Changes to the coaching structure

Sean Everitt remains the head coach and will be joined by Noel McNamara (attack) and John McFarland (defense). After the 2022 Sevens World Cup Neil Powell will replace McFarland.

Noel McNamara is currently Head Coach of the Leinster ‘A’ team and has coached the Ireland U-20 side as well as Ireland U18 Schools, Leinster U18 Schools, Leinster U19 and Leinster U20 sides.

John McFarland needs no introduction as a world class defense coach and has been involved with the Bulls and Boks.

Etienne Fynn (forwards) and Phiwe Nomlomo (skills) will retain their positions in the senior coaching team.