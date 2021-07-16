Bokhoring

Fassi at 15 for SA A


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :2021 Lions Tour on 16 Jul 2021 at 17:13

The Bok squad (in the guise of SA A) will play the Bulls on Saturday at 13:00. This will be followed by the BI Lions taking on the Stormers at 18:00

Elton Jantjies captains the team which includes the other squad players yet to feature against Georgia or the Lions.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 4 Jean-Luc du Preez, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Coenie Oosthuizen

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Jasper Wiese, 20 Sanele Nohamba, 21 Sbu Nkosi, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Damian Willemse, 24 Lizo Gqoboka


  • Bulls are managing to disrupt the SA A mauls but then just go too far each time

    Administrator
  • Goosen exit kicks under pressure going miles

    Administrator
  • Fassi scores the first try for SA A

    Administrator
  • Discipline a problem for SA A

    Administrator
  • Honestly I would get Goosen in for the Boks. Jantjies can hardly clear his 22 taking a penalty from his 5

    Administrator
  • Lots of errors from both sides

    Administrator
  • Scrums and mauls a worry for SA A

    Administrator
  • Fez Mbata getting his chance

    Administrator
  • Nohamba on as well

    Administrator
  • Goosen breaks the line and Johannes scores for the Bulls

    Administrator
  • And Goosen creates another try by a beautiful offload

    Administrator
  • Jake White has been buying very smartly

    Administrator
  • And the Bulls beat SA A.

    Administrator
  • Nienaber will have more questions than answers.

    Administrator
