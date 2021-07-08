Sharks get a second bite at the BI Lions

The Sharks will get another chance to play the BI Lions on Saturday being the only provincial team available at short notice (still being restricted to a Covid bubble) to fill in for the Bulls. The Sharks game against the local Lions have been canceled.
The Sharks team has been rejigged with Lionel Cronje at 10, Murray Koster (watch this guy) at 12, Werner Kok at 13 and Marnus Potgieter coming in at 14. Likewise the starting and bench props swap with Dan Jooste coming onto the bench. Cameron Wright should feature from the extended bench which will be finalized by match day.
15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (c), 7 Mpilo Gumede, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Nthuthuko Mchunu.
Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 MJ Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward, 24 Lourens Adriaanse, 25 Rynhardt Jonker, 26 Curwin Bosch.
15 Liam Williams, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Chris Harris, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Jamie George (c), 1 Rory Sutherland.
Subs: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Tom Curry, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Finn Russell.
Can’t wait for this. They turned over the rugby at half time for the Soccer here in Antibes
I’m very keen to see if we’ve learnt from the mistakes made in the first game.
Phepsi, Fez, Mchunu and Mchunu, Richardson, Hendrikse, Bholi, Kok and Louw all showed a lot of heart. I’d like to see Libbok or Chamberlain starting at 10.
If we can hold onto the ball more, and provide more security at the rucks, then I think we’ll be way more competitive. Our scrums were good and our lineouts just needed a bit of work.
Man! Centre pairing looks LIT! And Lionel Cronje, thats a surprise, but what did Curwin expect? I expect Richardson to have a great game, and Kok totally deserves to be there again. Hope the wings get some ball in space (one can hope)
@ChrisS (Comment 2) : Lineout also settled after the initial nerves.
The referee (and AR’s) were very lenient on the Lions on the offside line and the breakdown. The Sharks will have to figure out some ways to deal with that, because I don’t expect the refs to change their approach.
Lourens Adriaanse? Surely not the prop? Lionel Cronje is an experienced guy. Probably would have preferred to see Chamberlain start but I guess the team needs some experience.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 7) : The one and the same. I’m very stoked to have him back. He’ll bring some solidity and experience to our scrums.
@ChrisS (Comment 8) : He is only 33 years old – I thought he would be much older
Started 20/26 of T14 matches in the 20/21 season for Pau – so he needs to still be useful in the scrums
needs to be = should be
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : never realised he came back to us
Also. Blast from the past. Cameron Wright back on the bench.
This match begs the question – the Sharks have been selected because they were still in a bio-bubble. So does that mean all these other guys traveled with the team to Johannesburg?
@ChrisS (Comment 8) : I see he hasnt made the final cut. Pity as the Sharks could use the experience.
Well it had been a better start until that moment. Poor defense off the clearance kick
Van der Merwe is really very impressive. Lions lead 7-0
Better ball protection from the Sharks. Don’t get much penetration on attack but forces the penalty
Great turnover try! Better effort this game from the boys
The Sharks equalize after a rare Lions mistake
Sharks taking on the Lions with ball in hand. Just need to be patient
Sharks turning over the Lions at breakdown. Much better than Wednesday
Different Sharks team altogether… Lionel Cronje putting Curwin Bosch to shame.
Abrahams score the second with perfect grubber from Cronje
Sharks lead the Lions 12-7. Keep it up boys
Lions making quite a few mistakes – just shows what decent pressure is doing
Need to get the ball out quicker in the scrums
Lions score from the maul.
Pity about that maul. Initially well defended but too much strength coming through.
12 all
12-all
Every single time we drop the big names and give the young guns a run, they impress immensely
We need to be smarter in the scrums
Hendrickse intercepts and scores on the other side. Sharks lead again
This is bonkers. Sharks are a different team. I think they have found their A team
19-12
Such a pity… hand them back a soft soft try
Just some mistakes in the first phase in our half killing us
19-all
I would like us to hit the pass running – hate this standing start stuff
A ref pings the Lions for off-sides – how refreshing
Shocker of an up and under from Cronje… good intensity from the Sharks but undone by a poor kick
@Bokhoring (Comment 41) : Finally…
Phephi and Dylan keep running hard at the Lions
Barnes must be hoping for a replacement at 60 minutes – he is totally out of breath
Sharks defense a bit weak when the game loosens up
That frigging Highlander playing at 7 for the Lions is incredibly strong
Excellent counter attack from Sharks again
Volminck scores the 4th after good work from Abrahams.
This has to be the new a team going forward
Volminck is really impressive tonight
Abrahams has been amazing the last 3 outings
Silly offside penalty could put them right back on the sharks line
Too soft again. Work hard for points and then give them straight back again easily
Slack defense at a ruck – and the Lions score through the middle
Soft moments have been the downfall of the Sharks this season
Sharks draw the first half with the Lions
26 all at halftime this sharks team is really up for it tonight, our forwards are giving it their all, and seeing our wings with ball is phenomenal. Volmink is having a blinder, Lionel has made a few errors, but the creativity he brings is chalk and cheese compared to Bosch currently
@jdolivier (Comment 50) : I would still find a place for Ox, Thomas, Fassi and Mapimpi
@Bokhoring (Comment 59) : And van Heerden
@Bokhoring (Comment 59) : I think that goes without saying, the Boks will get back in the team, but for the rest of the CC this is the best team.
@Bokhoring (Comment 59) : it is a lovely conundrum with all our good wings. Kok is a centre, without a doubt
I think with a ref that pings the lions, they are beatable. Wayne Barnes is really showing what a world class ref is
@jdolivier (Comment 62) : He is. Sharks really miss Esterhuizen though. They dont have another genuine ball carrying centre, and his ability to offload is under rated. Big loss for the Sharks…. Big gain for Harlequins
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 64) : he is doing well in the uk, happy for him
I am also not entire convinced with the two tight heads in this squad. I am not judging them against the Lions front rows – those are hardened test players, but Herbst has not impressed in the Currie Cup so far while Mchunu still needs some experience. We need a tight head that is solid in the scrum.
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : is adriaandse loosehead or tighthead
It seems the Lions is now going to bombard out back 3 with high kicks
@jdolivier (Comment 67) : Tight head
Jaden about to get a rest… shocking
What a pity… if hes red carded this game is over
Done. Game over. Moment of madness
That is stupid from Hendrickse – going to rest at least 10 minutes.
Jaden red card, game, set and match lions
Red card spoils a good game from Jaden. That was really really stupid
Will be a big ask from the other 14. Big let down from Jaden
Such a pity… should have been a lineout for the sharks in Lions territory, instead a man short and a try down the other side.
Lions score in the corner
31-26
Cameron, Boeta and Labuschagne on
Sharks are out on their feet – not as fit as the Lions unfortunately
And the slaughter initiated, another try
Big test for Phepsi to motivate his players – heads dropping
Hugo charges down Murray and Kok scores
Very fortunate chargedown and try for kok, still fight and mongrel left in the sharks
However Lions strike back after another botched exit from the Sharks
@Bokhoring (Comment 86) : 2nd last pass was atleast a meter forward
@jdolivier (Comment 85) : Kok will never give up
Really hope Jaden has a proper ass kicking
@Bokhoring (Comment 88) : you are correct about that
Not sure I follow the refs logic at the breakdowns
Adriaanse at tighthead
Flood gates open now. Sharks just don’t have the intensity of the first half
59-31
Things are falling apart rapidly, would have loved a 15 on 15 contest, never been more annoyed with a single player than with Jaden right now
Rynhardt Jonker gets a chance
You can’t play with 14 against these guys
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : only time the crap red card 20 min rule would have been a good choice
Forward pass in the lead to that try – but anyway
@jdolivier (Comment 98) : I am a fan of that rule actually
The captain’s call not so much
@Bokhoring (Comment 100) : personally it doesn’t discourage grievously injuring a star player of another team with one of your c stringers in the first 5 minutes. He’ll be suspended, no worries, amd 20 min later you are back at full strength
@Bokhoring (Comment 101) : there we agree 100%
@jdolivier (Comment 98) : haha… They scored 35 points in 20 mins. Not sure going back to 15 men after that would have made any difference.
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 104) : I think if you know you back to 15 after 20 the team will not drop mentally
@Pablo Dinero (Comment 104) : doesn’t mean we couldn’t score more with 14
*15
@jdolivier (Comment 107) : no, but the game would still have been over as a contest
How many penalties before Barnes cards them
Finally a Lion gets a yellow
Nevermind
Sharks slipping too many tackles
That was just kak defense, Watson breaks 3 tackles without any effort
Sharks players are really tired now
Jaden unfortunately spoiled what was a great game up to then with a really stupid action.
Really want to believe that the score wouldn’t have been this bad if Jaden didn’t brain fart. Ah well, this team tonight gives me hope going forward in the currie cup. Just keep Bosch away from the field
Anyway the Sharks really arrived for the game, and plenty of positives. If the Sharks want to become a great team they will need to cut out the soft moments though.
Special mention to Dylan Richardson – he played like a man possessed. Made tackle after tackle and took the ball up strongly. Put Dan Biggar on his arse.
@jdolivier (Comment 102) : I think nowadays the c-grade player will face criminal action if it is that bad
Sharks fitness levels not up to scratch for this level
@Bokhoring (Comment 120) : except for Werner Kok. He was still playing like the Energizer Bunny at the end
If every Shark had the heart that Kok plays with, we’d be undefeated. I bloody love the bloke, he never ever gives up.