Ox starts against Georgia

Rosko Specman and Aphelele Fassi will make their Bok debuts in Friday’s match against Georgia. Jasper Wiese will probably make his debut some time in the second half.

The team is a good mix of first choice players, Bomb Squad members, players like Ox Nche with his single Bok cap and the newbies.

It will be interesting to see how quickly the team can gel as the Boks will have only the two tests against Georgia before facing the BI Lions on the 24th July.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse