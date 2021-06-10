Team for the Bulls

Sean Everitt has announced the starting team for the decisive game against the Bulls. Makazole Mapimpi has picked up a calf strain and is replaced by Anthony Volmink with Werner Kok moving to 14.

The Sharks have a very daunting task if they want to win the Rainbow Cup SA. Not only do they have the beat the Bulls while scoring four tries, but also have to prevent the Bulls from ending within 7 points or score more than 3 tries.

Van der Mescht, Kolisi, Bosch, Am and Fassi are back in the team. Young Khutha Mchunu will have to anchor the scrum from tight head with Khwezi Mona getting a start at loosehead.

15 Aphelele Fassi

14 Werner Kok

13 Lukhanyo Am (c)

12 Marius Louw

11 Anthony Volmink

10 Curwin Bosch

9 Jaden Hendrikse

8 Phepsi Buthelezi

7 Thembelani Bholi

6 Siya Kolisi

5 Hyron Andrews

4 JJ van der Mescht

3 Khutha Mchunu

2 Kerron van Vuuren

1 Khwezi Mona.

Subs:

16 Dan Jooste

17 Ox Nche

18 Thomas du Toit

19 Reniel Hugo

20 James Venter

21 Grant Williams

22 Manie Libbok

23 Jeremy Ward.