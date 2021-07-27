Tokyo 2020: Olympic men’s football players to watch

Pep Guardiola‘s first move as manager of Barcelona’s first team was to get embroiled in a dispute over the Olympics. Olympic football is notoriously undervalued, and despite wonderkid Lionel Messi being invited up to represent Argentina at the event, Barcelona were hesitant to release him.

More of the same is expected in Tokyo 2020. We've just had a Euros and a Copa, but we are set for more entertainment. The Olympics mainly feature the younger crop of players. Here are some of the names you should be looking out for.

Antony – Brazil

Antony, a record signing for Ajax, is 21 years old. He plays with finesse, speed, and confidence, and he’s already being hailed as Brazil’s next big thing.

He had an immediate impact in Dutch football, scoring on his debut against Sparta Rotterdam and putting up a lot of goals and assists in his first season. He slowed down significantly at the end of the campaign, so it’ll be interesting to see how he looks after a summer break.

Arne Maier

Arne Maier has been compared to outgoing German icon Toni Kroos by Michael Preetz, who described him as the “heart of the Hertha Berlin academy.” Since then, he’s spent time with Arminia Bielefeld, where he battled injuries.

In truth, he’s probably more like Sami Khedira than Kroos. The midfielder is neat in and out of possession and puts in a lot of effort: he’s not destined for the top, but if he avoids injury, he’ll be in German squads for a long time.

Bryan Gill

Bryan Gil has spent several seasons on loan and has matured into a direct, left-footed left-winger capable of beating a guy to a ball.

With Spain's national team in the midst of a major change, the time is perfect for younger players to make their mark. The Olympics may be Gil's first opportunity to demonstrate his full potential.

Diego Lainez – Mexico

Real Betis star Lainez has been assigned the no.10 shirt ahead of the competition, as he is the only member of the Mexican squad who has played his domestic football outside of the nation.

He’s a ball of energy who can turn 180 degrees when receiving the ball to sprint into space and control play for his teammates. In his development, Lainez has been linked with a lot of big teams, and this season may be a turning point in his career.

Fausto Vera – Argentina

Fausto Vera is a member of Argentinos Juniors in South America and has never been capped by the senior team. He’s waiting for his chance to shine.

The potential is enormous. On the ball, he’s very composed, reads the game incredibly well for a guy his age, and can initiate attacks as readily as he can break them up. A move to Europe is a looming, and a great showing at the Olympics could only hasten things and raise his market value.

Takefuso Kubo – Japan

Takefuso 'Take' Kubo, a Real Madrid loanee, went viral last month after scoring a goal that nutmegged four defenders. That's exactly the type of craziness you'd like to see him perform at the Olympics.