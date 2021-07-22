Mchunu’s front against the Cheetahs

Sean Everitt has selected a very mobile loose trio (Venter, Richardson and Buthelezi) for Saturday’s game (14:30). New (old) Shark Lourens Adriaanse will be covering tight head from the bench.
Bosch is back at 10 while Grant Williams takes over from the banned Jaden Hendrikse. Werner Kok continues at 13 with Jeremy Ward on the bench.
Currie Cup games against the Cheetahs in Bloem are always tough encounters, especially with Ruan Pienaar in great form.
A number of these players featured against the BI Lions and should all be the better players for it.
1. Ntuthuko Mchunu
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Khutha Mchunu
4. Le Roux Roets
5. Reniel Hugo
6. James Venter
7. Dylan Richardson
8. Phepsi Buthelezi (c)
9. Grant Williams
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Thaakir Abrahams
12. Marius Louw
13. Werner Kok
14. Marnus Potgieter
15. Anthony Volmink
Replacements
16. Dan Jooste
17. MJ Majola
18. Lourens Adriaanse
19. Thembelani Bholi
20. Mpilo Gumede
21. Cameron Wright
22. Lionel Cronje
23. Jeremy WardTweet
Loosies and centres looking exciting. When is Bosch going to find his form?
Great to see Cameron Wright is back in the mix