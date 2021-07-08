Sharks get a second bite at the BI Lions

The Sharks will get another chance to play the BI Lions on Saturday being the only provincial team available at short notice (still being restricted to a Covid bubble) to fill in for the Bulls. The Sharks game against the local Lions have been canceled.

The Sharks team has been rejigged with Lionel Cronje at 10, Murray Koster (watch this guy) at 12, Werner Kok at 13 and Marnus Potgieter coming in at 14. Likewise the starting and bench props swap with Dan Jooste coming onto the bench. Cameron Wright should feature from the extended bench which will be finalized by match day.

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (c), 7 Mpilo Gumede, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Nthuthuko Mchunu.

Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 MJ Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward, 24 Lourens Adriaanse, 25 Rynhardt Jonker, 26 Curwin Bosch.

15 Liam Williams, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Chris Harris, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Jamie George (c), 1 Rory Sutherland.

Subs: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Tom Curry, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Finn Russell.