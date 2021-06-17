The real Currie Cup kicks off

I must be honest. All SA rugby during Covid times feels like one extended Currie Cup, but the real Currie Cup will start on Saturday. At least the Sharks will not only play against WP / Stormers, Lions and Bulls, but also against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs.

The Sharks are taking a pretty strong team to Kimberley with Boeta Chaimberlain at flyhalf and Manie Libbok at fullback. Phepsi Buthelezi has been announced as the captain for the Currie Cup season.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Thebelani Bholi

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Boeta Chamberlain

11. Anthony Volmink

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward (v/c)

14. Werner Kok

15. Manie Libbok

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Mzamo Majola

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Reniel Hugo

21. Mpilo Gumede

22. Grant Williams

23. Marnus Potgieter