron
    		  

  • Why does AJ Jacobs always talk down to our players, not professional

    Comment 12, posted at 12.06.21 18:36:06 by jdolivier
    		 

  • Sad to see Marcell in a Bulls jersey

    Comment 13, posted at 12.06.21 18:37:11 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Since being captain, Am has really shrunk as a player.

    Comment 14, posted at 12.06.21 18:37:40 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Another big offside

    Comment 15, posted at 12.06.21 18:39:24 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 13) : it will only be for 3 games before he is injured again

    Comment 16, posted at 12.06.21 18:39:26 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Bulls offside and all of a sudden we commit obstruction, offside, knock on …….. dear fuck aj Jacobs is not on the same field

    Comment 17, posted at 12.06.21 18:41:21 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Predictably, bulls get away with offsides all day long. Peyper is vile

    Comment 18, posted at 12.06.21 18:41:26 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • All sharks players were retreating, bulls out of the blocks before Jaden even passes

    Comment 19, posted at 12.06.21 18:42:29 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 18) : toilet Peyper dishing up his usual shit

    Comment 20, posted at 12.06.21 18:43:01 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Big high tackle there ref

    Comment 21, posted at 12.06.21 18:48:09 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Stupid kick from Bosch there gifting the ball to Hendricks

    Comment 22, posted at 12.06.21 18:50:43 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Can’t handle Bosch anymore

    Comment 23, posted at 12.06.21 18:51:01 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Oh just go away Bosch.

    Comment 24, posted at 12.06.21 18:51:12 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @byron (Comment 21) : Am has to be the most useless captain we’ve ever had

    Comment 25, posted at 12.06.21 18:51:14 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 22) : Hendricks is slow, just shows you unfit and bad Bosch has become

    Comment 26, posted at 12.06.21 18:51:54 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Everitt reminds me of RdP Sr with his undroppables.

    Comment 27, posted at 12.06.21 18:52:29 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 25) : great player, useless captian

    Comment 28, posted at 12.06.21 18:52:30 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Has anyone told Bosch we need tries not up and unders

    Comment 29, posted at 12.06.21 18:53:03 by jdolivier

    		 

  • If we kick for posts, we’ve given up

    Comment 30, posted at 12.06.21 18:54:04 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 25) : tackle was kok

    Comment 31, posted at 12.06.21 18:54:52 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 29) : If we couldn’t change game plan after gifting Bulls the CC final, we never will.

    Comment 32, posted at 12.06.21 18:56:08 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • That’s a red

    Comment 33, posted at 12.06.21 18:56:22 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Come on red for another high tackle. You saw the head crack back

    Comment 34, posted at 12.06.21 18:57:20 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • This is painful.

    Comment 35, posted at 12.06.21 18:58:31 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Wtf ref … How can you miss so much

    Comment 36, posted at 12.06.21 18:58:58 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @byron (Comment 34) : And yet again Am doesn’t challenge, bring ward and libbok on, those 2 don’t have the pride for the jersey anymore

    Comment 37, posted at 12.06.21 18:59:46 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @byron (Comment 36) : if our kit was blue he would notice everything

    Comment 38, posted at 12.06.21 19:00:09 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 30) : Agreed, they know what’s required. Kicking for posts a capitulation

    Comment 39, posted at 12.06.21 19:00:20 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 32) : sadly very true

    Comment 40, posted at 12.06.21 19:00:24 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Bholi and JJ working really hard

    Comment 41, posted at 12.06.21 19:03:25 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Lineout going really well, plus the scrum actually holding up

    Comment 42, posted at 12.06.21 19:04:29 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Just need to hold onto the ball

    Comment 43, posted at 12.06.21 19:05:06 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 43) : so Bosch can kick it away

    Comment 44, posted at 12.06.21 19:05:50 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 42) : set pieces looking good, our forwards are playing their hearts out

    Comment 45, posted at 12.06.21 19:06:32 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 45) : We dropped our best backs from last week, the ones who played with heart.

    Comment 46, posted at 12.06.21 19:07:48 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 46) : damn straight.

    Comment 47, posted at 12.06.21 19:08:28 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Our wings last weekend were running every second phase, jas volmink even recieved a pass tonight? Or just the let’s lose to the bulls by 40 up and under chasing

    Comment 48, posted at 12.06.21 19:09:41 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Never looks like van staden is supporting his own weight

    Comment 49, posted at 12.06.21 19:18:39 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Never going to win if we collapse 5 out every time.

    Comment 50, posted at 12.06.21 19:21:37 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Nice and sporting there bulls

    Comment 51, posted at 12.06.21 19:22:11 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Bulls score after we are caught napping, nyakane butchering our props.

    Comment 52, posted at 12.06.21 19:22:28 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Was that tap on the mark??

    Comment 53, posted at 12.06.21 19:23:06 by jdolivier

    		 

  • We missing Mapimpi

    Comment 54, posted at 12.06.21 19:23:38 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Am not looking that bad now hey guys

    Comment 55, posted at 12.06.21 19:24:01 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Good work from Am and Kok to allow Kolisi to score

    Comment 56, posted at 12.06.21 19:24:20 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • That’s more like it boys. Bosch passed instead of kicking.

    Comment 57, posted at 12.06.21 19:24:20 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 57) : and we score, Am started the move

    Comment 58, posted at 12.06.21 19:25:08 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Back row playing well.

    Comment 59, posted at 12.06.21 19:26:48 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • How do you form a ref infront of the ball? Wtf

    Comment 60, posted at 12.06.21 19:27:42 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Ruck not ref

    Comment 61, posted at 12.06.21 19:28:24 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Bosch misses tackle, bulls score. I’m tired of Bosch

    Comment 62, posted at 12.06.21 19:28:39 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Poor tackling there

    Comment 63, posted at 12.06.21 19:28:48 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Bosch didn’t want to tackle

    Comment 64, posted at 12.06.21 19:29:01 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • And the bulls score under the posts off another fuckup from AJ Jacobs. He has made such shit calls tonight

    Comment 65, posted at 12.06.21 19:29:08 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Curwin should legally change his name to revolving door

    Comment 66, posted at 12.06.21 19:29:47 by jdolivier

    		 

  • So you’re allowed to throw a player headfirst into the ground at kickoff ruck

    Comment 67, posted at 12.06.21 19:30:53 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • So tipping a player on his head at a ruck is legal if your a bulls player

    Comment 68, posted at 12.06.21 19:30:55 by jdolivier

    		 

  • That’s truck and trailor

    Comment 69, posted at 12.06.21 19:31:47 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Bulls have their tales up, here comes another 40 point massacre if we don’t change the plan now

    Comment 70, posted at 12.06.21 19:32:00 by jdolivier

    		 

  • That is it for the Sharks – Bulls win the rainbow cup

    Comment 71, posted at 12.06.21 19:32:18 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • It’s technically a spear tackle

    Comment 72, posted at 12.06.21 19:32:20 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • That’s enough. We never learn.

    Comment 73, posted at 12.06.21 19:32:31 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • I hope Benetton nail the cheating bulls

    Comment 74, posted at 12.06.21 19:32:38 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 68) : I was wondering about that

    Comment 75, posted at 12.06.21 19:32:40 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Fucking truck and trailer, infront of the ruck pickup, 2 phases before the try. But hey let the Pretoria bitches have another great ref win. Sickening that no ref has the balls to go against Jake the snakes team

    Comment 76, posted at 12.06.21 19:35:11 by jdolivier

    		 

  • He sees a mm marginal offside but can’t see a 10m one

    Comment 77, posted at 12.06.21 19:35:16 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • AJ now magically finding reasons for the bulls to have the ball

    Comment 78, posted at 12.06.21 19:36:08 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Geez miles offsude

    Comment 79, posted at 12.06.21 19:36:30 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 74) : depends if a RSA ref is blowing the match

    Comment 80, posted at 12.06.21 19:36:43 by jdolivier

    		 

  • And then asks offside to who? Wtf

    Comment 81, posted at 12.06.21 19:36:48 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Phepsi needed a winger in support twice now

    Comment 82, posted at 12.06.21 19:38:15 by jdolivier

    		 

  • So van zyl kicks it 20m forward on a knock-on advantage, and no advantage, wtf AJ, just stop the match if you’re going to cheat blatantly

    Comment 83, posted at 12.06.21 19:40:44 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Blue hooker pops and then tighthead fills the gap and we get penalised …

    Comment 84, posted at 12.06.21 19:40:50 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Just when Bosch has helped lose it, they chuck Libbok in

    Comment 85, posted at 12.06.21 19:41:21 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • 7 man bulls scrum us backwards, bring ox on now

    Comment 86, posted at 12.06.21 19:41:28 by jdolivier

    		 

  • No ox

    Comment 87, posted at 12.06.21 19:43:05 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Bulls have been pretty filthy tonight, with no sanction

    Comment 88, posted at 12.06.21 19:43:19 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Volmink held back, nothing, AJ is officially worse than toilet peyper, to add insult to injury, fassi not passing costs us a definite try

    Comment 89, posted at 12.06.21 19:44:18 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @byron (Comment 87) : missed that

    Comment 90, posted at 12.06.21 19:44:37 by jdolivier

    		 

  • That’s synical

    Comment 91, posted at 12.06.21 19:46:36 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Wow a yellow …

    Comment 92, posted at 12.06.21 19:47:21 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • High tackle too ref

    Comment 93, posted at 12.06.21 19:49:46 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • 6 minutes to win, even though the bulls are still going

    Comment 94, posted at 12.06.21 19:50:12 by jdolivier

    		 

  • But wait …let’s look at the grounding 100 times

    Comment 95, posted at 12.06.21 19:50:37 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Another high tackle

    Comment 96, posted at 12.06.21 19:52:58 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Another non penalty

    Comment 97, posted at 12.06.21 19:53:18 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Libbok is so exciting, really hope that Bosch does go to cape Town that manie and boeta can rule the roost

    Comment 98, posted at 12.06.21 19:53:21 by jdolivier

    		 

  • More wasted time by bulls

    Comment 99, posted at 12.06.21 19:53:37 by byron

    byron
    		  

  • Seat belt tackle by morne goes away without even a look

    Comment 100, posted at 12.06.21 19:54:36 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Bholi and phepsi have been amazing

    Comment 101, posted at 12.06.21 19:55:28 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Fassi has actually been kak tonight, given away 3 penalties for holding on, wasted 3 opportunities for tries by running himself

    Comment 102, posted at 12.06.21 19:57:34 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Bulls come across as whooping immature school boys. Really bristles to hear Butch James smooching bulls backsides

    Comment 103, posted at 12.06.21 19:59:46 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Congratulations to AJ Jacobs for qualifying for the Rainbow cup Final, hope vodacom and the blue bulls rugby union give him his performance award

    Comment 104, posted at 12.06.21 20:00:14 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Luckily the bulls will lose 3 players for head high shoulder charges and dumping a player on his head, without AJ amd the boks, they will not win the final

    Comment 105, posted at 12.06.21 20:02:07 by jdolivier

    		 

  • I find it so pathetic that Am has used 1 captains challenge in 6 games, a few of them really would have changed our target tonight, unfortunately as good a player as he is, he is horseshit as a captain

    Comment 106, posted at 12.06.21 20:03:34 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 106) : some players really step up as captain. I remember Ruan Botha maturing a lot when handed the armband. Unfortunately others don’t do great when given the role. I think moving skipper to someone else might help everybody. Notshe was my choice before injury. I feel they’ll go to Kolisi.

    Comment 107, posted at 12.06.21 20:05:18 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 107) : Phepsi or James Venter could also work, kolisi will be gone too often with Bok duty

    Comment 108, posted at 12.06.21 20:06:58 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 108) : Yeah that’s my feeling, I just wonder if they want a big name like Kolisi as captain for branding and such as part of the new venture.

    I feel like I miss so much Sharks news these days, just saw we’ve confirmed a few more players. I still love it here, but I miss checking the site daily for rumors and updates. Social media really has taken a chunk out of dedicated forums and whatnot. I live in the US so for a decade this has been my link to the Sharks.

    Comment 109, posted at 12.06.21 20:10:30 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • Guys as much as I hope we win each match, the reality is that we always buckle under pressure, the coaches do not have any innovative ideas, there is definitely a player selection bias(Bosch prime example) and zero leaders when the going gets tough. It breaks my heart to watch how far we’ve fallen in 18months. Sharks for life. Hopefully the young guns get more opportunities

    Comment 110, posted at 12.06.21 20:11:35 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 109) : the sharks own social media is sometimes lacking. The sad part, that you mention is how wonderful this site was with news, but now, what is there to get excited about, on game day we have hope and we believe, then the players put in 40 minutes. Never a full match. I personally have been toxic in my comments to which I owe each member here an apology. I just hate mediocrity, and that is what we are being given

    Comment 111, posted at 12.06.21 20:14:24 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 111) : I try to make sure I comment on the good too. It’s just hard especially when (I know I keep saying it) before covid we were playing such good rugby! The hardest part is we HAVE the players to succeed, but we play the game plan and not the conditions when things change. Since 2014 it’s been hard to get too chuffed. The Goldmember years were dull, I had brief hole under RdP Sr. I genuinely believe the Smit CEO era was a full on disaster we are still struggling to climb out of. I also believe our new owners are overall a net positive, and it will take some time to patch us up, but man, the Bulls were in a pit a year ago and look at them now, playing for their third title in 8 months.

    Staff are failing our players. Bosch IS a world class prospect, and he is off form. He cannot be “broken” from the bad form by playing him out of it. Give him a break and let him get confidence back.

    Our forwards have developed well in the last few months. I think we forget how bad our scrum was in the SR Unlocked/CC era. Baby steps. Even lineout has improved in a few weeks. I’m honestly an optimist in life, and I do think there’s the stuff here to turn us around. Back row was an issue a few months back, and Bholi for one has come on leaps and bounds!! The Venters also look superb when playing. We’ve got quality locks too, and some nice young props.

    To me our issues still are halfbacks and midfield. We just can’t get the combo right. Andre and Am worked great together, as well as Bosch and Andre. We miss a linking 12. I’ve hoped to see Murray Koster more, but he only gets given a run now and then. Having someone to take some relief off Bosch, as well as able to step in at first receiver would be a good move. Right now we want to use Louw as an Andre2.0 crash all but much smaller (no disrespect to Louw, he plays admirably).

    Wow, typed a lot more than I thought, but it’s cathartic and I think I’ve managed to avoid pointing fingers. I back our boys every week, for a decade+ and living thousands of miles away, and know they can do it.

    Comment 112, posted at 12.06.21 20:25:51 by Here be dragons

    Here be dragons
    		  

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 112) : in full agreement with your entire write-up

    Comment 113, posted at 12.06.21 22:40:04 by jdolivier

    		 

