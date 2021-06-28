Bosch back for WP

Phepsi Buthelezi (concussion) and Anthony Volminck (injured) will not be available for Wednesday’s game in Cape Town. Mpilo Gumede will start at 8 with Thaakir Abrahams running on in the 11 jersey.
Bosch moves back to flyhalf with Boeta Chamberlain dropping to the bench. Dylan Richardson is back in the squad covering loose forward. Sean Everitt has gone for another forward loaded bench with only 2 back reserves.
1. Khwezi Mona
2. Fez Mbatha
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. James Venter
7. Thembelani Bholi
8. Mpilo Gumede
9. Jaden Hendrikse
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward (c)
14. Werner Kok
15. Manie Libbok
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Wiehahn Herbst
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Reniel Hugo
21. Dylan Richardson
22. Grant Williams
23. Boeta ChamberlainTweet
No offense to the laaitie, but I rather fancied Boeta over Bosch. Perhaps some time off will have been good for Bosch. If he makes an actual honest tackle, I may crack open one of my few remaining beers. Solid bench in my humble opinion. Hope the forwards are equal to their WP counterparts in the scrum.
Rasta Rasivenge…and rain. Doesn’t bode well, but the rain may be an equalizer. I see Ben10 off to London Irish. Its a pity he never really flourished at the Sharks.