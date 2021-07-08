Bokhoring

Sharks get a second bite at the BI Lions


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :2021 Lions Tour on 8 Jul 2021 at 17:23

The Sharks will get another chance to play the BI Lions on Saturday being the only provincial team available at short notice (still being restricted to a Covid bubble) to fill in for the Bulls. The Sharks game against the local Lions have been canceled.

The Sharks team has been rejigged with Lionel Cronje at 10, Murray Koster (watch this guy) at 12, Werner Kok at 13 and Marnus Potgieter coming in at 14. Likewise the starting and bench props swap with Dan Jooste coming onto the bench. Cameron Wright should feature from the extended bench which will be finalized by match day.

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (c), 7 Mpilo Gumede, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Nthuthuko Mchunu.
Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 MJ Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward, 24 Lourens Adriaanse, 25 Rynhardt Jonker, 26 Curwin Bosch.

15 Liam Williams, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Chris Harris, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Jamie George (c), 1 Rory Sutherland.
Subs: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Tom Curry, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Finn Russell.


122 Comments

  • Can’t wait for this. They turned over the rugby at half time for the Soccer here in Antibes

    Comment 1, posted at 08.07.21 18:36:32 by durbsguy
    durbsguy
    		  

  • I’m very keen to see if we’ve learnt from the mistakes made in the first game.

    Phepsi, Fez, Mchunu and Mchunu, Richardson, Hendrikse, Bholi, Kok and Louw all showed a lot of heart. I’d like to see Libbok or Chamberlain starting at 10.

    If we can hold onto the ball more, and provide more security at the rucks, then I think we’ll be way more competitive. Our scrums were good and our lineouts just needed a bit of work.

    Comment 2, posted at 09.07.21 12:28:19 by ChrisS
    Author
    ChrisS
    		  

  • Cell C Sharks

    1. Nthuthuko Mchunu
    2. Kerron van Vuuren
    3. Wiehahn Herbst
    4. Le Roux Roets
    5. Reniel Hugo
    6. Dylan Richardson
    7. Mpilo Gumede
    8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
    9. Jaden Hendrikse
    10. Lionel Cronje
    11. Thaakir Abrahams
    12. Murray Koster
    13. Werner Kok
    14. Marnus Potgieter
    15. Anthony Volmink

    Replacements

    16. Dan Jooste
    17. MJ Majola
    18. Khutha Mchunu
    19. Thembelani Bholi
    20. Jeandre Labuschagne
    21. Cameron Wright
    22. Boeta Chamberlain
    23. Jeremy Ward
    24. Lourens Adriaanse
    25. Rynhardt Jonker
    26. Curwin Bosch

    Comment 3, posted at 09.07.21 12:44:18 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • Man! Centre pairing looks LIT! And Lionel Cronje, thats a surprise, but what did Curwin expect? I expect Richardson to have a great game, and Kok totally deserves to be there again. Hope the wings get some ball in space (one can hope)

    Comment 4, posted at 09.07.21 12:46:00 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeff
    		  

  • @ChrisS (Comment 2) : Lineout also settled after the initial nerves.

    Comment 5, posted at 09.07.21 13:15:52 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • The referee (and AR’s) were very lenient on the Lions on the offside line and the breakdown. The Sharks will have to figure out some ways to deal with that, because I don’t expect the refs to change their approach.

    Comment 6, posted at 09.07.21 13:17:48 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Lourens Adriaanse? Surely not the prop? Lionel Cronje is an experienced guy. Probably would have preferred to see Chamberlain start but I guess the team needs some experience.

    Comment 7, posted at 09.07.21 14:40:27 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 7) : The one and the same. I’m very stoked to have him back. He’ll bring some solidity and experience to our scrums.

    Comment 8, posted at 09.07.21 15:03:13 by ChrisS
    Author
    ChrisS
    		  

  • @ChrisS (Comment 8) : He is only 33 years old – I thought he would be much older

    Comment 9, posted at 09.07.21 15:09:52 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Started 20/26 of T14 matches in the 20/21 season for Pau – so he needs to still be useful in the scrums

    Comment 10, posted at 09.07.21 15:13:42 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • needs to be = should be

    Comment 11, posted at 09.07.21 15:14:13 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : never realised he came back to us

    Comment 12, posted at 10.07.21 00:43:09 by durbsguy

    durbsguy
    		  

  • Also. Blast from the past. Cameron Wright back on the bench.

    Comment 13, posted at 10.07.21 00:49:56 by durbsguy

    durbsguy
    		  

  • This match begs the question – the Sharks have been selected because they were still in a bio-bubble. So does that mean all these other guys traveled with the team to Johannesburg?

    Comment 14, posted at 10.07.21 10:27:48 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @ChrisS (Comment 8) : I see he hasnt made the final cut. Pity as the Sharks could use the experience.

    Comment 15, posted at 10.07.21 17:59:24 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Well it had been a better start until that moment. Poor defense off the clearance kick

    Comment 16, posted at 10.07.21 18:05:51 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Van der Merwe is really very impressive. Lions lead 7-0

    Comment 17, posted at 10.07.21 18:06:46 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Better ball protection from the Sharks. Don’t get much penetration on attack but forces the penalty

    Comment 18, posted at 10.07.21 18:09:35 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Great turnover try! Better effort this game from the boys

    Comment 19, posted at 10.07.21 18:11:48 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • The Sharks equalize after a rare Lions mistake

    Comment 20, posted at 10.07.21 18:12:28 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks taking on the Lions with ball in hand. Just need to be patient

    Comment 21, posted at 10.07.21 18:13:58 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks turning over the Lions at breakdown. Much better than Wednesday

    Comment 22, posted at 10.07.21 18:15:04 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Different Sharks team altogether… Lionel Cronje putting Curwin Bosch to shame.

    Comment 23, posted at 10.07.21 18:15:40 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Abrahams score the second with perfect grubber from Cronje

    Comment 24, posted at 10.07.21 18:16:17 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks lead the Lions 12-7. Keep it up boys

    Comment 25, posted at 10.07.21 18:17:01 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Lions making quite a few mistakes – just shows what decent pressure is doing

    Comment 26, posted at 10.07.21 18:19:47 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Need to get the ball out quicker in the scrums

    Comment 27, posted at 10.07.21 18:22:27 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Lions score from the maul.

    Comment 28, posted at 10.07.21 18:23:38 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Pity about that maul. Initially well defended but too much strength coming through.

    Comment 29, posted at 10.07.21 18:23:44 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • 12 all

    Comment 30, posted at 10.07.21 18:24:11 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • 12-all

    Comment 31, posted at 10.07.21 18:24:14 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Every single time we drop the big names and give the young guns a run, they impress immensely

    Comment 32, posted at 10.07.21 18:24:18 by jdolivier

    		 

  • We need to be smarter in the scrums

    Comment 33, posted at 10.07.21 18:25:10 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Hendrickse intercepts and scores on the other side. Sharks lead again

    Comment 34, posted at 10.07.21 18:26:55 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • This is bonkers. Sharks are a different team. I think they have found their A team

    Comment 35, posted at 10.07.21 18:27:05 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • 19-12

    Comment 36, posted at 10.07.21 18:27:28 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Such a pity… hand them back a soft soft try

    Comment 37, posted at 10.07.21 18:28:22 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Just some mistakes in the first phase in our half killing us

    Comment 38, posted at 10.07.21 18:29:00 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 19-all

    Comment 39, posted at 10.07.21 18:29:34 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • I would like us to hit the pass running – hate this standing start stuff

    Comment 40, posted at 10.07.21 18:31:18 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • A ref pings the Lions for off-sides – how refreshing

    Comment 41, posted at 10.07.21 18:33:09 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Shocker of an up and under from Cronje… good intensity from the Sharks but undone by a poor kick

    Comment 42, posted at 10.07.21 18:35:06 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 41) : Finally…

    Comment 43, posted at 10.07.21 18:35:33 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Phephi and Dylan keep running hard at the Lions

    Comment 44, posted at 10.07.21 18:35:35 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Barnes must be hoping for a replacement at 60 minutes – he is totally out of breath

    Comment 45, posted at 10.07.21 18:36:46 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks defense a bit weak when the game loosens up

    Comment 46, posted at 10.07.21 18:37:53 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • That frigging Highlander playing at 7 for the Lions is incredibly strong

    Comment 47, posted at 10.07.21 18:38:35 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Excellent counter attack from Sharks again

    Comment 48, posted at 10.07.21 18:39:01 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Volminck scores the 4th after good work from Abrahams.

    Comment 49, posted at 10.07.21 18:39:40 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • This has to be the new a team going forward

    Comment 50, posted at 10.07.21 18:40:00 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Volminck is really impressive tonight

    Comment 51, posted at 10.07.21 18:40:03 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Abrahams has been amazing the last 3 outings

    Comment 52, posted at 10.07.21 18:40:24 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Silly offside penalty could put them right back on the sharks line

    Comment 53, posted at 10.07.21 18:40:56 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Too soft again. Work hard for points and then give them straight back again easily

    Comment 54, posted at 10.07.21 18:42:19 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Slack defense at a ruck – and the Lions score through the middle

    Comment 55, posted at 10.07.21 18:42:56 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Soft moments have been the downfall of the Sharks this season

    Comment 56, posted at 10.07.21 18:43:35 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks draw the first half with the Lions

    Comment 57, posted at 10.07.21 18:44:43 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 26 all at halftime this sharks team is really up for it tonight, our forwards are giving it their all, and seeing our wings with ball is phenomenal. Volmink is having a blinder, Lionel has made a few errors, but the creativity he brings is chalk and cheese compared to Bosch currently

    Comment 58, posted at 10.07.21 18:46:05 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 50) : I would still find a place for Ox, Thomas, Fassi and Mapimpi

    Comment 59, posted at 10.07.21 18:46:24 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 59) : And van Heerden

    Comment 60, posted at 10.07.21 18:47:18 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 59) : I think that goes without saying, the Boks will get back in the team, but for the rest of the CC this is the best team.

    Comment 61, posted at 10.07.21 18:51:47 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 59) : it is a lovely conundrum with all our good wings. Kok is a centre, without a doubt

    Comment 62, posted at 10.07.21 18:53:46 by jdolivier

    		 

  • I think with a ref that pings the lions, they are beatable. Wayne Barnes is really showing what a world class ref is

    Comment 63, posted at 10.07.21 18:56:17 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 62) : He is. Sharks really miss Esterhuizen though. They dont have another genuine ball carrying centre, and his ability to offload is under rated. Big loss for the Sharks…. Big gain for Harlequins

    Comment 64, posted at 10.07.21 18:56:41 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 64) : he is doing well in the uk, happy for him

    Comment 65, posted at 10.07.21 18:58:15 by jdolivier

    		 

  • I am also not entire convinced with the two tight heads in this squad. I am not judging them against the Lions front rows – those are hardened test players, but Herbst has not impressed in the Currie Cup so far while Mchunu still needs some experience. We need a tight head that is solid in the scrum.

    Comment 66, posted at 10.07.21 18:58:35 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 66) : is adriaandse loosehead or tighthead

    Comment 67, posted at 10.07.21 19:00:16 by jdolivier

    		 

  • It seems the Lions is now going to bombard out back 3 with high kicks

    Comment 68, posted at 10.07.21 19:00:38 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 67) : Tight head

    Comment 69, posted at 10.07.21 19:00:58 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Jaden about to get a rest… shocking

    Comment 70, posted at 10.07.21 19:05:19 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • What a pity… if hes red carded this game is over

    Comment 71, posted at 10.07.21 19:05:38 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Done. Game over. Moment of madness

    Comment 72, posted at 10.07.21 19:05:54 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • That is stupid from Hendrickse – going to rest at least 10 minutes.

    Comment 73, posted at 10.07.21 19:06:05 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Jaden red card, game, set and match lions

    Comment 74, posted at 10.07.21 19:06:39 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Red card spoils a good game from Jaden. That was really really stupid

    Comment 75, posted at 10.07.21 19:06:44 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Will be a big ask from the other 14. Big let down from Jaden

    Comment 76, posted at 10.07.21 19:07:37 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Such a pity… should have been a lineout for the sharks in Lions territory, instead a man short and a try down the other side.

    Comment 77, posted at 10.07.21 19:09:16 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • Lions score in the corner

    Comment 78, posted at 10.07.21 19:09:20 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 31-26

    Comment 79, posted at 10.07.21 19:10:14 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Cameron, Boeta and Labuschagne on

    Comment 80, posted at 10.07.21 19:10:51 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks are out on their feet – not as fit as the Lions unfortunately

    Comment 81, posted at 10.07.21 19:12:51 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • And the slaughter initiated, another try

    Comment 82, posted at 10.07.21 19:13:10 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Big test for Phepsi to motivate his players – heads dropping

    Comment 83, posted at 10.07.21 19:13:32 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Hugo charges down Murray and Kok scores

    Comment 84, posted at 10.07.21 19:14:31 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Very fortunate chargedown and try for kok, still fight and mongrel left in the sharks

    Comment 85, posted at 10.07.21 19:15:35 by jdolivier

    		 

  • However Lions strike back after another botched exit from the Sharks

    Comment 86, posted at 10.07.21 19:17:15 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 86) : 2nd last pass was atleast a meter forward

    Comment 87, posted at 10.07.21 19:17:49 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 85) : Kok will never give up

    Comment 88, posted at 10.07.21 19:18:03 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Really hope Jaden has a proper ass kicking

    Comment 89, posted at 10.07.21 19:20:50 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 88) : you are correct about that

    Comment 90, posted at 10.07.21 19:21:16 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Not sure I follow the refs logic at the breakdowns

    Comment 91, posted at 10.07.21 19:24:00 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Adriaanse at tighthead

    Comment 92, posted at 10.07.21 19:25:28 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Flood gates open now. Sharks just don’t have the intensity of the first half

    Comment 93, posted at 10.07.21 19:26:46 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • 59-31

    Comment 94, posted at 10.07.21 19:26:57 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Things are falling apart rapidly, would have loved a 15 on 15 contest, never been more annoyed with a single player than with Jaden right now

    Comment 95, posted at 10.07.21 19:27:01 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Rynhardt Jonker gets a chance

    Comment 96, posted at 10.07.21 19:27:40 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • You can’t play with 14 against these guys

    Comment 97, posted at 10.07.21 19:28:58 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 97) : only time the crap red card 20 min rule would have been a good choice

    Comment 98, posted at 10.07.21 19:30:04 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Forward pass in the lead to that try – but anyway

    Comment 99, posted at 10.07.21 19:30:08 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 98) : I am a fan of that rule actually

    Comment 100, posted at 10.07.21 19:30:45 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • The captain’s call not so much

    Comment 101, posted at 10.07.21 19:31:34 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 100) : personally it doesn’t discourage grievously injuring a star player of another team with one of your c stringers in the first 5 minutes. He’ll be suspended, no worries, amd 20 min later you are back at full strength

    Comment 102, posted at 10.07.21 19:32:27 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 101) : there we agree 100%

    Comment 103, posted at 10.07.21 19:32:45 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 98) : haha… They scored 35 points in 20 mins. Not sure going back to 15 men after that would have made any difference.

    Comment 104, posted at 10.07.21 19:33:02 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 104) : I think if you know you back to 15 after 20 the team will not drop mentally

    Comment 105, posted at 10.07.21 19:35:22 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 104) : doesn’t mean we couldn’t score more with 14

    Comment 106, posted at 10.07.21 19:35:25 by jdolivier

    		 

  • *15

    Comment 107, posted at 10.07.21 19:36:03 by jdolivier

    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 107) : no, but the game would still have been over as a contest

    Comment 108, posted at 10.07.21 19:37:23 by Pablo Dinero

    Pablo Dinero
    		  

  • How many penalties before Barnes cards them

    Comment 109, posted at 10.07.21 19:37:43 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Finally a Lion gets a yellow

    Comment 110, posted at 10.07.21 19:38:48 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Nevermind

    Comment 111, posted at 10.07.21 19:38:49 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks slipping too many tackles

    Comment 112, posted at 10.07.21 19:42:01 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • That was just kak defense, Watson breaks 3 tackles without any effort

    Comment 113, posted at 10.07.21 19:42:16 by jdolivier

    		 

  • Sharks players are really tired now

    • Comment 114, posted at 10.07.21 19:42:28 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Jaden unfortunately spoiled what was a great game up to then with a really stupid action.

    • Comment 115, posted at 10.07.21 19:46:05 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Really want to believe that the score wouldn’t have been this bad if Jaden didn’t brain fart. Ah well, this team tonight gives me hope going forward in the currie cup. Just keep Bosch away from the field

    • Comment 116, posted at 10.07.21 19:46:29 by jdolivier Reply

    		 

  • Anyway the Sharks really arrived for the game, and plenty of positives. If the Sharks want to become a great team they will need to cut out the soft moments though.

    • Comment 117, posted at 10.07.21 19:48:00 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Special mention to Dylan Richardson – he played like a man possessed. Made tackle after tackle and took the ball up strongly. Put Dan Biggar on his arse.

    • Comment 118, posted at 10.07.21 19:50:37 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @jdolivier (Comment 102) : I think nowadays the c-grade player will face criminal action if it is that bad

    • Comment 119, posted at 10.07.21 19:53:52 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • Sharks fitness levels not up to scratch for this level

    • Comment 120, posted at 10.07.21 19:55:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 120) : except for Werner Kok. He was still playing like the Energizer Bunny at the end

    • Comment 121, posted at 10.07.21 19:56:43 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		  

  • If every Shark had the heart that Kok plays with, we’d be undefeated. I bloody love the bloke, he never ever gives up.

    • Comment 122, posted at 10.07.21 23:40:03 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragons
    		  

