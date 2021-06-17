The real Currie Cup kicks off

I must be honest. All SA rugby during Covid times feels like one extended Currie Cup, but the real Currie Cup will start on Saturday. At least the Sharks will not only play against WP / Stormers, Lions and Bulls, but also against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs.
The Sharks are taking a pretty strong team to Kimberley with Boeta Chaimberlain at flyhalf and Manie Libbok at fullback. Phepsi Buthelezi has been announced as the captain for the Currie Cup season.
1. Khwezi Mona
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. James Venter
7. Thebelani Bholi
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Jaden Hendrikse
10. Boeta Chamberlain
11. Anthony Volmink
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward (v/c)
14. Werner Kok
15. Manie Libbok
Replacements
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Mzamo Majola
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Reniel Hugo
21. Mpilo Gumede
22. Grant Williams
23. Marnus Potgieter
Don’t know much about Phepsi’s rhetorical skills, but from what I’ve seen, he leads by actions on the field. I’m really encouraged with James Venter being in the loose forwards. The bench looks pretty decent too. Might be a good old game. And then I remember that Rasta presides over the match. I just want to see guys who are motivated and play for each other and beleaguered Sharks fans everywhere.
Great side! Come on Boeta, rip it up out there. Ward has been stepping up nicely too, would like to see him have a go more, and perhaps Koster at 12. Lost our back three to the Boks and we still manage to put out a good one!
Is Notshe injured? Haven’t seen him selected in sometime
@revolverocelot (Comment 3) : Yep, knee ligament I think, won’t see him for the rest of the year.
Not impressed on how rasta is handling the match, doesn’t seem to be aware of what is going on, both sides
Wow phepsi is certainly one of the top 8th men in the country. Sharks score 10-6 22min
After a shaky start, the sharks are dominant in the scrums
Griquas are herculean in their defense
True, but they were offsides a lot during that last bit of play
Griquas forwards are making life difficult for hendrikse, illegally
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 9) : if you play the sharks, there is no offside line
Griquas score
Does seem like truck and trailer but hey, why would rasta even care
Tmo saves us
Score reversed stil 10-6
Not pretty. Sharks had a good spell but butchered several golden opportunities. Let’s hope they finish off better in the second half
Griquas are playing Hendrikse a hell of a lot. A lot of offsides going on around the mauls
James, phepsi and kok are keeping us in this with an immense effort
Kok and ward combine to score an amazing try, 20-6 sharks lead after 49min
Great turnover on our 22, 5 crazy passes later and andrews scores.
Great pass from Jaden to tall man Hyron Andrews
25-6 52nd minute
The pass by Hendrikse was filthy. Tell me he shouldn’t be a bok
Pity we give one away immediately
Great grabber from griquas and keyter scores in the corner
*grubber
25-11 55th minute
Libbok with his first real mistake in a sharks jersey missed the initial tackle on keyter
So nice having libbok and boeta on the field, everything seems to be a half step quicker
Chamberlain missed a penalty
So rasta tells a griquas player he missed the steal and all of a sudden turn over good. The quality of referees in rsa is shocking
Bad discipline luckily doesn’t cost us as a crucial turn over takes us to the 10m
Yellow card against us for playing the line out jumper in the air
Gumede just came on and off for 10min
Yellow for griquas collapsing a rapidly advancing maul
Exceptional defense by griquas deny us a maul try
WTF! Were they trying to drive over the dead ball line?! He was 7m over the line and didn’t put the ball down
Sharks butchered their bonus point and allow a 60m penalty kick to put themselves back under pressure
JJ sacks a maul and gives us a get out of jail free card
7 man sharks scrum anihalates 7 man griquas
Ward also having a great game, Mara louw just never stops running at full speed, much improved performance by the sharks, execution just lacking
Griquas score length of the field try off of a definite high shoulder charge
25-16 4 minutes to play
Yeah about the shoulder charge. I thought the ref was referring it but then nothing….
Bonus point try for van vuuren, our maul has been devastating the 2nd half
30-16 last kick off left
Rasta fucks up the final call, so kok knees the ball and it is a knock on.
30-16 final score. Griquas were game throughout, sharks improved definitely. Refereeing definitely going backwards
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 44) : ridiculous how that was just left
Well the sharks got everything out of that game they would have wanted. I’ve seen good teams lose early in the CC in Kimberley. Good result
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 50) : usually our stumbling block, nice to get a bonus point win
Scrappy, but a BP win away where we’ve struggled before. I’d take it before kickoff for sure.
@Here be dragons (Comment 52) : the forwards pitched up in a big way, and phepsi seems to inspire the guys, he does lead by example. This team can only get better if the coaches can keep them focused
@jdolivier (Comment 53) : AND PICK ON FORM!!! 😀
@Here be dragons (Comment 54) : should be a no brainer, alas it seems not
@jdolivier (Comment 34) : it’s a joke that it was a penalty let alone a yellow. The griqas lifter was holding the lock at the knees. They have zero chance of landing safely
Didn’t realize we let Evan Roos go.
@jdolivier (Comment 47) : You have to blame the touch judge for that, Rasta was ready to give a penalty to the Sharks and the TJ told Rasta that he saw the knock on first.
Honestly I thought Rasta had overall a decent match. Our breakdown work has come upon leaps and bounds since SR: unlocked and CC 2020.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 58) : fair comment