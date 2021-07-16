Fassi at 15 for SA A

The Bok squad (in the guise of SA A) will play the Bulls on Saturday at 13:00. This will be followed by the BI Lions taking on the Stormers at 18:00

Elton Jantjies captains the team which includes the other squad players yet to feature against Georgia or the Lions.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 4 Jean-Luc du Preez, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Coenie Oosthuizen

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Jasper Wiese, 20 Sanele Nohamba, 21 Sbu Nkosi, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Damian Willemse, 24 Lizo Gqoboka