Three signings to bolster the squad

The Sharks have signed up former Wallaby centre Ben Tapuai (32, Harlequins), wing Eduan Keyter (25, Griquas) and lock Gerbrandt Grobler (29, Stade Francais).

The United Rugby Championship starting in September will require a fairly large squad – especially when the Boks play in the RC and End of Year Tour.

I do think the Sharks may want to look at some quality backup props as well. With Thomas and Ox away, our front row (although doing pretty well at the moment) will struggle against the grizzly “hardebaarde” from up north.

The coach’s challenge will be to give our promising youngsters enough exposure whilst also utilizing the experienced players optimally.