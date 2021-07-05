Once in a lifetime game

Due to the 12 year cycle of Lions tours, very few provincial players will get the opportunity to play the British and Irish Lions. Phepsi Buthelezi will lead a pretty unchanged team from the WP game on Wednesday night at Ellis Park.

Mpilo Gumede and Dan Jooste drops out of the squad to make way for Phepsi Buthelezi and Kerron van Vuuren respectively. Anthony Volmink comes onto the bench replacing Boeta Chamberlain.

Hopefully the Sharks can put up a stronger performance than the Lions from Johannesburg managed on Saturday. Our forward pack will be really tested by a Lions pack filled with world class players, and likewise the slick handling from the Lions will test our defenses.

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Reniel Hugo, 21 Dylan Richardson, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Anthony Volmink