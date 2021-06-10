Team for the Bulls

Sean Everitt has announced the starting team for the decisive game against the Bulls. Makazole Mapimpi has picked up a calf strain and is replaced by Anthony Volmink with Werner Kok moving to 14.
The Sharks have a very daunting task if they want to win the Rainbow Cup SA. Not only do they have the beat the Bulls while scoring four tries, but also have to prevent the Bulls from ending within 7 points or score more than 3 tries.
Van der Mescht, Kolisi, Bosch, Am and Fassi are back in the team. Young Khutha Mchunu will have to anchor the scrum from tight head with Khwezi Mona getting a start at loosehead.
15 Aphelele Fassi
14 Werner Kok
13 Lukhanyo Am (c)
12 Marius Louw
11 Anthony Volmink
10 Curwin Bosch
9 Jaden Hendrikse
8 Phepsi Buthelezi
7 Thembelani Bholi
6 Siya Kolisi
5 Hyron Andrews
4 JJ van der Mescht
3 Khutha Mchunu
2 Kerron van Vuuren
1 Khwezi Mona.
Subs:
16 Dan Jooste
17 Ox Nche
18 Thomas du Toit
19 Reniel Hugo
20 James Venter
21 Grant Williams
22 Manie Libbok
23 Jeremy Ward.
Not sure on Kolisi, Bosch, and Am, I think the guys who have played in their stead are in better form. Hell of a back three and I’m looking forward to seeing Phepsi more. Would have liked to seen more of Henco.
Is boeta or libbok on the bench. Really feel that both had stellar performances against the lions
Libbok could not have done more to stick his hand up to start, disappointing.
@Here be dragons (Comment 3) : agreed.
Mapimpi out, Kok in.
We just can’t finish 5m out
Scrums are a lottery
How was that inside?
Bulls player 10m offsides we lose 40m territory, not looking promising
@byron (Comment 8) : Am never uses his captain challenge, does he forget he is captaining the side. Our young guns last week would really do better
Bulls loosehead not supporting his weight at all
Why does AJ Jacobs always talk down to our players, not professional
Sad to see Marcell in a Bulls jersey
Since being captain, Am has really shrunk as a player.
Another big offside
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : it will only be for 3 games before he is injured again
Bulls offside and all of a sudden we commit obstruction, offside, knock on …….. dear fuck aj Jacobs is not on the same field
Predictably, bulls get away with offsides all day long. Peyper is vile
All sharks players were retreating, bulls out of the blocks before Jaden even passes
@SeanJeff (Comment 18) : toilet Peyper dishing up his usual shit
Big high tackle there ref
Stupid kick from Bosch there gifting the ball to Hendricks
Can’t handle Bosch anymore
Oh just go away Bosch.
@byron (Comment 21) : Am has to be the most useless captain we’ve ever had
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : Hendricks is slow, just shows you unfit and bad Bosch has become
Everitt reminds me of RdP Sr with his undroppables.
@jdolivier (Comment 25) : great player, useless captian
Has anyone told Bosch we need tries not up and unders
If we kick for posts, we’ve given up
@jdolivier (Comment 25) : tackle was kok
@jdolivier (Comment 29) : If we couldn’t change game plan after gifting Bulls the CC final, we never will.
That’s a red
Come on red for another high tackle. You saw the head crack back
This is painful.
Wtf ref … How can you miss so much
@byron (Comment 34) : And yet again Am doesn’t challenge, bring ward and libbok on, those 2 don’t have the pride for the jersey anymore
@byron (Comment 36) : if our kit was blue he would notice everything
@jdolivier (Comment 30) : Agreed, they know what’s required. Kicking for posts a capitulation
@Here be dragons (Comment 32) : sadly very true
Bholi and JJ working really hard
Lineout going really well, plus the scrum actually holding up
Just need to hold onto the ball
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : so Bosch can kick it away
@Bokhoring (Comment 42) : set pieces looking good, our forwards are playing their hearts out
@jdolivier (Comment 45) : We dropped our best backs from last week, the ones who played with heart.
@Here be dragons (Comment 46) : damn straight.
Our wings last weekend were running every second phase, jas volmink even recieved a pass tonight? Or just the let’s lose to the bulls by 40 up and under chasing
Never looks like van staden is supporting his own weight
Never going to win if we collapse 5 out every time.
Nice and sporting there bulls
Bulls score after we are caught napping, nyakane butchering our props.
Was that tap on the mark??
We missing Mapimpi
Am not looking that bad now hey guys
Good work from Am and Kok to allow Kolisi to score
That’s more like it boys. Bosch passed instead of kicking.
@Here be dragons (Comment 57) : and we score, Am started the move
Back row playing well.
How do you form a ref infront of the ball? Wtf
Ruck not ref
Bosch misses tackle, bulls score. I’m tired of Bosch
Poor tackling there
Bosch didn’t want to tackle
And the bulls score under the posts off another fuckup from AJ Jacobs. He has made such shit calls tonight
Curwin should legally change his name to revolving door
So you’re allowed to throw a player headfirst into the ground at kickoff ruck
So tipping a player on his head at a ruck is legal if your a bulls player
That’s truck and trailor
Bulls have their tales up, here comes another 40 point massacre if we don’t change the plan now
That is it for the Sharks – Bulls win the rainbow cup
It’s technically a spear tackle
That’s enough. We never learn.
I hope Benetton nail the cheating bulls
@jdolivier (Comment 68) : I was wondering about that
Fucking truck and trailer, infront of the ruck pickup, 2 phases before the try. But hey let the Pretoria bitches have another great ref win. Sickening that no ref has the balls to go against Jake the snakes team
He sees a mm marginal offside but can’t see a 10m one
AJ now magically finding reasons for the bulls to have the ball
Geez miles offsude
@SeanJeff (Comment 74) : depends if a RSA ref is blowing the match
And then asks offside to who? Wtf
Phepsi needed a winger in support twice now
So van zyl kicks it 20m forward on a knock-on advantage, and no advantage, wtf AJ, just stop the match if you’re going to cheat blatantly
Blue hooker pops and then tighthead fills the gap and we get penalised …
Just when Bosch has helped lose it, they chuck Libbok in
7 man bulls scrum us backwards, bring ox on now
No ox
Bulls have been pretty filthy tonight, with no sanction
Volmink held back, nothing, AJ is officially worse than toilet peyper, to add insult to injury, fassi not passing costs us a definite try
@byron (Comment 87) : missed that
That’s synical
Wow a yellow …
High tackle too ref
6 minutes to win, even though the bulls are still going
But wait …let’s look at the grounding 100 times
Another high tackle
Another non penalty
Libbok is so exciting, really hope that Bosch does go to cape Town that manie and boeta can rule the roost
More wasted time by bulls
Seat belt tackle by morne goes away without even a look
Bholi and phepsi have been amazing
Fassi has actually been kak tonight, given away 3 penalties for holding on, wasted 3 opportunities for tries by running himself
Bulls come across as whooping immature school boys. Really bristles to hear Butch James smooching bulls backsides
Congratulations to AJ Jacobs for qualifying for the Rainbow cup Final, hope vodacom and the blue bulls rugby union give him his performance award
Luckily the bulls will lose 3 players for head high shoulder charges and dumping a player on his head, without AJ amd the boks, they will not win the final
I find it so pathetic that Am has used 1 captains challenge in 6 games, a few of them really would have changed our target tonight, unfortunately as good a player as he is, he is horseshit as a captain
@jdolivier (Comment 106) : some players really step up as captain. I remember Ruan Botha maturing a lot when handed the armband. Unfortunately others don’t do great when given the role. I think moving skipper to someone else might help everybody. Notshe was my choice before injury. I feel they’ll go to Kolisi.
@Here be dragons (Comment 107) : Phepsi or James Venter could also work, kolisi will be gone too often with Bok duty
@jdolivier (Comment 108) : Yeah that’s my feeling, I just wonder if they want a big name like Kolisi as captain for branding and such as part of the new venture.
I feel like I miss so much Sharks news these days, just saw we’ve confirmed a few more players. I still love it here, but I miss checking the site daily for rumors and updates. Social media really has taken a chunk out of dedicated forums and whatnot. I live in the US so for a decade this has been my link to the Sharks.
Guys as much as I hope we win each match, the reality is that we always buckle under pressure, the coaches do not have any innovative ideas, there is definitely a player selection bias(Bosch prime example) and zero leaders when the going gets tough. It breaks my heart to watch how far we’ve fallen in 18months. Sharks for life. Hopefully the young guns get more opportunities
@Here be dragons (Comment 109) : the sharks own social media is sometimes lacking. The sad part, that you mention is how wonderful this site was with news, but now, what is there to get excited about, on game day we have hope and we believe, then the players put in 40 minutes. Never a full match. I personally have been toxic in my comments to which I owe each member here an apology. I just hate mediocrity, and that is what we are being given
@jdolivier (Comment 111) : I try to make sure I comment on the good too. It’s just hard especially when (I know I keep saying it) before covid we were playing such good rugby! The hardest part is we HAVE the players to succeed, but we play the game plan and not the conditions when things change. Since 2014 it’s been hard to get too chuffed. The Goldmember years were dull, I had brief hole under RdP Sr. I genuinely believe the Smit CEO era was a full on disaster we are still struggling to climb out of. I also believe our new owners are overall a net positive, and it will take some time to patch us up, but man, the Bulls were in a pit a year ago and look at them now, playing for their third title in 8 months.
Staff are failing our players. Bosch IS a world class prospect, and he is off form. He cannot be “broken” from the bad form by playing him out of it. Give him a break and let him get confidence back.
Our forwards have developed well in the last few months. I think we forget how bad our scrum was in the SR Unlocked/CC era. Baby steps. Even lineout has improved in a few weeks. I’m honestly an optimist in life, and I do think there’s the stuff here to turn us around. Back row was an issue a few months back, and Bholi for one has come on leaps and bounds!! The Venters also look superb when playing. We’ve got quality locks too, and some nice young props.
To me our issues still are halfbacks and midfield. We just can’t get the combo right. Andre and Am worked great together, as well as Bosch and Andre. We miss a linking 12. I’ve hoped to see Murray Koster more, but he only gets given a run now and then. Having someone to take some relief off Bosch, as well as able to step in at first receiver would be a good move. Right now we want to use Louw as an Andre2.0 crash all but much smaller (no disrespect to Louw, he plays admirably).
Wow, typed a lot more than I thought, but it’s cathartic and I think I’ve managed to avoid pointing fingers. I back our boys every week, for a decade+ and living thousands of miles away, and know they can do it.
@Here be dragons (Comment 112) : in full agreement with your entire write-up