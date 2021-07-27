Wiese at 8 for the Boks

Jacques Nienaber has kept the backline unchanged with changes in the pack with Jasper Wiese, Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff starting. Ox Nche has not been selected due to a neck niggle.

We need to see an improved performance from some of the big name players in the squad – the Bomb squad turned out more of a wet firecracker. The kicking (and chase) strategy worked for the Boks in the first half but just handed over possession to the Lions in the second half with chasers clearly tired and some poor kicking from Faf. I suspect the Boks themselves will be bombarded with high kicks to see if the errors from the first test continues.

Hopefully Marius Jonker will now stand up to Gatland’s intimidation and apply the laws of the game – especially when it gets to foul play.

15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse