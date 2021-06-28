Bosch back for WP

Phepsi Buthelezi (concussion) and Anthony Volminck (injured) will not be available for Wednesday’s game in Cape Town. Mpilo Gumede will start at 8 with Thaakir Abrahams running on in the 11 jersey.

Bosch moves back to flyhalf with Boeta Chamberlain dropping to the bench. Dylan Richardson is back in the squad covering loose forward. Sean Everitt has gone for another forward loaded bench with only 2 back reserves.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Mpilo Gumede

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward (c)

14. Werner Kok

15. Manie Libbok

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Reniel Hugo

21. Dylan Richardson

22. Grant Williams

23. Boeta Chamberlain