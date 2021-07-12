Am captains South Africa A

Rassie has taken over the coaching while Jacques Nienaber is still isolation after testing positive for Covid. He has picked a strong South Africa A side which will feature a number of players guaranteed to start in the test team.
Rassie has also requested that the Stormers game against the Lions be replaced by another game against South Africa A. This makes sense as the scrapping of the second Georgia test leaves the Boks without much match practice before the Lions games start.
South Africa ‘A’
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Substitutes (from): 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Coenie Oosthuizen, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Damian Willemse, 24 Kwagga Smith, 25 Elton Jantjies
British & Irish Lions
15 Anthony Watson (England), 14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales), 13 Chris Harris (Scotland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Josh Adams (Wales), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (captain, Ireland), 8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Josh Navidi (Wales), 5 Iain Henderson (Ireland), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Kyle Sinckler (England), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)
Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (England), 18 Zander Fagerson (Scotland), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 21 Sam Simmonds (England), 22 Gareth Davies (Wales), 23 Elliot Daly (England)Tweet
Morne Steyn just doesn’t inspire me. Clearly Bosch isn’t sharp enough to be third fiddle, but still…Morne Steyn, meh. And there is Coenie on the bench, had no idea he was in the mix. Should I be expecting SA ‘A’ to win? Can’t decide.
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : After Pollard we really do not have anyone inspiring at 10.