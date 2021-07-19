Sharks part ways with JJ

Bokhoring

The Sharks have released JJ van der Mescht from his contract with immediate effect. He will be off to France. Apparently the management team has becoming frustrated with JJ not reaching his fitness and weight targets.


  • Pity, hes a talented player, but he has looked a bit sluggish of late. Best of luck to him.

