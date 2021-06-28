Bokhoring

Bosch back for WP


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 28 Jun 2021 at 14:39

Phepsi Buthelezi (concussion) and Anthony Volminck (injured) will not be available for Wednesday’s game in Cape Town. Mpilo Gumede will start at 8 with Thaakir Abrahams running on in the 11 jersey.

Bosch moves back to flyhalf with Boeta Chamberlain dropping to the bench. Dylan Richardson is back in the squad covering loose forward. Sean Everitt has gone for another forward loaded bench with only 2 back reserves.

1. Khwezi Mona

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Thembelani Bholi

8. Mpilo Gumede

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward (c)

14. Werner Kok

15. Manie Libbok

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Wiehahn Herbst

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Reniel Hugo

21. Dylan Richardson

22. Grant Williams

23. Boeta Chamberlain


2 Comments

  • No offense to the laaitie, but I rather fancied Boeta over Bosch. Perhaps some time off will have been good for Bosch. If he makes an actual honest tackle, I may crack open one of my few remaining beers. Solid bench in my humble opinion. Hope the forwards are equal to their WP counterparts in the scrum.

    • Comment 1, posted at 28.06.21 14:50:44 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Rasta Rasivenge…and rain. Doesn’t bode well, but the rain may be an equalizer. I see Ben10 off to London Irish. Its a pity he never really flourished at the Sharks.

    • Comment 2, posted at 28.06.21 14:54:37 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.