Mchunu’s front against the Cheetahs

Sean Everitt has selected a very mobile loose trio (Venter, Richardson and Buthelezi) for Saturday’s game (14:30). New (old) Shark Lourens Adriaanse will be covering tight head from the bench.

Bosch is back at 10 while Grant Williams takes over from the banned Jaden Hendrikse. Werner Kok continues at 13 with Jeremy Ward on the bench.

Currie Cup games against the Cheetahs in Bloem are always tough encounters, especially with Ruan Pienaar in great form.

A number of these players featured against the BI Lions and should all be the better players for it.

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Khutha Mchunu

4. Le Roux Roets

5. Reniel Hugo

6. James Venter

7. Dylan Richardson

8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)

9. Grant Williams

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Thaakir Abrahams

12. Marius Louw

13. Werner Kok

14. Marnus Potgieter

15. Anthony Volmink

Replacements

16. Dan Jooste

17. MJ Majola

18. Lourens Adriaanse

19. Thembelani Bholi

20. Mpilo Gumede

21. Cameron Wright

22. Lionel Cronje

23. Jeremy Ward