Once in a lifetime game

Due to the 12 year cycle of Lions tours, very few provincial players will get the opportunity to play the British and Irish Lions. Phepsi Buthelezi will lead a pretty unchanged team from the WP game on Wednesday night at Ellis Park.
Mpilo Gumede and Dan Jooste drops out of the squad to make way for Phepsi Buthelezi and Kerron van Vuuren respectively. Anthony Volmink comes onto the bench replacing Boeta Chamberlain.
Hopefully the Sharks can put up a stronger performance than the Lions from Johannesburg managed on Saturday. Our forward pack will be really tested by a Lions pack filled with world class players, and likewise the slick handling from the Lions will test our defenses.
15 Manie Libbok, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona
Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Reniel Hugo, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Anthony Volmink
I just want our score to be more respectable than the lions.
Its not rocket science in identifying Bosch’s channel as one to target. To deny the Lions insane momentum early on, Bosch is going to have to tackle like never before. Our front row, and the front row reserves (except maybe Wiehan Herbst) are very green. I think we’re going to have a hard time in the scrums.I like the look of our locks and loosies, and I’m certain that the rarity of the occasion will motivate the team. They’re going to have to keep their heads with Jaco Peyper (yuck).
Flip, look at the class in the opposition squad:
British & Irish Lions – 15 Liam Williams, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Sam Simmonds, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Josh Navidi, 5 Ian Henderson (c), 4 Adam Beard, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1 Mako Vunipola.
Subs: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Tadhg Beirne, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Stuart Hogg, 23 Chris Harris.
I just hope the Sharks never give up and give their all until the very end of the match.
Sure that kok can keep duhan in place, anthony vs thaakir is damn interesting. We can pull one here.
Now Nienaber plus five more Boks tested positive (Lood, Pollard, Frans Steyn, Marvin Orie and Frans Malherbe) for Covid. Also 4 players from Georgia tested positive. BI Lions – Bulls game has been cancelled – due to Covid outbreak in the Bulls camp.
So far the Sharks game tonight is still on.
Not looking good for the Lions tour