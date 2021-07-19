The Sharks have released JJ van der Mescht from his contract with immediate effect. He will be off to France. Apparently the management team has becoming frustrated with JJ not reaching his fitness and weight targets.Tweet
Sharks part ways with JJ
Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)
Posted in :2021 Lions Tour on 19 Jul 2021 at 08:21
1 Comment
Pity, hes a talented player, but he has looked a bit sluggish of late. Best of luck to him.